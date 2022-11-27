|
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-31 in Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.
A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on the turf of Husky Stadium, Washington kept alive its hopes for a New Year's Six bowl game thanks to its standout quarterback and a handful of defensive stops in the second half.
The 84 combined points were the most in the 114 matchups between the rivals.
Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 13 CFP) outscored the Cougars (7-5, 4-5) 23-6 in the second half after a dizzying first half that featured 55 combined points, 630 combined yards of offense and a 28-27 lead for the Huskies at the break.
Rome Odunze had a 5-yard touchdown run in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. Peyton Henry kicked a 20-yard field goal with 5:02 left, and Wayne Taulapapa provided the capper with a 40-yard TD run with 1:28 left.
The Huskies finished with 702 yards of offense against a Washington State defense that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense at under 20 points per game. If not for two second-half turnovers by the Huskies, the margin of victory could have been much larger.
Washington's victory also sent Utah to the Pac-12 championship game as the opponent for Southern California next week in Las Vegas.
Cameron Ward threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State, but the Cougars failed to score on five of their six offensive possessions in the second half. Odunze had five catches 157 yards and a touchdown to go along with his TD run and Jalen McMillan caught six passes for 150 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second half that gave the Huskies a 35-27 lead.
Washington has won eight of nine in the series and the past four games played in Pullman. Washington State was seeking consecutive Apple Cup victories for the first time since 2007-08.
Penix was 25 of 43 passing and nearly topped 500 yards for the second time this season. He threw for 242 yards as part of a first half that featured 55 combined points, seven lead changes, 630 total yards.
Penix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the first half, one a 30-yard run on what turned out to be a double lateral.
Penix connected with Ja'Lynn Polk on a 26-yard TD and a 47-yard TD to Odunze on a double move.
Washington State also had some tricks. Punter Nick Haberer hit linebacker Daiyon Henley on a 36-yard pass that set up Washington State's first TD. It was one of four fourth-down conversions for the Cougars and Ward capped that drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Ward added touchdown passes of 34 yards to Robert Ferrel on fourth-and-10, and a 15-yard TD pass to Nakia Watson. Dean Janikowski's second field goal on the final play of the half pulled the Cougars within 28-27 at the break.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: Odunze and McMillan both went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season. It's the first time in school history the Huskies have had two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Washington State: The Cougars had the top scoring defense in the conference entering the game giving up 19.8 points per game. But there were no answers slowing down the Huskies, especially on third down where Washington converted 11 of 13 attempts.
UP NEXT:
Both teams will find out their bowl destination on Dec. 4 when bowl selections become official.
---
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
485 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 34 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
C. Ward
1 QB
322 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -5 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|28
|Rushing
|13
|9
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-13
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|5-6
|Total Net Yards
|705
|433
|Total Plays
|66
|90
|Avg Gain
|10.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|75
|Rush Attempts
|23
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.6
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|485
|358
|Comp. - Att.
|25-43
|34-53
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-99
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|485
|PASS YDS
|358
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|705
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|25/43
|485
|3
|1
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1/1
|30
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|13
|126
|1
|40
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|6
|55
|0
|26
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|34
|2
|30
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
W. Nixon 8 WR
|W. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|8
|5
|157
|1
|48
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|9
|6
|150
|1
|75
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|6
|4
|82
|1
|41
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|2
|37
|0
|25
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|3
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|4
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Moore 88 TE
|Q. Moore
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 94 DL
|A. Parker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|20
|6/7
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|2
|14.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|33/52
|322
|2
|0
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|1/1
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|15
|73
|1
|20
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|4
|10
|0
|19
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|16
|-5
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|7
|4
|71
|1
|34
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|7
|7
|58
|0
|18
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|12
|7
|58
|0
|17
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|9
|7
|41
|1
|15
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|5
|2
|39
|0
|26
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|5
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Grover 26 WR
|A. Grover
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|4
|40.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|21.8
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:57 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:37 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:34 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WAS 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 45. PENALTY on WAS-A.Cook Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(14:09 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-C.Hilborn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - WASHST 35(14:09 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WASHST 37(13:32 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 37(13:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by N.Watson at WAS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - WASHST 40(12:25 - 1st) D.Janikowski 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 63 yards from WST 35 to the WAS 2. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(12:18 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(12:09 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 32(11:24 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 32. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(10:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(10:22 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 47(9:39 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by J.Westover at WST 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(9:07 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 35(9:01 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Westover.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASH 35(8:52 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to WST 32 for yards. Tackled by WST at WST 32. PENALTY on WAS-C.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WASH 45(8:24 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 20 - WASH 45(8:20 - 1st) J.McCallister punts 43 yards to WST 2 Center-WAS. Downed by D.Hampton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 2(8:11 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 4(7:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 6.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WASHST 6(7:18 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WASHST 6(7:07 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to WST 44 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(7:00 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WST 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 30(6:22 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 30(6:17 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by J.McMillan at WST 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 26(5:32 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by J.Polk at WST 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Polk for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:23 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(4:55 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 31(4:17 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 34.
|+36 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 34(3:25 - 1st) N.Haberer pass complete to WST 34. Catch made by D.Henley at WST 34. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(2:53 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(2:46 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WAS 35 for -5 yards (B.Trice)
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - WASHST 35(2:03 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by D.Ollie at WAS 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - WASHST 22(1:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 22. Catch made by L.Smithson at WAS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:54 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 14(1:06 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 14(1:02 - 1st) C.Ward scrambles to WAS End Zone for 14 yards. C.Ward for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:53 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 55 yards from WST 35 to the WAS 10. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at WAS 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(0:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 21. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 30(0:18 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 30(15:00 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 33(14:21 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 33(14:15 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASH 33(14:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-M.Penix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - WASH 28(14:07 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 28. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(13:35 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by R.Odunze at WST 47. Gain of 47 yards. R.Odunze for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:27 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 51 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 14. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(13:23 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 31.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WASHST 31(12:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 14 - WASHST 26(12:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 26. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:11 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:10 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by O.Peters at WAS 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:34 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+34 YD
4 & 10 - WASHST 34(11:17 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WAS 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Ferrel for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 25(11:05 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 25(10:58 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 44.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(10:24 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 44. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(9:52 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to WST End Zone for 30 yards. M.Penix for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 4. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(9:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - WASHST 27(9:07 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(8:49 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 45.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(8:29 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(7:42 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WAS 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(7:42 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by L.Victor at WAS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASHST 28(7:27 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 15 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15. PENALTY on WST-C.Hilborn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 38(6:50 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - WASHST 34(6:30 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by D.Stribling at WAS 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(5:53 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by L.Victor at WAS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 15(5:12 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 15. Catch made by N.Watson at WAS 15. Gain of 15 yards. N.Watson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WAS End Zone. G.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WST at WAS 17.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 17(5:02 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 17. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 17. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(4:36 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by Q.Moore at WST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 29(3:59 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 26(3:37 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 24(3:07 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by G.Jackson at WST 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 12(2:38 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 12(2:32 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 12. Catch made by D.Culp at WST 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 4(1:45 - 2nd) M.Penix rushed to WST End Zone for 4 yards. M.Penix for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 55 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 10. Fair catch by D.Paine.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:40 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(1:25 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 30(1:17 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(1:03 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 42. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fabiculanan Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(1:00 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 43. Catch made by A.Grover at WAS 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 37(0:39 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 37(0:30 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 33. PENALTY on WAS-A.Cook Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:25 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:19 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WAS 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 7(0:12 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - WASHST 7(0:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-C.Ward Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WASHST 12(0:07 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Field Goal
3 & 12 - WASHST 19(0:02 - 2nd) D.Janikowski 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.McMillan for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:50 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 28(14:11 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 47.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(13:54 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 39 for -8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 39(13:25 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 37.
|Sack
3 & 20 - WASHST 37(12:39 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 36 for -1 yards (K.Moll)
|Punt
4 & 21 - WASHST 36(11:57 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to WAS 26 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26(11:50 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 26. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(11:16 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by C.Davis at WST 48. Gain of 6 yards. C.Davis FUMBLES forced by D.Henley. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-C.Smith-Wade at WST 42. Tackled by WAS at WST 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(11:06 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 50(10:53 - 3rd) WST rushed to WST 47 for -3 yards. WST FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-C.Ward at WST 47. Tackled by WAS at WST 47.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 47(9:54 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(9:45 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WAS 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 36(9:30 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by B.Riviere at WAS 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 25(8:39 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WAS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(8:05 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 11(7:39 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 11. Catch made by L.Smithson at WAS 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 8.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WASHST 8(7:04 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WAS 8. Catch made by L.Victor at WAS 8. Gain of yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 6. PENALTY on WAS-WAS Illegal Substitution 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 4(6:35 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WAS End Zone for 4 yards. N.Watson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:30 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Ward rushed to WAS 3 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(6:30 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32(5:56 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 39(5:20 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 39(5:17 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 41.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 41(4:30 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 41. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 36(3:57 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 36(3:48 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 29.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 29(3:20 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 11 for 18 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 11.
|Int
1 & 10 - WASH 11(2:37 - 3rd) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at WST End Zone. Intercepted by D.Langford at WST End Zone. Tackled by WAS at WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:28 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 24(2:03 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 27(1:39 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WASHST 28(1:00 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 44 yards to WAS 28 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 28(0:53 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 28(0:48 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for W.Taulapapa.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASH 28(0:41 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on WST-D.Langford Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(0:34 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WST 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 46.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(15:00 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by J.Polk at WST 46. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 5(14:36 - 4th) R.Odunze rushed to WST End Zone for 5 yards. R.Odunze for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:30 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:30 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 60 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 5. Fair catch by D.Paine.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:30 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 33(14:25 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to WST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(13:54 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(13:24 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 36. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(12:49 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling. PENALTY on WAS-D.Hampton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(12:42 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(12:37 - 4th) C.Ward rushed to WAS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 37.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WASHST 37(12:00 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WAS 43 for -6 yards (J.Parker)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WASHST 43(11:19 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 40 yards to WAS 3 Center-WST. Downed by F.Mauigoa.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 3(11:11 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 4.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 4(10:30 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 4. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 4. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 12(9:43 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 13.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13(8:55 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to WAS 39 for 26 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 39(8:26 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 39(8:20 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 48(7:48 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 49(7:34 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by D.Culp at WST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 45(6:49 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - WASH 45(6:44 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by T.Davis at WST 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 33.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(6:13 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at WST 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASH 3(5:53 - 4th) W.Nixon rushed to WST 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASH 3(5:16 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASH 3(5:12 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WASH 10(5:07 - 4th) P.Henry 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WAS Holder-WAS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 1. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(4:57 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 33(4:34 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - WASHST 33(4:24 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 35.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WASHST 35(4:07 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-WAS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(3:52 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(3:42 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 48 for -9 yards (J.Martin) C.Ward FUMBLES forced by J.Martin. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-C.Ward at WST 48. Tackled by WAS at WST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - WASHST 48(2:45 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|-1 YD
3 & 19 - WASHST 48(3:01 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 47.
|+10 YD
4 & 20 - WASHST 47(2:44 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 43.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(2:25 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by WST at WAS 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 48(2:19 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(1:39 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to WST End Zone for 40 yards. W.Taulapapa for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 61 yards from WAS 35 to the WST 4. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at WST 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 23(1:23 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 23(1:16 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 32.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 32(0:59 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WAS at WST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47(0:48 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to WAS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 49.
|Sack
2 & 6 - WASH 49(0:39 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 40 for -11 yards (Z.Tupuola-Fetui)
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - WASH 40(0:31 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 50.
|Sack
4 & 7 - WASH 50(0:16 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 37 for -13 yards (J.Martin)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 37(0:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS-S.Smalls Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 48(0:05 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-WST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WASH 43(0:05 - 4th) C.Ward kneels at the WAS 41.
