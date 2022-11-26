|
Kent State rallies to beat Buffalo 30-27 in OT
BUFFALO (AP) Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker and the play served as the game-winner as Kent State beat Buffalo 30-27 in overtime on Saturday, denying the Bulls bowl eligibility.
Kent State (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session.
Each drive took 12 plays, the first 80 yards and the second 76. Ja'Shaun Poke's 10-yard scoring run on fourth-and-4 reduced the Golden Flashes' deficit to 24-17. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Marquez Cooper ran it in from the 2 to force overtime.
Cooper finished with 140 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
Buffalo's Matt Meyers scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.
Buffalo faces Akron on Dec. 2 with postseason aspirations on the line.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|13
|14
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|361
|343
|Total Plays
|78
|84
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|181
|Rush Attempts
|44
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|147
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|15-34
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.8
|5-33.0
|Return Yards
|19
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Ulatowski 14 QB
|T. Ulatowski
|6/11
|102
|1
|0
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|5/17
|25
|0
|0
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|4/6
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|30
|145
|2
|21
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|6
|33
|0
|33
|
T. Ulatowski 14 QB
|T. Ulatowski
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|12
|5
|84
|1
|42
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|7
|5
|52
|0
|24
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|6
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hazmine 88 TE
|M. Hazmine
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|5
|34.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|20/29
|162
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Myers 10 QB
|M. Myers
|19
|99
|3
|16
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|12
|41
|0
|6
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|13
|38
|0
|14
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|9
|1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|5
|4
|63
|0
|29
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 38 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Williams 95 DT
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|2/3
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|5
|33.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Baker 88 WR
|C. Baker
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 28(14:37 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 30.
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(14:13 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to BUF 37 for 33 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:45 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Hazime.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 37(13:40 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(13:24 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 22(12:59 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by D.Walker at BUF 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|Sack
1 & Goal - KENTST 9(12:36 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at BUF 11 for -2 yards (D.Jackson)
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 11(12:06 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 8(11:28 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BUF 8. Catch made by M.Cooper at BUF 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - KENTST 14(10:47 - 1st) A.Glass 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KNT Holder-KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 42 yards from KNT 35 to the BUF 23. C.Harrity returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at BUF 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(10:40 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 31(10:18 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 33(9:38 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(9:12 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by A.Henderson at BUF 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(8:47 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 46(8:16 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(7:39 - 1st) M.Myers rushed to KNT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 42.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 42(6:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by A.Henderson at KNT 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(6:31 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(6:05 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(5:33 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by R.Mangas at KNT 24. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 26.
|Sack
2 & 12 - BUFF 26(5:01 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at KNT 36 for -10 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|+7 YD
3 & 22 - BUFF 36(4:14 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 36. Catch made by T.Borland at KNT 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - BUFF 37(3:38 - 1st) A.McNulty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:32 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 37. PENALTY on KNT-S.Allan Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 20(3:22 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 22(2:56 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 34.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 34(2:28 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KENTST 30(1:48 - 1st) J.Smith punts 38 yards to BUF 32 Center-KNT. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(1:38 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on KNT-A.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(1:30 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 48.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BUFF 48(1:04 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams. PENALTY on BUF-D.Bessent Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 47(0:59 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 47. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(0:39 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 42(0:28 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 39(0:01 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 39(15:00 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 39 yards to KNT End Zone Center-BUF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(14:54 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(14:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(14:17 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 32. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - KENTST 29(13:48 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - KENTST 29(13:43 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 31.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 31(13:12 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 14 yards to KNT 45 Center-KNT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(13:05 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to KNT 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(12:31 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to KNT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 30(11:53 - 2nd) Q.Williams rushed to KNT 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 26(11:11 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 26. Catch made by M.Johnson at KNT 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 22(10:37 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to KNT 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(10:15 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to KNT 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 15(9:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to KNT 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 6(9:04 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to KNT 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 2(8:40 - 2nd) M.Myers rushed to KNT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Myers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 40 yards from BUF 35 to the KNT 25. G.Garcia returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at KNT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(8:31 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 39(8:28 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 34 for -5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 34(6:52 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by B.Bradford at KNT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 39. PENALTY on BUF-C.Offord Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(7:45 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at KNT 46 for -8 yards (J.Patterson; J.Muse)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - KENTST 44(6:55 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+8 YD
3 & 18 - KENTST 46(6:52 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to BUF 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 46(6:12 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 41 yards to BUF 5 Center-KNT. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 5(6:06 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 5(5:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 11(5:02 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 11(4:58 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 27 yards to BUF 38 Center-BUF. Downed by BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(4:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:25 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by J.Poke at BUF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 21(4:03 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 21(4:00 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BUF End Zone for 21 yards. M.Cooper for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(3:53 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUFF 26(3:14 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - BUFF 26(3:09 - 2nd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 32(2:32 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 42 yards to KNT 26 Center-BUF. J.Poke returned punt from the KNT 26. Tackled by BUF at KNT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(2:21 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 50(1:57 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 50(1:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 47(1:46 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BUF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(1:23 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 45(1:20 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by D.Walker at BUF 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 38(1:02 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for M.Hazime.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - KENTST 38(0:57 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by J.Poke at BUF 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(0:44 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KENTST 33(0:41 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KENTST 33(0:37 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - KENTST 33(0:32 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 38 yards from KNT 35 to the BUF 27. T.Borland returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at BUF 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(14:55 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by A.Henderson at BUF 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 48(14:27 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(14:01 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to KNT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 47(13:36 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by R.Mangas at KNT 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 45(13:00 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at KNT 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(12:20 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 25(11:50 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(11:17 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT End Zone for 16 yards. M.Myers for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:12 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:45 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(10:22 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - KENTST 30(10:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Taylor-Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:17 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 43 yards to BUF 32 Center-KNT. C.Baker returned punt from the BUF 32. Tackled by KNT at BUF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(10:09 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 35(9:42 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 41(9:03 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to BUF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(8:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 43. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 45(7:43 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(7:10 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 36(6:31 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 32(5:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to KNT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 30.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:16 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by Q.Williams at KNT 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1(4:41 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to KNT End Zone for 1 yards. M.Myers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:36 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:08 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 34(3:28 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 44. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(3:22 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 48(3:03 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for KNT. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 48(3:01 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 48(2:59 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 38 yards to BUF 14 Center-KNT. Downed by KNT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 14(2:48 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 15(2:38 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to BUF 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 22.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 22(2:15 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to BUF 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(1:20 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to BUF 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 38(0:40 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 45. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 45(0:15 - 3rd) M.Myers rushed to BUF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 46(15:00 - 4th) M.Myers rushed to BUF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(14:30 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to KNT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUFF 44(13:50 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to KNT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 44(13:05 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to KNT 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 46(12:17 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 16 yards to KNT 30 Center-BUF. Downed by BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(12:07 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 31.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - KENTST 31(11:36 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - KENTST 26(11:29 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 26.
|INT Return
3 & 14 - KENTST 26(10:53 - 4th) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for KNT. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Kargman steps back to pass. Intercepted by D.Williams at KNT 26. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:53 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to KNT 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 23(10:06 - 4th) M.Myers rushed to KNT 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15(9:26 - 4th) M.Myers rushed to KNT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 14.
|No Good
4 & 1 - BUFF 23(8:40 - 4th) A.McNulty 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(8:32 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(8:16 - 4th) T.Ulatowski pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KENTST 35(7:57 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KENTST 35(7:53 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+5 YD
4 & 5 - KENTST 35(7:51 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(7:28 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 42.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 42(7:20 - 4th) T.Ulatowski pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 16. PENALTY on BUF-E.Blades Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(6:45 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 16(6:40 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 9(6:15 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - KENTST 10(6:02 - 4th) J.Poke rushed to BUF End Zone for 10 yards. J.Poke for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for J.Poke. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(5:56 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(5:13 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(4:33 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:49 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - BUFF 40(3:03 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 35 for -5 yards (K.Saunders)
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 35(2:55 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 41 yards to KNT 24 Center-BUF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(2:45 - 4th) T.Ulatowski pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(2:33 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at KNT 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 47(2:15 - 4th) T.Ulatowski rushed to BUF 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(1:55 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 45(1:50 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 45(1:46 - 4th) T.Ulatowski rushed to BUF 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(1:32 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 35(1:27 - 4th) T.Ulatowski pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by T.Harris at BUF 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 26.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 26(1:03 - 4th) T.Ulatowski pass complete to BUF 26. Catch made by T.Harris at BUF 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2(1:01 - 4th) M.Cooper rushed to BUF End Zone for 2 yards. M.Cooper for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:00 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski pass incomplete intended for KNT. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on BUF-I.King Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - KENTST 2(1:00 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Poke at BUF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) A.Glass kicks 58 yards from KNT 35 to the BUF 7. Fair catch by BUF.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:00 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(0:55 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at BUF 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 39(0:47 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF. PENALTY on KNT-S.Taylor-Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - BUFF 44(0:46 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 44(0:41 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by R.Embry at BUF 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(0:27 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Embry. PENALTY on BUF-C.Snyder Intentional Grounding 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BUFF 49(0:25 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - BUFF 49(0:20 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 49. Gain of 5 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by KNT. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-C.Harris at KNT 46. Tackled by BUF at KNT 43.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(0:12 - 4th) T.Ulatowski rushed to BUF 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 48.
|Sack
2 & 1 - KENTST 48(0:03 - 4th) T.Ulatowski steps back to pass. T.Ulatowski sacked at KNT 45 for -7 yards (S.Dolac)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(0:00 - 5) C.Snyder rushed to KNT 29 for -4 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by KNT. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at KNT 29. Tackled by KNT at KNT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BUFF 29(0:00 - 5) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+17 YD
3 & 14 - BUFF 29(0:00 - 5) C.Snyder pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by Q.Williams at KNT 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:00 - 5) M.Myers rushed to KNT 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 12(0:00 - 5) M.Washington rushed to KNT 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 13(0:00 - 5) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-J.Marshall Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BUFF 20(0:00 - 5) A.McNulty 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(0:00 - 5) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(0:00 - 5) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KENTST 9(0:00 - 5) M.Cooper rushed to BUF 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KENTST 7(0:00 - 5) T.Ulatowski pass complete to BUF 7. Catch made by D.Walker at BUF 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Walker for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
