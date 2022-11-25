|
|
|UTAHST
|BOISE
Green accounts for five TDs in 42-23 Boise State victory
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, Boise State's defense intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos staved off a late rally to defeat Utah State 42-23 on Friday afternoon.
Boise State (9-3, 8-0), which finished undefeated in conference play for the third time in four years, will host Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 3.
Utah State (6-6, 5-3) has lost 19 of the last 20 games against Boise State, last winning in Boise in 1996.
Second-year Boise State coach Andy Avalos, whose Broncos defeated an injury-depleted Fresno State team earlier this season 40-20, knows his team will need to be sharper to win his first Mountain West title.
''There's stuff on this film that we're going to need to be better at next week,'' Avalos said. ''But we're proud of the guys the way they go out there and compete, and their eagerness to come back in here to learn.''
Despite the lopsided final score, the Aggies had a chance to steal the game, driving to the Boise State 11 with less than two minutes to go before the wheels came off.
Cooper Legas, who finished 23 of 40 passing for 306 yards and rushed for 51 more, rallied Utah State to within 28-23 before throwing a pair of interceptions in the game's final 1:28, including a pick six.
''If you go back and watch the tape, you're going to see true freshmen who've never played before, walk-ons, scout team players, never played before triple back-ups,'' Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. ''It got better as the game went on, and we made a game of it and had a chance to win it. That's what I'll remember.''
Green, who completed 14-of-23 passes for 224 yards, iced the game for the Broncos with a 91-yard scoring run with 1:09 remaining, the longest scoring run from scrimmage in school history.
Seyi Oladipo intercepted Legas's final pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds left.
George Holani added 82 yards on the ground for Boise State. Calvin Tyler Jr. led Utah State with 65 yards rushing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah State: The Aggies finished third in the Mountain West's Mountain Division, exactly where they were picked to finish. Considering they lost senior starting quarterback Logan Bonner to injury midway through the season, winning three of their final four games to get bowl eligible will bode well for Anderson next season, his third season at the helm of the program.
Boise State: It's no secret that the midseason hiring of former NFL and Boise State coach Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator sparked the Broncos' offensive turnaround. In the offseason, Avalos must find a replacement for Koetter, who stated he was only taking the position in an interim capacity.
However, Avalos shouldn't have a shortage of eager candidates with the return of emerging stars quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ashton Jeanty.
UP NEXT
Utah State is bowl eligible and will await its bid to learn of its next opponent.
Boise State will host Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
---
|
T. Vaughn
0 WR
148 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Green
10 QB
220 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 91 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|468
|424
|Total Plays
|86
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|204
|Rush Attempts
|44
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|306
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|23-42
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|7-34.9
|Return Yards
|7
|49
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-50
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|306
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|23/40
|306
|1
|2
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|18
|65
|1
|11
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|15
|51
|0
|20
|
J. Wilmore 23 RB
|J. Wilmore
|7
|24
|0
|7
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|4
|22
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|11
|8
|148
|1
|75
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|6
|6
|76
|0
|41
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|11
|7
|75
|0
|21
|
J. Sterzer 83 TE
|J. Sterzer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 7 CB
|X. Steele
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drew 18 CB
|J. Drew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Maile 44 DT
|B. Maile
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moa 40 LB
|S. Moa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|5
|40.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|14/23
|220
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|4
|4
|78
|1
|50
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|4
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|5
|3
|40
|2
|25
|
M. Lauter 85 TE
|M. Lauter
|3
|3
|38
|0
|29
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
K. Rafdal 87 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Oladipo 23 S
|S. Oladipo
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jones 21 CB
|T. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 41 CB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 DT
|D. Obichere
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Biggers 1 CB
|C. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cleave 32 S
|B. Cleave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 4 S
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 15 LB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cravens 94 NT
|J. Cravens
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|7
|34.9
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|2
|26.5
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 2. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Buchanan; K.Neves at BOISE 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at BOISE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:20 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum; K.Neves at BOISE 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 46(13:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to UTS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:30 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 46(13:22 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at BOISE 47.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:48 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BOISE 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 25 yards to UTS 24 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(12:23 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 32(12:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at UTS 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:50 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at UTS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 39(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34(11:30 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34(11:23 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 43 yards to BOISE 23 Center-J.Garcia. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 23. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 22.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(11:01 - 1st) T.Green rushed to BOISE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at BOISE 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 27(10:37 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:49 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BOISE 29(9:44 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 32 yards to UTS 39 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(9:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 40(9:11 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BOISE at UTS 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 47(8:48 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Skinner at UTS 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAHST 47(8:14 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 35 yards to BOISE 18 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by G.Holani.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(8:00 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green sacked at BOISE 10 for -8 yards (B.Vaughns)
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - BOISE 10(7:44 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; A.Grayson at BOISE 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 24(7:04 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at BOISE 26.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 26(6:37 - 1st) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 31 yards to UTS 43 Center-M.Hutton. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(6:04 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(5:47 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at UTS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UTAHST 49(5:17 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UTAHST 49(4:53 - 1st) B.Cobbs steps back to pass. B.Cobbs pass incomplete intended for O.Tia. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(4:53 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at BOISE 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 37. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(4:34 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 21 for yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 25 - UTAHST 37(4:10 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 35.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - UTAHST 35(3:56 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - UTAHST 35(3:51 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|No Good
4 & 23 - UTAHST 42(3:50 - 1st) C.Coles 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(3:26 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BOISE 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 39(3:13 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at BOISE 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 42(3:00 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(2:52 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to UTS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 48(1:58 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to UTS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 47.
|+41 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 47(1:46 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by B.Bowens at UTS 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 6(0:56 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to UTS 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 4.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(15:00 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at UTS 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 6(14:48 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by E.McAlister at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. E.McAlister for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:17 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 24(14:06 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at UTS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23(13:21 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 19 for -4 yards (J.Cravens; S.Matlock)
|Punt
4 & 16 - UTAHST 19(13:04 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 44 yards to BOISE 37 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(12:37 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 37. Catch made by A.Jeanty at BOISE 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(12:20 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at BOISE 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - BOISE 49(11:39 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at BOISE 50.
|+50 YD
3 & 12 - BOISE 50(11:05 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 50. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 50. Gain of 50 yards. L.Caples for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS End Zone. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clark at UTS 18. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(10:47 - 2nd) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTAHST 38(10:26 - 2nd) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 38(9:45 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 38(9:42 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards to BOISE 15 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(9:33 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by M.Lauter at BOISE 15. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at BOISE 12.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 12(9:11 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 12(9:09 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 12(8:58 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 45 yards to UTS 43 Center-M.Hutton. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 43. Tackled by S.Whiting at UTS 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(8:31 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 48(8:06 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 48(8:00 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 48. Catch made by B.Lane at BOISE 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 46.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAHST 46(7:38 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 33 yards to BOISE 13 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(7:32 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 13.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 13(7:06 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by M.Lauter at BOISE 13. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BOISE 42.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 42(6:40 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens. PENALTY on UTS-X.Steele Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(6:36 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(6:32 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Alford at UTS 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 37(5:54 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(5:37 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to UTS 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 25(5:16 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by E.McAlister at UTS 25. Gain of 25 yards. E.McAlister for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:37 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(4:34 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UTS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(4:09 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 34.
|+20 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 34(3:46 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 46 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 46.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(3:22 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BOISE 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:03 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 26.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UTAHST 26(2:26 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 21(2:01 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by R.Robinson at BOISE 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 9(1:46 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UTAHST 3(0:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 8(0:46 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 8(0:37 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at BOISE 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UTAHST 3(0:03 - 2nd) T.Vaughn rushed to BOISE End Zone for 3 yards. T.Vaughn for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UTS 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(14:30 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - UTAHST 32(13:59 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at UTS 35.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 35(13:31 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(13:19 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Hunter at BOISE 38.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38(12:56 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Biggers at BOISE 31. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 33(12:41 - 3rd) T.Vaughn rushed to BOISE 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at BOISE 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(12:28 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at BOISE 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(12:01 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 13. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BOISE 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at BOISE 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 7(11:21 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 5(10:59 - 3rd) T.Vaughn steps back to pass. T.Vaughn pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UTAHST 12(10:37 - 3rd) C.Coles 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 63 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 2. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 35(10:22 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to BOISE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BOISE 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 41(10:00 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; H.Reynolds at BOISE 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 42(9:30 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 42. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(9:01 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 49(8:42 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by M.Lauter at UTS 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(8:20 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(7:44 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BOISE 33(7:27 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - BOISE 28(7:12 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to UTS 1 for 27 yards. Tackled by X.Steele at UTS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BOISE 1(6:42 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to UTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Moa at UTS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 1(6:24 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to UTS 1. Catch made by S.Matlock at UTS 1. Gain of 1 yards. S.Matlock for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS 4. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Crowe at UTS 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(5:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 19(5:53 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 19. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at UTS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(5:39 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 37(5:25 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 37(5:22 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 37. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(5:01 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Matlock at BOISE 48.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAHST 48(4:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 47(4:34 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cravens at UTS 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 50(3:58 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UTAHST 43(3:32 - 3rd) B.Cobbs steps back to pass. B.Cobbs pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(2:59 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 43(2:55 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 47(2:32 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Steele at BOISE 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 48(2:00 - 3rd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 39 yards to UTS 13 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(1:32 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UTS 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 14(1:10 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 14. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UTS 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 22(0:55 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to UTS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UTS 25.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(0:27 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Vaughn for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 32 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 33. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(0:10 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Maile at BOISE 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 42(15:00 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BOISE 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BOISE 46(14:48 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at BOISE 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 46(14:11 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 42 yards to UTS 12 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(13:40 - 4th) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 17(13:12 - 4th) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Obichere at UTS 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(12:21 - 4th) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UTS 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 30(12:14 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Cleave at UTS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(11:57 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 36(11:52 - 4th) J.Wilmore rushed to UTS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at UTS 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 36(11:18 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at UTS 48.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(10:51 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 48. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(10:19 - 4th) J.Wilmore rushed to BOISE 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 20(9:34 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 15(9:03 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to BOISE 15. Catch made by J.Sterzer at BOISE 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at BOISE 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10(8:37 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hassanein at BOISE 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 8(8:04 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE End Zone for 8 yards. C.Tyler for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:59 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from UTS 35 to the BOISE 1. K.Dudley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Alford at BOISE 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17(7:53 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 17. Catch made by D.Koetter at BOISE 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Drew at BOISE 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 24(7:19 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 23.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 23(7:05 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 23. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(6:39 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 44(6:14 - 4th) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 44. Catch made by E.McAlister at BOISE 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BOISE 47(5:41 - 4th) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 47(5:35 - 4th) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 30 yards to UTS 17 Center-M.Hutton. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17(5:28 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to UTS 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Simpson at UTS 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 19(4:56 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 19. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at UTS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(4:31 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at UTS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 31(4:02 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.LeBeauf at UTS 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36(3:40 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Oladipo at UTS 44.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(3:28 - 4th) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15(3:05 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 11(2:31 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 11(2:21 - 4th) C.Legas rushed to BOISE 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 14.
|Int
4 & 9 - UTAHST 14(1:33 - 4th) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at BOISE 8. Intercepted by G.Hunter at BOISE 8. Tackled by UTS at BOISE 10.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(1:28 - 4th) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at BOISE 9.
|+91 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 9(1:23 - 4th) T.Green rushed to UTS End Zone for 91 yards. T.Green for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 44 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS 21. B.Lane returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clark at UTS 35. PENALTY on BOISE-BOISE Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(1:04 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:59 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:53 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 33 for -7 yards (A.Simpson)
|Int
4 & 17 - UTAHST 33(0:43 - 4th) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 48. Intercepted by S.Oladipo at UTS 48. S.Oladipo for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 4th) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 30 yards from BOISE 35 to the UTS 35. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Dudley at UTS 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(0:26 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Hawkins at BOISE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(0:18 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to BOISE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Schramm at BOISE 44.
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
14
17
3rd 8:20 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
21
20
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
17
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
7
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
17
0
2nd 4:26 BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
7
0
1st 1:59 FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
0
058 O/U
-9.5
Fri 7:30pm ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
064.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0