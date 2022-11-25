|
|
|BAYLOR
|TEXAS
No. 24 Texas beats Baylor, keeps Big 12 title hopes alive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday.
The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship.
Robinson, who carried 29 times, gained 65 of Texas' 75 yards on its go-ahead drive, scoring from the 1 to give the Longhorns a 31-27 lead with 8:25 remaining.
On Baylor's next possession, Ford intercepted a pass by Blake Shapen, tying a Texas record for picks in a season by a linebacker. The Longhorns converted the turnover into a 42-yard touchdown drive, the final 11 on a run by Robinson's backup, Roschon Johnson. He finished with 13 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor trailed by five early in the fourth quarter when Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers dropped back from his 33. A blitzing Al Walcott forced a fumble. Lineman Gabe Hall scooped up the ball and ran 16 yards for a touchdown. A 2-point conversion put Baylor ahead 27-24.
Baylor (6-6, 4-5) sacked Ewers five times. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 194 yards.
Baylor made a quick move toward ruining the Longhorns' senior day celebration. First the Bears pressured Ewers into a safety when he was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone. Then Shapen connected with Jaylen Ellis for a 47-yard touchdown and a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Ellis caught only one other pass this season before that one, a 50-yarder.
But Texas responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that Ewers, not much of a runner, finished with a 3-yard burst up the middle. Baylor punter Issac Power contributed to the Texas cause with an 11-yard shank, and the Longhorns needed to only travel 29 yards for a second score.
There was an exchange of field goals, and a 45-yard Baylor touchdown drive that required just five plays and 32 seconds. Shapen finished with a 14-yard pass to tight end Ben Sims for a 19-17 halftime lead.
Texas put itself in danger with three false starts and a lost fumble by Jordan Whittington early in the third quarter. But a determined Whittington turned a short pass into a 19-yard gain, setting up a 1-yard score by Johnson late in the period.
Shapen went 18 of 36 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Baylor.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears were 5-1 against AP Top 25 teams last season, when they finished 12-2 and beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. But this season Baylor is 0-5 against the Top 25.
Texas: The Longhorns, after two seasons of trying to sustain momentum under coach Steve Sarkisian, now have some with their third victory in four games. They've already won three more games than they did in Sarkisian's first year.
UP NEXT
Baylor awaits its bowl game assignment.
Texas either awaits a bowl assignment or, if Kansas can manage to beat its rival, prepares to face TCU in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Shapen
12 QB
179 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
179 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|280
|402
|Total Plays
|75
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|208
|Rush Attempts
|39
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|179
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|18-36
|12-16
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-1
|5-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|18/36
|179
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|15
|54
|0
|15
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|14
|45
|0
|9
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|7
|0
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|7
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|3
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|7
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|9
|6
|18
|0
|6
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Galvin 76 OL
|C. Galvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 7 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Williams 33 LB
|W. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DL
|B. Utley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|5
|36.4
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|12/16
|194
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|29
|179
|2
|23
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|13
|77
|2
|21
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|6
|-48
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|4
|2
|65
|0
|37
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|8
|7
|62
|0
|18
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|2
|48
|0
|29
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|7-7
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|4-9
|0.0
|1
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|2
|44.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:56 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at BAY 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(14:17 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by K.Johnson at BAY 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BAY 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(13:33 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at BAY 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 31(12:56 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 31. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at BAY 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(12:18 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Ellis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(12:04 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TEX 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(11:34 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 49(10:59 - 1st) I.Power punts 41 yards to TEX 8 Center-G.Grimes. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 8(10:44 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - TEXAS 4(10:44 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at TEX 7.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TEXAS 7(10:25 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; A.Walcott at TEX 7.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TEXAS 7(9:44 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX End Zone for -7 yards (C.Morgan) PENALTY on TEX-Q.Ewers Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 20 to the BAY 20. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brooks; J.Bush at BAY 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(9:37 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 41(9:03 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Thompson at BAY 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 44(8:31 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; J.Thompson at BAY 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(7:50 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TEX 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Collins; J.Thompson at TEX 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 47(7:17 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by J.Ellis at TEX 47. Gain of 47 yards. J.Ellis for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:40 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at TEX 43.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(6:29 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 43. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(6:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15(5:45 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; J.Marshall at BAY 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 12(4:45 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAY 12. Catch made by X.Worthy at BAY 12. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Walcott at BAY 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 3(4:06 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 3(3:57 - 1st) Q.Ewers rushed to BAY End Zone for 3 yards. Q.Ewers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 1st) W.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 62 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY 3. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford; M.Taaffe at BAY 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(3:49 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Barron at BAY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 18(3:21 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 18(3:18 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 18(3:14 - 1st) I.Power punts 11 yards to BAY 29 Center-G.Grimes. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(2:55 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by K.Robinson at BAY 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(2:26 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 2(1:50 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. B.Robinson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) W.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY 5. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:35 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ford D.Tucker-Dorsey at BAY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(1:05 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for R.Reese.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 33(0:57 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey M.Ojomo at BAY 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(0:25 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford J.Barron at BAY 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 35(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 35(14:58 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEX at BAY 44.
|+15 YD
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 44(14:22 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(13:42 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(13:30 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Collins at TEX 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 40(12:47 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 37.
|+16 YD
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 37(12:17 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TEX 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(11:40 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; B.Sorrell at TEX 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 18(11:05 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; J.Ford at TEX 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 15(10:34 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Cook at TEX 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(9:52 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to TEX 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo; K.Coburn at TEX 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(9:22 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; B.Sorrell at TEX 7.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(8:37 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 12 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 20(8:01 - 2nd) J.Mayers 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Grimes Holder-I.Power.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(7:39 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at TEX 46.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:10 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 46. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Williams at BAY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(6:58 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 26(6:37 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan; B.Miller at BAY 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEXAS 20(6:02 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEXAS 28(5:55 - 2nd) B.Auburn 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.St. Louis Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY End Zone. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:50 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks; J.Thompson at BAY 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(5:22 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy; J.Ford at BAY 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(4:52 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ford at BAY 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 41(4:16 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TEX 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; J.Barron at TEX 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(3:57 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; D.Overshown at TEX 43.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 43(3:07 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at TEX 47 for -4 yards (A.Collins)
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 47(2:30 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by Q.Jones at TEX 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Collins at TEX 46.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 46(2:14 - 2nd) I.Power punts 46 yards to TEX End Zone Center-G.Grimes. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(2:07 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 10 for -10 yards (G.Hall)
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - TEXAS 10(1:35 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TEX 18.
|Sack
3 & 12 - TEXAS 18(1:23 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 9 for -9 yards (T.Franklin)
|Punt
4 & 21 - TEXAS 9(1:19 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 36 yards to TEX 45 Center-L.St. Louis. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(1:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(1:07 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TEX 45. Gain of 12 yards. M.Baldwin ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(1:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 33. Catch made by J.Cameron at TEX 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(0:55 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TEX 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 14(0:47 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TEX 14. Catch made by B.Sims at TEX 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Sims for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Speaks at TEX 18.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(0:35 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 10 for -8 yards (B.Jackson)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TEX 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 29(14:39 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; D.Doyle at TEX 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:24 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TEX 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:42 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:37 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 43. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at BAY 48.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TEXAS 48(13:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEXAS 47(13:00 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 53 yards to BAY End Zone Center-L.St. Louis. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(12:48 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at BAY 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 22(12:16 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at BAY 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 25(11:44 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for BAY.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 25(11:32 - 3rd) I.Power punts 38 yards to TEX 37 Center-G.Grimes. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(11:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - TEXAS 32(11:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 27(11:25 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 27. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 27. Gain of 29 yards. J.Whittington FUMBLES forced by A.Walcott. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-D.Lemear at BAY 44. Tackled by TEX at BAY 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(11:13 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TEX at BAY 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 45(10:57 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 45. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at BAY 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 49(10:16 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(9:49 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to TEX 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(9:16 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 35 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Overshown at TEX 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(8:34 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(8:22 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; R.Watts at TEX 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 28(7:42 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; M.Ojomo at TEX 26.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 26(7:05 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to TEX 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(6:44 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to TEX 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 22(6:00 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 22(5:49 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(5:45 - 3rd) J.Mayers 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Grimes Holder-I.Power.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(5:40 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at TEX 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 29(5:21 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 29. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at TEX 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(5:02 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan; L.Johnson at TEX 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(4:33 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; C.Morgan at BAY 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(4:19 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at BAY 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 36(4:03 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Miller; A.Walcott at BAY 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(3:50 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; B.Utley at BAY 25.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 25(3:22 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at BAY 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at BAY 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 6(3:07 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 1(2:31 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. R.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 3rd) W.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 59 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY 6. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:21 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Cook at BAY 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(1:52 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; M.Taaffe at BAY 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(1:16 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(1:03 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 32. Gain of 5 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(0:34 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at BAY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 38(15:00 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 38(14:56 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Ellis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 38(14:49 - 4th) I.Power punts 46 yards to TEX 16 Center-G.Grimes. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(14:41 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; J.Marshall at TEX 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 23(14:18 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 23. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at TEX 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 24(13:57 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TEX 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(13:47 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 16 for -17 yards (A.Walcott) Q.Ewers FUMBLES forced by A.Walcott. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-G.Hall at TEX 16. G.Hall for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Shapen steps back to pass. Catch made by H.Presley at TEX 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(13:30 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; C.Morgan at TEX 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 34(13:03 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at TEX 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(12:45 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph; J.Player at TEX 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 45(12:18 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; B.Miller at BAY 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(11:49 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; C.Maxwell at BAY 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 39(11:20 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 37(10:35 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; L.Johnson at BAY 29.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(10:10 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 6 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 6(9:53 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at BAY 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 5(9:29 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 3.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TEXAS 2(8:25 - 4th) PENALTY on BAY-BAY Defensive Delay of Game 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 1(8:43 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. B.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 4th) W.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 55 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY 10. Out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(8:25 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; A.Cook at BAY 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(7:52 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 38 for -8 yards (D.Overshown)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - BAYLOR 38(7:10 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; M.Ojomo at BAY 43.
|Int
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 43(6:47 - 4th) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at TEX 40. Intercepted by J.Ford at TEX 40. Tackled by C.Galvin at BAY 42.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(6:28 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 38(6:04 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 25 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(5:15 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at BAY 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 19(4:33 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(4:04 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; T.Franklin at BAY 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 11(3:54 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to BAY End Zone for 11 yards. R.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 4th) W.Stone extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the BAY 7. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:48 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:43 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 19 for -6 yards (J.Barron)
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 19(3:35 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 19. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 19. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Overshown at BAY 21.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 21(3:06 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for BAY.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(2:58 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; T.Brown at BAY 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 15(2:53 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 7(2:11 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 3(1:38 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell; C.Morgan at BAY 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 2(0:54 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to BAY 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 4.
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
14
17
3rd 10:10 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
21
20
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
17
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
7
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
17
0
2nd 5:12 BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
7
0
1st 3:15 FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
0
058 O/U
-9.5
Fri 7:30pm ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
064.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0