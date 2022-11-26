Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|FAU
Key Players
|
A. Reed
16 QB
410 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds, RuTD
|
L. McCammon III
3 RB
127 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 49 ReYds, 5 RECs
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 13:11
A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
6
0
Touchdown 8:20
N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:28
pos
7
6
Touchdown 12:34
A.Reed pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 46. Gain of 46 yards. M.Corley for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
70
yds
1:25
pos
13
7
Touchdown 10:33
L.McCammon rushed to WKY End Zone for 48 yards. L.McCammon for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:01
pos
14
13
Field Goal 8:08
B.Narveson 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
7
plays
42
yds
2:25
pos
17
14
Field Goal 5:53
C.Davis 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
10
plays
46
yds
2:20
pos
17
17
Touchdown 13:08
L.McCammon rushed to WKY End Zone for 4 yards. L.McCammon for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
62
yds
1:52
pos
17
23
Touchdown 3:56
A.Reed pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Hall at FAU 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hall for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
8
plays
66
yds
2:49
pos
23
24
Touchdown 0:00
N.Perry pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Edrine for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
24
30
Touchdown 0:00
A.Reed rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
30
31
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|571
|465
|Total Plays
|87
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|181
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|410
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|28-54
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-12.8
|9-45.6
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|410
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|571
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|15
|102
|0
|20
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|4
|31
|0
|15
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|7
|20
|1
|8
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|5
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|14
|8
|127
|2
|46
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|13
|8
|118
|1
|22
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|9
|5
|55
|0
|30
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|9
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|4
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|3
|2
|5
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brathwaite Jr. 2 DB
|A. Brathwaite Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 7 DB
|T. Shaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wagner 40 DB
|B. Wagner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|51
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|4
|12.8
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|2
|15.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|3.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|27/39
|284
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|16
|127
|2
|48
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|11
|29
|0
|10
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|6
|22
|0
|5
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|4
|3
|54
|0
|25
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|5
|5
|49
|0
|17
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|5
|3
|44
|2
|25
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|2
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|5
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
N. Weber 63 OL
|N. Weber
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 0 DE
|J. Joyner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wester Jr. 41 DB
|J. Wester Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Green 94 DL
|K. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawthorne 90 DL
|D. Hawthorne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holaday 92 DL
|J. Holaday
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|9
|45.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY 4. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams at WKY 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:46 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on FAU-D.Toombs Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(14:46 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 37(14:13 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by at WKY 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 47(13:28 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Hawthorne at WKY 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 49(12:49 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; C.McBride at WKY 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49(12:15 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 49. Gain of 7 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by J.Joyner. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-D.Toombs at FAU 46. Tackled by at FAU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(10:40 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by C.Boatwright at FAU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 49(0:00 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
2 & 3 - FAU 49(10:33 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to WKY End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(10:33 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by J.Beljan at WKY 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Toombs at WKY 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33(9:35 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 33(9:40 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 33(9:41 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 33(9:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to FAU 24 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on WKY-A.Brackenridge Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(9:33 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 48(9:02 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 41(8:43 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Jones at WKY 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(8:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 35(8:08 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 30.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FAU 30(7:42 - 1st) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 35(7:39 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to WKY 28 for yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 28. PENALTY on FAU-C.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FAU 45(7:21 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 45(6:59 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 28 yards to WKY 17 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(6:59 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at WKY 22.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 22(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WKY-M.Mathison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 17(6:22 - 1st) M.Corley rushed to WKY 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at WKY 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32(5:56 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; L.Jean at WKY 32.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 32(4:28 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(4:28 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to FAU 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WKY 37(3:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 37(3:44 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 37(3:44 - 1st) T.Ellard punts -62 yards to WKY 1 Center-J.Bowman. Downed by FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 1(3:32 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FAU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 3(3:02 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 6.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 6(2:14 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 6. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(1:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; W.Ignont at FAU 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 15(1:36 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at FAU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 20(1:12 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FAU 25 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-M.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 10(1:08 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 10. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FAU 15.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 15(0:35 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 48 yards to WKY 37 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 37. Tackled by J.Platt; N.Marino at WKY 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 48(14:18 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FAU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 48(13:37 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(13:09 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 45. Gain of 45 yards. M.Corley for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(13:09 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; A.Brathwaite at FAU 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28(12:44 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 28. Catch made by N.Weber at FAU 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; U.Stout at FAU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(12:28 - 2nd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 42(12:00 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; D.Smith at FAU 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 45(11:36 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 45. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at FAU 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 50(10:56 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 50. Catch made by J.Young at FAU 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at WKY 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 43(9:51 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by Z.Mobley at WKY 43. Gain of 16 yards. ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27(9:33 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 21(9:10 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to WKY 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp at WKY 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 18(8:39 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to WKY 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13(8:41 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Edrine for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:41 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Pettway at WKY 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29(8:02 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 29. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at WKY 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(7:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at FAU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 41(7:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 41(7:12 - 2nd) M.Mathison rushed to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at FAU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 36(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to FAU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs; J.Wester at FAU 34.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WKY 34(5:56 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 34(5:51 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 37 for yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 37. PENALTY on FAU-K.Bell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 24(5:23 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 24. Catch made by J.Posey at FAU 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FAU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 36(5:04 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at FAU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 38(4:42 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 38 for 0 yards. ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FAU 38(4:27 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 15(3:47 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 15(3:40 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(3:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49(2:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at WKY 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 46(2:13 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at WKY 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 48(2:01 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to FAU 16 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16(1:55 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at FAU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 20(1:38 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Allen; D.Smith at FAU 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 25(1:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at FAU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(0:58 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 42(0:53 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at FAU 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 42(0:48 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at FAU 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 47(0:29 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 38 yards to WKY 15 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(0:14 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 21.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25(14:53 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at FAU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 28(14:13 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FAU 28(14:09 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 43 yards to WKY 29 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 29. Tackled by J.Posey at WKY 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 30(13:59 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 30(13:54 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 30.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 30(13:12 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 46.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(12:44 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 46. Gain of 46 yards. M.Corley for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(12:34 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite at FAU 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 26(12:07 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; B.Wagner at FAU 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 29(11:34 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 29. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by U.Stout; T.Shaw at FAU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 43(11:12 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 43(11:06 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 48.
|+48 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 48(10:53 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to WKY End Zone for 48 yards. L.McCammon for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 3rd) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(10:33 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 25. Gain of 9 yards. M.Mathison ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 34(10:16 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 35.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(9:32 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 35. Gain of 30 yards. D.Smith FUMBLES forced by T.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-WKY at FAU 35. Tackled by at FAU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35(9:01 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 35(8:56 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 35(8:50 - 3rd) M.Stepp rushed to FAU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WKY 41(8:10 - 3rd) B.Narveson 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(8:08 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at FAU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 29(7:44 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 29. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Brathwaite at FAU 33.
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 33(7:19 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 33. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 33. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 42(6:58 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 42(6:48 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at WKY 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 33(6:23 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to WKY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 29(6:11 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 29(6:03 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FAU 29(5:58 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FAU 37(5:53 - 3rd) C.Davis 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 63 yards from FAU 35 to the WKY 2. Fair catch by M.Mathison.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(5:48 - 3rd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at WKY 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31(5:27 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 31. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Hill at WKY 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(4:52 - 3rd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at WKY 49.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WKY 49(4:29 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall. PENALTY on WKY-M.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WKY 39(4:27 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - WKY 39(4:24 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 44.
|Int
1 & 10 - WKY 44(3:56 - 3rd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 6. Intercepted by J.McKithen at FAU 6. Tackled by WKY at FAU 6.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 6(3:43 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at FAU 7.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 7(3:12 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 7(2:57 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 7. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 7. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; D.Smith at FAU 15.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FAU 15(2:12 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to WKY 38 Center-N.Marino. Downed by FAU.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(1:59 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:50 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 46(1:34 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to FAU 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WKY 38(0:40 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to FAU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; J.Holaday at FAU 38.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WKY 38(0:01 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(15:00 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 38. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Simpkins at WKY 42.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 42(14:43 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by C.Boatwright at WKY 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at WKY 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 19(14:26 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to WKY 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at WKY 19.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 19(13:40 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; D.Bradshaw at WKY 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4(13:17 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to WKY End Zone for 4 yards. L.McCammon for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 4th) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 64 yards from FAU 20 to the WKY 16. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Boselli; J.Hill at WKY 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28(13:02 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Green; D.Toombs at WKY 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 36(12:41 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at WKY 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(12:30 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(11:54 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; D.Toombs at FAU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 41(11:45 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; J.Wester at FAU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 38(10:52 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+16 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 38(10:44 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by J.Hall at FAU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wansley at FAU 22.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(10:08 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Beljan at FAU 22. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FAU 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 26(9:37 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by J.Hall at FAU 26. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 8(9:16 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Young; J.Pettway at FAU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 5(8:41 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WKY 5(8:36 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WKY 5(8:31 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 5(8:26 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Brathwaite; K.Oliver at FAU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 9(7:57 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at FAU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAU 10(7:13 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to FAU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at FAU 13. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 13(6:52 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 53 yards to WKY 34 Center-N.Marino. J.Hall returned punt from the WKY 34. Tackled by FAU at WKY 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(6:45 - 4th) M.Corley rushed to WKY 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; D.Hawthorne at WKY 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 37(6:00 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at WKY 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(5:54 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 49. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Young at FAU 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 43(5:08 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 23 for 20 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23(4:50 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23(4:44 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; R.Mungin at FAU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WKY 22(4:10 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+22 YD
4 & 9 - WKY 22(4:03 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by J.Hall at FAU 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hall for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 52 yards from WKY 35 to the FAU 13. J.Burton returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FAU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(3:53 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; D.Smith at FAU 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 26(3:31 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36(3:21 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez; W.Ignont at FAU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 40(3:02 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; D.Smith at FAU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 43(2:45 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 43(2:41 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 57 yards to WKY End Zone Center-N.Marino. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(2:33 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at WKY 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 29(2:02 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; J.Wester at WKY 35.
1 & 10 - WKY(1:41 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on FAU-R.Mungin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(1:35 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at WKY 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 39(1:08 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 39(0:49 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 39(0:38 - 4th) T.Ellard punts 34 yards to FAU 27 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32(0:38 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WKY at FAU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 49(0:29 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 49. Catch made by L.McCammon at FAU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 46(0:23 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by J.Burton at WKY 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at WKY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36(0:15 - 4th) N.Perry spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 36(0:14 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 36(0:09 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to WKY 28 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 28.
|No Good
4 & 2 - FAU 36(0:04 - 4th) C.Davis 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 25(0:00 - 5) N.Perry rushed to WKY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp; B.Martin at WKY 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 25(0:00 - 5) N.Perry pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Edrine at WKY 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Edrine for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) C.Davis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:00 - 5) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25(0:00 - 5) A.Reed pass complete to FAU 25. Catch made by M.Corley at FAU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 4(0:00 - 5) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to FAU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAU at FAU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 1(0:00 - 5) A.Reed rushed to FAU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 5) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Reed steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Simon at FAU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
