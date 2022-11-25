|
|
|ARIZST
|ARIZ
Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 on Friday to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.
The Wildcats (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) twice led by 10 points and let Arizona State back in it both times in a wild game that featured 1,018 combined yards.
Wiley was Arizona's workhorse, finishing with the second-most rushing yards in Territorial Cup history behind Trung Candidate's 288 for Arizona in 1998.
Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona State (3-9, 2-7) in Shaun Aguano's final game as interim coach. The Sun Devils got the ball back at their own 28-yard line with 1:33 after stopping Arizona on a fourth-and-1, but Bourguet threw his second interception after being hit.
The Sun Devils rallied from some early miscues to lead 14-10 at halftime.
Once the second half started, neither team could stop the other, combining for five touchdowns and 429 yards in the third quarter alone.
Giovanni Sanders caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bourguet to put Arizona State up 21-17. Wiley scored on runs of 12 and 72 yards to make it 31-21 Arizona.
Xazavian Halladay scored on a 1-yard run after Jalin Conyers caught a 27-yard pass between two defenders, then Conyers scored on a wide-open 4-yard pass to put Arizona State up 35-31.
DJ Williams answered with a 6-yard score to put Arizona back up and the Wildcats got the ball back on a strip sack of Bourguet with 3:17 left.
Arizona State had one last chance after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down, but Isaiah Taylor made a diving interception after Jacob Manu hit Bourguet's arm.
A melee between multiple players ensued, but the pick ended Arizona's five-year misery against its biggest rival.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State racked up 537 total yards, but couldn't overcome five turnovers nor stop the Wildcats' offense to close out a roller coaster season.
Arizona ended its second season under coach Jedd Fisch by finally winning the game on the schedule that matters most in Tucson.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: The top offseason priority will be to hire a new full-time head coach. Aguano has done a solid job and is well respected, both within the program and the community. Arizona State could also look to make a big-splash hire after its experiment with former NFL coach and TV analyst Herm Edwards flamed out.
Arizona: The Wildcats will likely have several key players back next season, including QB Jayden de Laura, Wiley, WRs Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and S Jaxson Turner.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Bourguet
16 QB
376 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 14 RuYds
|
M. Wiley
6 RB
214 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 51 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|39
|18
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|20
|8
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|537
|480
|Total Plays
|87
|51
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|280
|Rush Attempts
|38
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|10.0
|Yards Passing
|376
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|37-49
|12-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-85
|10-111
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|-3
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|376
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|280
|
|
|537
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|37/49
|376
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|24
|97
|2
|14
|
T. White 28 RB
|T. White
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|8
|14
|0
|7
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|9
|8
|120
|1
|35
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|10
|8
|92
|1
|34
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|12
|10
|76
|1
|27
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|5
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. White 28 RB
|T. White
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bohle 70 OL
|E. Bohle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Luckett 25 DB
|T. Luckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 49 DL
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Djonkam 66 LB
|J. Djonkam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|3
|25.3
|28
|0
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|12/23
|200
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|12
|214
|3
|72
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|6
|48
|1
|24
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|4
|17
|1
|8
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|6
|3
|91
|0
|42
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|3
|51
|0
|30
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|9
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|4-5
|2.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 23 CB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 96 DL
|T. Savea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Uiagalelei 46 DL
|T. Uiagalelei
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 98 DL
|T. Savea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kongaika 93 DL
|J. Kongaika
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|29
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|43.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU 1. C.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bombata; D.Johnson at ASU 17.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(14:55 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 17. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(14:32 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 44(13:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by M.Swinson at ARI 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(13:28 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; K.Barrs at ARI 40.
|-5 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 40(12:47 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 40. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 45.
|Sack
3 & 18 - ARIZST 45(12:08 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ARI 48 for -3 yards (J.Manu)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ARIZST 48(11:29 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 48 yards to ARI End Zone Center-J.Ferlmann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(11:22 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 42 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ARI 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(10:45 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 49(10:06 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 49 for yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; J.Moore at ASU 49. PENALTY on ARI-J.Donovan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 41(9:42 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ARI 49.
|+51 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 49(9:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ASU End Zone for 51 yards. M.Wiley for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell; N.Bombata at ASU 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(8:43 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ARI 43. PENALTY on ASU-G.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 17(8:09 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; G.Maldonado at ASU 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 25(7:37 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ASU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(7:05 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace; J.Turner at ASU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 40(6:42 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier at ASU 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(6:09 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; T.Stukes at ASU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 46(5:31 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 46(5:24 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ARI 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(5:06 - 1st) T.White rushed to ARI 30 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(4:20 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at ARI 2. Intercepted by J.Turner at ARI 2. Tackled by E.Bohle at ARI 30. PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(4:20 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to ARI 21 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ARI 21.
|Sack
2 & 4 - ARIZ 21(3:42 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 16 for -5 yards (T.Pesefea)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARIZ 16(2:59 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARIZ 16(2:55 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to ASU 40 Center-S.MacKellar. J.Jacobs MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-D.Warnell at ASU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(2:45 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by J.Cowing at ASU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 36(2:15 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 34.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 34(1:39 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by M.Wiley at ASU 34. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Soelle at ASU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(1:07 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 17(0:58 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 13 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at ASU 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 13(0:21 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 13. Catch made by J.Cowing at ASU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at ASU 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 7(15:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 7(14:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura rushed to ASU 7 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Moore at ASU 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARIZ 7(14:25 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
4 & 7 - ARIZ(14:20 - 2nd) T.Loop yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp. PENALTY on ARI-P.Fears False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARIZ 19(14:20 - 2nd) T.Loop 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:17 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at ASU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(14:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace; J.Manu at ASU 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 50(13:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 50. Catch made by T.White at ASU 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at ARI 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(13:11 - 2nd) T.White rushed to ARI 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 41(12:43 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by B.Thompson at ARI 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(12:26 - 2nd) T.White rushed to ARI 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; G.Maldonado at ARI 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(12:04 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 19. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 11(11:33 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; T.Uiagalelei at ARI 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 10(11:10 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to ARI 4 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ARI 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 4(10:39 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI End Zone for 4 yards. X.Valladay for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 50 yards from ASU 50 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:35 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ARI 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(9:51 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 46(9:11 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley; E.Woods at ASU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(8:32 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Luckett at ASU 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 32(7:53 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 32. Catch made by J.Cowing at ASU 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 27.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 27(7:01 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by D.Singer at ASU 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence; C.Edmonds at ASU 5. PENALTY on ASU-M.Robertson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Int
1 & 5 - ARIZ 5(6:28 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass INTERCEPTED at ASU End Zone. Intercepted by R.Torrence at ASU End Zone. Tackled by ARI at ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(6:22 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 20. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ASU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(6:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(5:56 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ASU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(5:38 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 49. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 45(5:05 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 45(4:59 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - ARIZST 45(4:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-T.Stukes Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(4:54 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Kongaika at ARI 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 37(4:21 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by A.Johnson at ARI 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(3:56 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 21(3:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 22(2:53 - 2nd) E.Badger rushed to ARI 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at ARI 19.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZST 19(2:29 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to ARI 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; I.Taylor at ARI 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(1:53 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 16.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 16(1:55 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by B.Thompson at ARI 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 2(1:46 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Savea; K.Barrs at ARI 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 4(0:54 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by E.Badger at ARI 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at ARI 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by E.Badger at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Badger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cooper at ARI 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(0:51 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZ 27(0:47 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZ 27(0:38 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to ASU 29 Center-S.MacKellar. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 29. Tackled by D.Johnson at ASU 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:53 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(14:31 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 43(13:59 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 43(13:51 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at ASU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 33.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(13:27 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 9 for 24 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 9(12:48 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ASU End Zone for 9 yards. J.Coleman for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 63 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU 2. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Uhrich at ASU 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(12:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by M.Swinson at ASU 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ASU 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(12:20 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Barrs at ASU 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 44(11:43 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(11:17 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Manu at ARI 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42(10:50 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by E.Badger at ARI 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZ 41(10:10 - 3rd) T.Bourguet scrambles to ARI 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; J.Harris at ARI 34.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 34(9:43 - 3rd) T.Bourguet scrambles to ARI 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(9:07 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(8:20 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by E.Badger at ARI 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.McMillan at ARI 3.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 3(7:54 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by C.Hall at ARI 3. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 9(7:15 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 9. Catch made by G.Sanders at ARI 9. Gain of 9 yards. G.Sanders for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:08 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Bethley at ASU 33.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(6:39 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 12 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ASU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 12(6:13 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU End Zone for 12 yards. M.Wiley for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(6:07 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:59 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:55 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young; T.Davis at ARI 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(5:22 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(4:43 - 3rd) T.White rushed to ARI 21 for 6 yards. T.White FUMBLES forced by J.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.Turner at ARI 21. Tackled by ASU at ARI 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:38 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; K.Bethley at ARI 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 28(4:13 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ASU End Zone for 72 yards. M.Wiley for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Donovan Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 67 yards from ARI 20 to the ASU 13. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Young; D.Johnson at ASU 41. PENALTY on ASU-T.White Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(3:53 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Kongaika at ASU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZ 33(3:23 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ASU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 35(3:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kongaika; H.Echols at ASU 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(2:22 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; R.Davis at ARI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(1:45 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; R.Davis at ARI 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 39(0:58 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by G.Sanders at ARI 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 28.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(0:22 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(0:06 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-ARI Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 3rd) J.Feely kicks 41 yards from ASU 50 to the ARI 9. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Boyd; C.Soelle at ARI 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(15:00 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to ARI 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam; N.Silvera at ARI 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 22(14:26 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 22(14:21 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 22(14:14 - 4th) K.Ostendorp punts 43 yards to ASU 35 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(14:07 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by J.Conyers at ASU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Manu at ASU 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 34(13:24 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ASU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(12:52 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson. PENALTY on ARI-T.Stukes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(12:48 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by G.Sanders at ARI 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Maldonado at ARI 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 30(12:26 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 21.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(12:01 - 4th) C.Hall rushed to ARI 4 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(11:21 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 4(11:15 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 4(11:10 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Conyers for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:04 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(10:40 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer. PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(10:37 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; R.Torrence at ASU 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 28(9:24 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 31. PENALTY on ASU-A.Cooper Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(9:30 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to ASU 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 6(8:58 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to ASU End Zone for 6 yards. D.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:53 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young; T.Savea at ASU 28. PENALTY on ASU-J.Conyers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 17 - ARIZ 18(8:29 - 4th) T.Bourguet scrambles to ASU 22 for 4 yards. T.Bourguet ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 22(7:20 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ASU 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(6:39 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 28. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 28. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ASU 40. PENALTY on ARI-R.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(6:18 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(5:37 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; H.Echols at ARI 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 28(4:54 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by J.Conyers at ARI 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roberts H.Echols at ARI 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(4:15 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 24(4:11 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to ARI 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Uiagalelei at ARI 20.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARIZ 20(3:30 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ARI 31 for -11 yards (J.Manu) T.Bourguet FUMBLES forced by J.Manu. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-T.Savea at ARI 31. Tackled by X.Valladay at ARI 49. PENALTY on ASU-E.Badger Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(3:17 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 34(2:54 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ASU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 27(1:46 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to ASU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 27.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 27(1:37 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to ASU 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(1:33 - 4th) T.Bourguet scrambles to ASU 33 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Echols at ASU 33. PENALTY on ARI-H.Echols Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(1:26 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-ASU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZ 43(1:26 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Int
2 & 15 - ARIZ 43(1:22 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 50. Intercepted by I.Taylor at ASU 50. Tackled by ASU at ASU 50.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - ARIZ(1:16 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(1:16 - 4th) ARI kneels at the ARI 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 49(0:43 - 4th) ARI kneels at the ARI 48.
