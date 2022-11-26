|
|
|WVU
|OKLAST
Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon.
Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
West Virginia (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) snapped a seven-game losing skid in the series. Oklahoma State's home win streak ended at 14 games.
Oklahoma State freshman Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown. Garret Rangel started at quarterback for the Cowboys in place of Spencer Sanders, who has dealt with injuries throughout the season. Rangel passed for 178 yards.
Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5) took over trailing 24-19 with 1:29 remaining, but Rangel threw four straight incomplete passes.
Oklahoma State led 10-7 at halftime as the teams produced just 301 combined yards.
West Virginia opened the second half with a scoring drive that ended with Anderson's 54-yard touchdown run. Anderson followed that with a 57-yard scoring run minutes later that put the Mountaineers up 21-10.
Gordon scored on a 23-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed, leaving West Virginia ahead 21-19. Casey Legg's 34-yard field goal pushed the Mountaineers' lead to 24-19 with about six minutes to play.
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers found something with their ground game in the third quarter They gained 110 total yards in the first half, but 181 in the third quarter, including 152 rushing.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had numerous opportunities, but Rangel had trouble connecting with his receivers. He completed just 18 of 42 passes, with many passes being just a little off target.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: Season over.
Oklahoma State: Bowl game to be determined.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Anderson
28 RB
155 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
O. Gordon
0 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|327
|358
|Total Plays
|64
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|250
|180
|Rush Attempts
|41
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|77
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|18-42
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.0
|7-41.7
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|250
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|358
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|8/14
|48
|0
|1
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|2/9
|29
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|15
|155
|2
|57
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|6
|47
|1
|36
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|6
|32
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|9
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|5
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Woods 9 CB
|C. Woods
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Simmons 45 DL
|T. Simmons
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|8
|44.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|3
|3.3
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|18/41
|178
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|17
|136
|1
|24
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|12
|56
|0
|22
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
P. Wilson 74 OL
|P. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|8
|-25
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|7
|5
|77
|0
|32
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|11
|4
|60
|0
|43
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|11
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|27.0
|36
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 63 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 2. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 20.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(14:54 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(14:30 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 39(14:05 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLAST 48(13:28 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 48(13:26 - 1st) L.Ward punts 39 yards to WVU 13 Center-OKS. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 13. Tackled by OKS at WVU 15.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 15(13:16 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 18(12:45 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 22(12:13 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 22. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(11:36 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - WVU 28(11:00 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by T.Mathis at WVU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 31(10:41 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 46. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 46(10:24 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on OKS-J.Muhammad Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 44(10:20 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WVU 44(10:16 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 45 for -11 yards (K.Walterscheid)
|Penalty
3 & 21 - WVU 45(9:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-G.Greene Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 26 - WVU 40(9:26 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by T.Mathis at WVU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 41.
|Punt
4 & 25 - WVU 41(8:37 - 1st) O.Straw punts 47 yards to OKS 12 Center-WVU. Downed by WVU.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(8:28 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 12. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(8:06 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLAST 13(8:01 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 6 for -7 yards (C.Woods; E.Vesterinen)
|Punt
4 & 16 - OKLAST 6(7:25 - 1st) L.Ward punts 30 yards to OKS 36 Center-OKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(7:19 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to OKS End Zone for 36 yards. G.Greene for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 6. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(7:05 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 34(6:38 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OKLAST 34(6:32 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 29 for -5 yards (L.Kpogba)
|Punt
4 & 14 - OKLAST 29(5:56 - 1st) L.Ward punts 41 yards to WVU 30 Center-OKS. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(5:48 - 1st) N.Marchiol scrambles to WVU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 33(5:15 - 1st) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 33(5:09 - 1st) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 33(5:05 - 1st) O.Straw punts 45 yards to OKS 22 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(4:58 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 21(4:32 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - OKLAST 21(4:26 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 21. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 31(3:50 - 1st) L.Ward punts 55 yards to WVU 14 Center-OKS. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14(3:44 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 14. Catch made by S.James at WVU 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 18(3:04 - 1st) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 22(2:22 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 21.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WVU 21(1:45 - 1st) O.Straw punts 40 yards to OKS 39 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on WVU-K.Prather Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:34 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by B.Presley at WVU 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(1:05 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(0:31 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 13(0:25 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by S.Johnson at WVU 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 4(15:00 - 2nd) B.Presley rushed to WVU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Presley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 59 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 6. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18(14:52 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 22(14:13 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to WVU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33(13:42 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for WVU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 33(13:35 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 33(13:18 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to OKS 32 for yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 32. PENALTY on WVU-D.Nester Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - WVU 23(12:48 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 30.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 30(12:11 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 55 yards to OKS 15 Center-WVU. Downed by WVU. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(12:00 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by R.Owens at OKS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 20(11:46 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 21(11:14 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 20 for -1 yards (T.Simmons; M.Lockhart) PENALTY on WVU-M.Lockhart Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(10:47 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 36(10:22 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:00 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:53 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:28 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:25 - 2nd) G.Rangel scrambles to WVU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OKLAST 43(8:57 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 48 for -9 yards (L.Carr)
|Punt
4 & 18 - OKLAST 48(8:20 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 52 yards to WVU End Zone Center-OKS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WVU 20(8:13 - 2nd) G.Greene pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 33. Intercepted by J.Taylor at WVU 33. Tackled by WVU at WVU 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(8:08 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to WVU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(7:29 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to WVU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 25(6:54 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(6:24 - 2nd) G.Rangel scrambles to WVU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(5:49 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 15(5:12 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by B.Presley at WVU 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 7.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OKLAST 7(4:37 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 7.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 7(4:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 12(4:13 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:37 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 19(3:07 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to WVU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WVU 22(2:40 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on OKS-D.McKinney Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 32(2:38 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 32(2:32 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 32(2:28 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 32(2:25 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 45 yards to OKS 23 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(2:18 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(2:14 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 31(1:46 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:33 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:29 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:21 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 38. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(0:53 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at WVU 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 17.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 17(0:45 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 4 for 13 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:33 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:27 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:24 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OKLAST 12(0:20 - 2nd) T.Brown 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 44 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 21. T.Rimac returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(0:13 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 21. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 60 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 5. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(14:56 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 24(14:33 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 27. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 27(14:17 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 29(13:31 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31(13:12 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by S.James at WVU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 46.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(12:58 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to OKS End Zone for 54 yards. J.Anderson for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 63 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 2. J.Richardson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(12:38 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:05 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 34(12:02 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 37(11:26 - 3rd) P.Wilson FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-P.Wilson at OKS 37. Tackled by WVU at OKS 37.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - OKLAST 37(10:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OKLAST 42(10:34 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 38 yards to WVU 20 Center-OKS. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 20. Tackled by OKS at WVU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(10:26 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(10:01 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to OKS End Zone for 57 yards. J.Anderson for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 1. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(9:46 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 40(9:15 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 45.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 45(8:44 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 31. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(8:20 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OKLAST 22(7:50 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 22(7:19 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(6:47 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(6:45 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 21(6:09 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OKLAST 28(6:03 - 3rd) T.Brown 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 60 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 5. Fair catch by S.James.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:59 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 26(5:23 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 26(5:19 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 40(4:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-W.Milum False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 35(4:19 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 41(3:31 - 3rd) N.Marchiol scrambles to WVU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 48(3:06 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 49.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WVU 49(2:23 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 49. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(2:16 - 3rd) G.Rangel rushed to WVU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(1:44 - 3rd) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by B.Presley at WVU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 43(1:12 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(0:41 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on WVU-C.Coleman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(0:36 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(0:31 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU End Zone for 23 yards. O.Gordon for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:24 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 58 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 7. Fair catch by S.James.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:24 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 25(0:20 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 25(14:57 - 4th) O.Straw punts 44 yards to OKS 31 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(14:51 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 31(14:43 - 4th) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(14:17 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(14:12 - 4th) G.Rangel rushed to OKS 49 for -4 yards. G.Rangel FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-D.Stills at OKS 49. Tackled by OKS at OKS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(14:08 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 46(13:34 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 48(12:55 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 48(12:47 - 4th) O.Straw punts 48 yards to OKS End Zone Center-WVU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(12:41 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 25(12:14 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 23(11:34 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 23(11:27 - 4th) L.Ward punts 37 yards to WVU 40 Center-OKS. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 40. Tackled by OKS at WVU 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(11:18 - 4th) N.Marchiol scrambles to WVU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 49(10:30 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(10:13 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 34(9:37 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 30(8:52 - 4th) N.Marchiol scrambles to OKS 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(8:15 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 25(7:36 - 4th) N.Marchiol rushed to OKS 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 16(6:52 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to OKS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WVU 24(6:03 - 4th) C.Legg 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 25. B.Kopenski returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 25.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:57 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(5:33 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(5:12 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 42(4:43 - 4th) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 38(4:12 - 4th) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:42 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS. PENALTY on OKS-P.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - OKLAST 45(3:35 - 4th) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - OKLAST 42(3:04 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by O.Gordon at WVU 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 32(2:22 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at WVU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 28.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - OKLAST 28(1:56 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for O.Gordon.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(1:50 - 4th) N.Marchiol rushed to WVU 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WVU 26(1:46 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 26(1:42 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 26(1:36 - 4th) O.Straw punts 28 yards to OKS 46 Center-WVU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:29 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:22 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:16 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:11 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for O.Gordon.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(1:07 - 4th) WVU kneels at the WVU 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 49(0:25 - 4th) WVU kneels at the WVU 46.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
42
46
4th 1:20 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 4:12 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 13:23
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:47 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:50 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:48 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:33 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 14:43
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 12:08 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0