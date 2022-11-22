Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|OHIO
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Broden
0 WR
81 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
C. Harris
10 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, 65 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
Touchdown 2:21
M.McDonald pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by T.Broden at OHI 44. Gain of 44 yards. T.Broden for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
89
yds
4:13
pos
6
0
Touchdown 11:40
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. C.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
77
yds
5:41
pos
7
6
Touchdown 8:25
C.Harris pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BGN 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Wiglusz for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
79
yds
1:34
pos
7
13
Touchdown 3:42
S.Bangura rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. S.Bangura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
51
yds
3:07
pos
7
20
Touchdown 0:24
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 8 yards. C.Harris for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
14
yds
00:15
pos
7
27
Field Goal 2:27
N.Vakos 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
15
plays
71
yds
7:39
pos
7
31
Touchdown 11:43
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
3:24
pos
7
37
Touchdown 2:24
C.Orth scrambles to OHI End Zone for 10 yards. C.Orth for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
4:05
pos
13
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|11-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|384
|Total Plays
|53
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|188
|Rush Attempts
|21
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|229
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|10-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|2-17
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.0
|5-32.0
|Return Yards
|0
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|384
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|16/29
|217
|1
|3
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|2/3
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|2
|27
|1
|17
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|7
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|4
|-24
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|4
|2
|81
|1
|44
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|3
|2
|58
|0
|42
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|6
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|6
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 6 LB
|B. Brand
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 34 DL
|A. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tau 52 DL
|K. Tau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 CB
|D. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Saad 99 DL
|A. Saad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 18 CB
|J. Burton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 9 LB
|B. Spires
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 33 DL
|J. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|5
|35.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|3
|23.0
|28
|0
|
D. Neri 24 LB
|D. Neri
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|27
|96
|1
|10
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|12
|65
|3
|12
|
J. Ross 23 RB
|J. Ross
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Neatherton 36 RB
|J. Neatherton
|5
|13
|0
|8
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Toledo 37 RB
|T. Toledo
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|8
|4
|96
|0
|48
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|3
|2
|37
|0
|32
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|3
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|3
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
J. Neatherton 36 RB
|J. Neatherton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|4-7
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 S
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Henderson 81 DT
|B. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ryder 39 CB
|M. Ryder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blauser 33 LB
|C. Blauser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|0-2
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|5
|32.0
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
P. Cole 15 WR
|P. Cole
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. O.Hiliare returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Johnson at BGN 22.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(14:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 19(14:24 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar B.Houston at BGN 29.
|Sack
3 & 3 - BGREEN 29(13:44 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 23 for -6 yards (K.Caesar)
|Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 23(13:00 - 1st) S.Sir punts 19 yards to BGN 42 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(12:50 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon D.Taylor at BGN 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 43(12:18 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks B.Brand at BGN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIO 42(11:38 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Neatherton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIO 42(11:34 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 29 yards to BGN 13 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by B.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(11:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to BGN 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders T.Drake at BGN 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 11(10:59 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 11. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 11. Gain of -2 yards. J.Patterson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-J.Patterson at BGN 9. Tackled by T.Cox at BGN 9.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - BGREEN 9(10:19 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by T.Simms at BGN 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 26. PENALTY on BGN-K.Stewart Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - BGREEN 5(10:05 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BGN 7.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 7(9:18 - 1st) S.Sir punts 35 yards to BGN 42 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(9:05 - 1st) C.Harris rushed to BGN 45 for yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 45. PENALTY on OHI-P.Titsworth Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 48(8:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at OHI 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 22 - OHIO 46(8:00 - 1st) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 47.
|+14 YD
3 & 21 - OHIO 47(7:20 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson J.Oladokun at BGN 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 39(6:42 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 28 yards to BGN 11 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11(6:34 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at BGN 9.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BGREEN 9(6:05 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 9(5:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 9. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(5:29 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd K.Thompson at BGN 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 25(4:43 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at BGN 31.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 31(4:10 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Thompson at BGN 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(3:46 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by J.Embry at BGN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson T.Drake at OHI 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 46(3:02 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to OHI 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Caesar at OHI 44.
|+44 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 44(2:30 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by T.Broden at OHI 44. Gain of 44 yards. T.Broden for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35 to the OHI 10. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(2:15 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 23(2:10 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at OHI 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 31(1:24 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at OHI 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(0:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Anders C.Bacon at OHI 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 48(0:14 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 48(15:00 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(14:26 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(14:20 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Horne J.Brown at BGN 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 15(13:39 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 11(13:04 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ferguson W.Haire at BGN 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 7(12:30 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simms B.Roberts at BGN 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 5(11:46 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. C.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:40 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 25. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33(11:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 33(10:54 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 29(10:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Int
4 & 6 - BGREEN 29(10:06 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 21. Intercepted by Z.Sanders at OHI 21. Tackled by BGN at OHI 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(9:59 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for OHI.
|+48 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 21(9:53 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 21. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(9:30 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor J.Porter at BGN 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 26(9:14 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by M.Cross at BGN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms J.Burton at BGN 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(8:33 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BGN 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Wiglusz for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 1. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Blauser at BGN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(8:19 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson B.Houston at BGN 26.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BGREEN 26(7:50 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 16 for -10 yards (B.Houston)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BGREEN 16(7:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|Punt
4 & 20 - BGREEN 16(6:59 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 35 yards to OHI 49 Center-G.Carlson. Downed by P.Day. Bowling Green challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(6:49 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49(6:44 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brand D.Brown at BGN 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 45(5:55 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor J.Anderson at BGN 41. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(5:45 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Foster at BGN 41. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(5:15 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Anders D.Jones at BGN 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 10(4:48 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks C.Bacon at BGN 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6(4:27 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horne A.Hawkins at BGN 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 3(3:50 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. S.Bangura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:42 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(3:42 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 25. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd K.Thompson at OHI 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(3:16 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to OHI 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders K.Thompson at OHI 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BGREEN 37(3:04 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 37(2:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|Int
4 & 9 - BGREEN 37(2:48 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 19. Intercepted by T.Drake at OHI 19. Tackled by T.Broden at OHI 23.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(2:40 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 21(2:00 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at OHI 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 31(1:18 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Anders C.Bacon at OHI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(1:04 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 39(1:01 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 39(0:57 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at OHI 40.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 40(0:53 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 38 yards to BGN 22 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(0:39 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 9 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at BGN 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 9(0:34 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 8 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor at BGN 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8(0:29 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 8 yards. C.Harris for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 29 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 36. D.Neri returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Johnson S.Taylor at BGN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(0:21 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36(0:16 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Houston T.Cox at BGN 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(0:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 60 yards from BGN 35 to the OHI 5. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown C.Howell at OHI 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(14:54 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brand W.Haire at OHI 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 29(14:31 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor W.Haire at OHI 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(14:02 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 34(13:47 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 36(13:08 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at OHI 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 40(12:29 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to BGN 23 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by C.Campolieti.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(12:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at BGN 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 28(11:50 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Cox J.McCrory at BGN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(11:34 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41(11:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at BGN 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 43(10:46 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Floyd at BGN 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 47(10:10 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 39 yards to OHI 14 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(10:06 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 14(10:01 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 14. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 14. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at OHI 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(9:43 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor B.Spires at OHI 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 49(9:16 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson D.Brown at BGN 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 46(8:25 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 44 for 2 yards. C.Harris ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 44(7:58 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins T.Simms at BGN 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 40(7:18 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown D.Hardamon at BGN 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 39(6:32 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 28 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at BGN 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(5:46 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to BGN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon J.Brown at BGN 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 27(5:04 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by J.Jones at BGN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon C.Howell at BGN 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 19(4:38 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly D.Taylor at BGN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(4:07 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 17(3:56 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson K.Tau at BGN 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 15(3:12 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor K.Tau at BGN 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OHIO 22(2:31 - 3rd) N.Vakos 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 59 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 6. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stevens at BGN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(2:21 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22(2:14 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 22(2:07 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Thompson at BGN 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(1:41 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.McCracken K.Thompson at BGN 41.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BGREEN 41(1:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 31 for -10 yards (K.Thompson)
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - BGREEN 31(0:10 - 3rd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 33 for 2 yards. M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by B.Dugan. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BGN 33. Tackled by BGN at BGN 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(0:07 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson D.Taylor at BGN 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 32(15:00 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BGN 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 27(14:16 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Tau J.Anderson at BGN 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(13:45 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brand D.Brown at BGN 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 22(13:09 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 13 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(12:33 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Saad D.Hardamon at BGN 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 12(11:53 - 4th) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 1. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens B.Johnson at BGN 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(11:37 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory K.Thompson at BGN 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 31(11:08 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at BGN 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BGREEN 36(10:34 - 4th) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for P.Wimberly.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 36(10:17 - 4th) S.Sir punts 47 yards to OHI 17 Center-G.Carlson. Downed by G.Carlson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 17(10:07 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to OHI 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at OHI 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 24(9:25 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at OHI 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 32(8:46 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at OHI 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 33(8:01 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell J.Brown at OHI 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 35(7:15 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 37.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 37(6:33 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 28 yards to BGN 35 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(6:29 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at BGN 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(6:00 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ryder A.Brawley at OHI 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48(5:22 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by A.Bench at OHI 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(4:37 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to OHI 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly B.Johnson at OHI 31.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(3:53 - 4th) C.Orth scrambles to OHI 14 for 17 yards. C.Orth ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(3:12 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to OHI 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Henderson C.Blauser at OHI 17.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - BGREEN 17(2:38 - 4th) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on OHI-D.Stevens Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(2:30 - 4th) C.Orth scrambles to OHI End Zone for 10 yards. C.Orth for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:24 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-B.Warner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 20 to the OHI 25. P.Cole returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Wimberly J.Huskey at OHI 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(2:17 - 4th) T.Toledo rushed to OHI 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Tau C.Howell at OHI 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 43(1:37 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIO 40(0:45 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 36.
|-3 YD
4 & 15 - OHIO 36(0:04 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 33.
