No. 25 UCF beats rival USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Keene completed a 41-yard pass to Javon Baker for a first down at the South Florida 29. Keene added a 10-yard run on a keeper to get the ball to the Bulls' 15 and set up Holler's leaping, twisting game-winning grab for UCF (9-3, 6-2 AAC).
South Florida (1-11, 0-8) got the ball to the UCF 32, but the Bulls' last-ditch attempt went out of the end zone.
UCF will play at No. 19 Tulane (10-2, 7-1) in the AAC title game on Saturday.
UCF scored on its first four possessions of the game to take a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. But South Florida stormed back, scoring 22 points in a 3:44 span of the third quarter to pull within 31-29, forcing two turnovers to set up touchdowns.
South Florida even took a 39-38 lead with 7:02 remaining in the game when Bulls quarterback Bynum Brown reeled off a 42-yard TD run off an option keeper.
The Knights answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Keene throwing a 4-yard touchdown to Kobe Hudson to make it 38-29. Keene was 15 of 19 for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
UCF starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had eight carries for 133 yards and a touchdown before he left the game with a pulled hamstring. He was also 9-for-9 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Brown threw for 140 yards and rushed for 109 and a touchdown. Brian Battie rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: Plumlee's health will be a big factor going into next week's AAC title against No. 19 Tulane in New Orleans. Keene's experience coming off the bench proved key to another late win for the Knights. UCF, which won six straight against rival USF, will head to the Big 12 next season.
South Florida: The Bulls will be looking for a new coach in the offseason after Jeff Scott was fired on Nov. 6. Whoever takes over could inherit some young talent on offense, especially Brown - as long as he and others decide not to enter the transfer portal.
UP NEXT
UCF: Will play at No. 19 Tulane (10-2, 7-1) in the AAC Championship Game next Saturday.
South Florida: Season is over.
---
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
73 PaYds, PaTD, 133 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
B. Brown
17 QB
140 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 106 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|17
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-11
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|547
|431
|Total Plays
|76
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|345
|291
|Rush Attempts
|47
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|202
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|24-29
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-47
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|2-30.5
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|140
|
|
|345
|RUSH YDS
|291
|
|
|547
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|15/19
|129
|2
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|9/9
|73
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|8
|133
|2
|64
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|16
|71
|1
|11
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|16
|57
|0
|11
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|53
|0
|27
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|4
|3
|51
|0
|41
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|6
|6
|43
|1
|32
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|5
|4
|38
|1
|16
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|6
|4
|32
|1
|14
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|4
|4
|14
|0
|13
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 8 DB
|D. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|13/20
|140
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|19
|140
|1
|68
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|15
|106
|2
|42
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|5
|16
|1
|5
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|6
|5
|50
|0
|27
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|4
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 99 DL
|D. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 49 S
|K. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 34 DB
|J. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 19 DE
|J. Ross
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shuler 17 LB
|J. Shuler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|2
|30.5
|2
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|4
|25.0
|38
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at UCF 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(14:27 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at UCF 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 31(13:55 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UCF 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(13:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UCF 36(12:51 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 36.
|+64 YD
3 & 14 - UCF 36(12:19 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to USF End Zone for 64 yards. J.Plumlee for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at USF 21.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(12:12 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 47 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at USF 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:12 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at USF 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 50(12:12 - 1st) J.Albritton rushed to UCF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 47(10:10 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by O.Dollison at UCF 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(9:50 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for USF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(9:20 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 38(8:50 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 37.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SFLA 37(8:25 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 27 yards to UCF 10 Center-USF. Downed by O.Dollison.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 15(8:19 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 18(8:12 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:59 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at UCF 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(7:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(6:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at UCF 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 43(6:38 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 47(5:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 43 for -4 yards (J.Ross)
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - UCF 43(5:07 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at UCF 48.
|+32 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 48(4:45 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 48. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(3:55 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 9(3:48 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at USF 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 8(3:36 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to USF 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(2:56 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Henderson at USF 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(2:42 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at USF 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 23(1:48 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at USF 33.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(1:35 - 1st) J.Horn rushed to USF 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at USF 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(0:52 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to UCF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 49(0:20 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by K.Joiner at UCF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 32.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(15:00 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by H.Willis at UCF 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Ware J.Johnson at UCF 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(14:41 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 7(14:19 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 7 for 0 yards. B.Brown FUMBLES forced by J.Celiscar. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Hodges at USF End Zone. Tackled by USF at USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(13:50 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCF 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(10:30 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(8:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at UCF 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(11:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 46.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(10:33 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to USF 24 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(10:24 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at USF 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 20(10:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to USF End Zone for 20 yards. J.Plumlee for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Baker at USF 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:18 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at USF 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:02 - 2nd) B.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 47. Intercepted by J.Hodges at UCF 47. Tackled by USF at UCF 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(10:53 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to USF 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at USF 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 47(10:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by J.Baker at USF 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at USF 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(10:00 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon D.Boyles at USF 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 35(9:25 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 33.
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 33(8:35 - 2nd) R.O'Keefe rushed to USF 6 for 27 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at USF 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(8:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(8:06 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(7:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to USF 3. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at USF 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.O'Keefe for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 40 yards from UCF 35 to the USF 25. Fair catch by D.Hicks.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:19 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at USF 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(6:45 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at USF 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(5:58 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at USF 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(5:47 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at USF 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 38(4:12 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCF at USF 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 43(4:42 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at USF 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 49(4:12 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:19 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 47(2:07 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 45(1:50 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for S.Atkins.
|+11 YD
4 & 9 - SFLA 45(1:55 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at UCF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at UCF 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(0:54 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at UCF 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 29(0:41 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 11 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 11(1:11 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SFLA 9(0:45 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 2(0:45 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 2. Catch made by S.Atkins at UCF 2. Gain of 2 yards. S.Atkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:39 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at UCF 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(0:18 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 45(0:01 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Green at UCF 50.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Perry at USF 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:36 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Morris-Brash at USF 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:05 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at USF 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:39 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at USF 46. PENALTY on UCF-K.Perry Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(13:09 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to UCF 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(12:31 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 44 for -17 yards. Lateral to B.Brown to USF 40 for yards. B.Brown FUMBLES forced by D.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Celiscar at USF 40. Tackled by UCF at USF 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(11:49 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 39.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 39(12:07 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to USF 17 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 17.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(11:00 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to USF 16. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at USF 16. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - UCF 21(10:39 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at USF 21. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 14(10:08 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by A.Holler at USF 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at USF 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 17(9:26 - 3rd) C.Boomer 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at USF 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(9:09 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at USF 24.
|+68 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 24(8:37 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 8 for 68 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(7:52 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to UCF 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 4(7:21 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to UCF End Zone for 4 yards. B.Brown for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:15 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Brown steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:15 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at UCF 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 27(6:50 - 3rd) M.Keene rushed to UCF 25 for -2 yards. M.Keene FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-D.Boyles at UCF 25. Tackled by UCF at UCF 25.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:42 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by B.Battie at UCF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at UCF 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 16(6:08 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Henderson at UCF 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 7(5:52 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to UCF 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 5(5:14 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to UCF End Zone for 5 yards. M.Dukes for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:03 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Brown steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Atkins at UCF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:03 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 29 for 4 yards. R.O'Keefe FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-D.Boyles at UCF 29. Tackled by UCF at UCF 29.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(4:56 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 20(4:22 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henderson at UCF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:39 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to UCF End Zone for 14 yards. B.Battie for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Brown steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 3 for yards (UCF) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:31 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(3:03 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at UCF 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(2:48 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by USF at UCF 50.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 50(2:22 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCF 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 50(1:47 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(1:20 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by J.Richardson at USF 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gordon at USF 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 41(0:52 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by A.Holler at USF 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(0:20 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to USF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford at USF 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 29(15:00 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to USF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at USF 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(14:36 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to USF 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe; D.Gordon at USF 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 18(13:56 - 4th) M.Keene rushed to USF 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Jones at USF 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(13:18 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to USF 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at USF 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(12:35 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to USF 4. Catch made by K.Hudson at USF 4. Gain of 4 yards. K.Hudson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 36 yards from UCF 35 to the USF 29. H.Willis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCF at USF 29. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(12:27 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson; D.Henderson at UCF 29.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(11:50 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 29. Gain of 19 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(11:20 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to UCF 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 8(10:36 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis.
|Sack
3 & Goal - SFLA 8(10:22 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at UCF 17 for -9 yards (R.Barber)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - SFLA 24(9:37 - 4th) S.Shrader 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(9:31 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(9:20 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at UCF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCF 32(8:48 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UCF 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UCF 32(8:03 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to USF 22 Center-UCF. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 22. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:51 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:47 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to UCF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 42(7:10 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to UCF End Zone for 42 yards. B.Brown for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 55 yards from USF 35 to the UCF 10. X.Townsend returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(5:23 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 33 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jones at UCF 33. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UCF 23(6:49 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 23(6:26 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 23. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at UCF 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 36(5:53 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at UCF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 39(5:24 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 39(5:23 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 49 for 10 yards. R.Harvey FUMBLES forced by J.Green. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-C.Williams at UCF 49. Tackled by UCF at UCF 49.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(5:13 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to UCF 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 48(4:34 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to UCF 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; A.Montalvo at UCF 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 47(3:49 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to UCF 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 47.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - SFLA 47(2:57 - 4th) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SFLA 48(2:55 - 4th) C.McCreary punts 34 yards to UCF 18 Center-USF. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 18(2:49 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 18(2:43 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at UCF 30.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(2:33 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 30. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(2:11 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to USF 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 25(1:37 - 4th) M.Keene rushed to USF 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Jones at USF 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 16(1:11 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to USF 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Shuler at USF 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 14(1:06 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at USF 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 14(0:28 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by A.Holler at USF 14. Gain of 14 yards. A.Holler for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(0:20 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Keene steps back to pass. Catch made by I.Bowser at USF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 15 yards from UCF 35 to the USF 50. T.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCF at USF 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(0:19 - 4th) B.Brown scrambles to UCF 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at UCF 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(0:11 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by H.Willis at UCF 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SFLA 31(0:04 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis.
-
13WASH
WASHST
21
24
2nd 5:07 ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
21
3
2nd 13:43 FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
48
51
Final/2OT ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
33
28
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
22
27
Final
-
5LSU
TXAM
23
38
Final ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
46
39
Final ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
32
23
Final
-
15ND
6USC
27
38
Final ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
48
51
Final FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
56
0
Final SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
37
30
Final ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
27
47
Final FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
42
16
Final ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
13
3
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0