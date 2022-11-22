Drive Chart
OHIO

Key Players
T. Broden 0 WR
81 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
C. Harris 10 QB
196 PaYds, PaTD, 65 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 2:21
M.McDonald pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by T.Broden at OHI 44. Gain of 44 yards. T.Broden for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
89
yds
4:13
pos
6
0
Point After TD 2:21
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:40
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. C.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
77
yds
5:41
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:40
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:25
C.Harris pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BGN 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Wiglusz for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
79
yds
1:34
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:25
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:42
S.Bangura rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. S.Bangura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
51
yds
3:07
pos
7
20
Point After TD 3:42
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:24
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 8 yards. C.Harris for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
14
yds
00:15
pos
7
27
Point After TD 0:24
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 2:27
N.Vakos 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
15
plays
71
yds
7:39
pos
7
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:43
C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
33
yds
3:24
pos
7
37
Point After TD 11:43
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 2:24
C.Orth scrambles to OHI End Zone for 10 yards. C.Orth for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
58
yds
4:05
pos
13
38
Point After TD 2:24
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 21
Rushing 4 14
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 11-18
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 279 384
Total Plays 53 75
Avg Gain 5.3 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 50 188
Rush Attempts 21 54
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.5
Yards Passing 229 196
Comp. - Att. 18-32 10-21
Yards Per Pass 5.8 9.3
Penalties - Yards 2-19 2-17
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-35.0 5-32.0
Return Yards 0 29
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 6-6 700714
Ohio 9-3 0283738
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 229 PASS YDS 196
50 RUSH YDS 188
279 TOTAL YDS 384
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 217 1 3 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 2422 21 5 137.8
M. McDonald 16/29 217 1 3
C. Orth  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 175 2 2 110.3
C. Orth 2/3 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Mosley  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 63 0
N. Mosley 4 29 0 14
C. Orth  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 8 0
C. Orth 2 27 1 17
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 543 1
J. Patterson 7 17 0 13
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 229 0
J. Johnson 2 6 0 4
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Embry 1 -2 0 -2
P. Wimberly  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 62 0
P. Wimberly 1 -3 0 -3
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 6 1
M. McDonald 4 -24 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 81 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 392 5
T. Broden 4 2 81 1 44
H. Fannin Jr.  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 159 1
H. Fannin Jr. 3 2 58 0 42
C. Sims  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 357 2
C. Sims 6 4 45 0 18
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 338 2
C. Lewis 3 1 14 0 14
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 696 6
O. Hiliare 6 3 8 0 6
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
J. Embry 1 1 7 0 7
A. Bench  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 118 2
A. Bench 1 1 7 0 7
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 272 4
T. Keith 3 2 6 0 4
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
J. Patterson 2 2 3 0 5
P. Wimberly  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Wimberly 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Taylor  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Taylor 8-3 0.0 0
C. Bacon  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bacon 6-3 0.0 0
K. Brooks  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Brooks 5-0 0.0 0
D. Anders  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 4-0 0.0 0
J. Anderson  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Anderson 4-2 0.0 0
B. Brand  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Brand 3-1 0.0 0
A. Hawkins  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 3-1 0.0 0
T. Simms  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Simms 3-1 0.0 0
J. Brown  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-3 0.0 0
D. Kelly  38 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jones Jr.  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jones Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
B. Horne  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Horne 2-0 0.0 0
A. Wilson  34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Tau  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Tau 2-2 0.0 0
D. Ferguson  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
C. Howell  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Howell 1-2 0.0 0
A. Saad  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Saad 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burton  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Burton 1-1 0.0 0
T. Broden  0 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Broden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Oladokun  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Oladokun 0-1 0.0 0
W. Haire  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Haire 0-3 0.0 0
B. Roberts  35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Roberts 0-1 0.0 0
B. Spires  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Spires 0-1 0.0 0
J. Porter  33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Porter 0-1 0.0 0
D. Brown  60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Brown 0-3 0.0 0
D. Hardamon  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Hardamon 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/13 30/30
M. Lawler 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Sir  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 0 0
S. Sir 5 35.0 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Embry 3 23.0 28 0
D. Neri  24 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Neri 1 0.0 0 0
O. Hiliare  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
O. Hiliare 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Harris  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 196 1 0 141.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 34 0 0 65.5
C. Harris 10/21 196 1 0
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 3256 25 4 167.7
K. Rourke 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 788 10
S. Bangura 27 96 1 10
C. Harris  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
C. Harris 12 65 3 12
J. Ross  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
J. Ross 4 18 0 9
J. Neatherton  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 113 1
J. Neatherton 5 13 0 8
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 279 1
N. McCormick 2 4 0 2
T. Toledo  37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
T. Toledo 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 598 5
J. Jones 8 4 96 0 48
J. Bostic  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 538 1
J. Bostic 3 2 37 0 32
T. Foster  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 152 3
T. Foster 1 1 23 0 23
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 481 3
M. Cross 3 2 20 0 14
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 794 10
S. Wiglusz 3 1 20 1 20
J. Neatherton  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Neatherton 1 0 0 0 0
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 195 2
S. Bangura 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
B. Houston 6-2 1.0 0
A. Floyd  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Floyd 5-0 0.0 0
T. Cox Jr.  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Cox Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thompson 4-7 1.0 0
Z. Sanders  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Z. Sanders 3-0 0.0 1
K. Caesar  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Caesar 2-1 1.0 0
K. Kelly  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Henderson  81 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCracken  9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCracken 1-0 0.0 0
J. Birchette  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Birchette 1-0 0.0 0
B. Dugan  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Dugan 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McCrory 1-1 0.0 0
M. Ryder  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ryder 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mathews  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mathews 1-0 0.0 0
A. Williams Jr.  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Williams Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Blauser  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Blauser 1-1 0.0 0
A. Brawley  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Brawley 0-1 0.0 0
T. Drake  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Drake 0-2 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vakos  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
18/21 41/42
N. Vakos 1/1 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wilson  43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 32.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 0 0
J. Wilson 5 32.0 2 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Jones 1 18.0 18 0
K. Wilburn  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
K. Wilburn 1 13.0 13 0
P. Cole  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
P. Cole 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 22 2:10 3 1 Punt
11:20 BGREEN 13 2:15 3 -6 Punt
6:34 BGREEN 11 4:13 9 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 BGREEN 25 1:41 5 46 INT
8:25 BGREEN 26 1:36 3 -10 Punt
3:42 BGREEN 25 1:02 5 38 INT
0:46 BGREEN 22 0:07 1 0 INT
0:24 BGREEN 36 0:24 3 17 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 BGREEN 23 2:12 5 24 Punt
2:27 BGREEN 25 2:20 6 11 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 BGREEN 29 1:36 3 7 Punt
6:29 BGREEN 35 4:05 7 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 BGREEN 42 1:30 3 0 Punt
9:05 BGREEN 42 2:31 3 3 Punt
2:21 OHIO 23 5:41 12 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:59 OHIO 21 1:34 5 79 TD
6:49 OHIO 49 3:07 8 51 TD
2:40 OHIO 23 1:54 6 17 Punt
0:39 BGREEN 14 0:15 3 14 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 23 2:42 5 17 Punt
10:06 OHIO 14 7:39 15 71 FG
0:07 BGREEN 33 3:24 7 33 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 OHIO 17 3:38 5 20 Punt
2:24 OHIO 41 2:24 4 -8 Downs

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. O.Hiliare returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Johnson at BGN 22.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(14:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 19.
+10 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 19
(14:24 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar B.Houston at BGN 29.
Sack
3 & 3 - BGREEN 29
(13:44 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 23 for -6 yards (K.Caesar)
Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 23
(13:00 - 1st) S.Sir punts 19 yards to BGN 42 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42
(12:50 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon D.Taylor at BGN 43.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 43
(12:18 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks B.Brand at BGN 42.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIO 42
(11:38 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Neatherton.
Punt
4 & 10 - OHIO 42
(11:34 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 29 yards to BGN 13 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by B.Johnson.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13
(11:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to BGN 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders T.Drake at BGN 11.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 11
(10:59 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 11. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 11. Gain of -2 yards. J.Patterson FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-J.Patterson at BGN 9. Tackled by T.Cox at BGN 9.
Penalty
3 & 14 - BGREEN 9
(10:19 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by T.Simms at BGN 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 26. PENALTY on BGN-K.Stewart Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 18 - BGREEN 5
(10:05 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BGN 7.
Punt
4 & 16 - BGREEN 7
(9:18 - 1st) S.Sir punts 35 yards to BGN 42 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 42
(9:05 - 1st) C.Harris rushed to BGN 45 for yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 45. PENALTY on OHI-P.Titsworth Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 48
(8:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at OHI 46.
+1 YD
2 & 22 - OHIO 46
(8:00 - 1st) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 47.
+14 YD
3 & 21 - OHIO 47
(7:20 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson J.Oladokun at BGN 39.
Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 39
(6:42 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 28 yards to BGN 11 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Rogers.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 89 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 11
(6:34 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at BGN 9.
No Gain
2 & 12 - BGREEN 9
(6:05 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
+14 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 9
(5:55 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 9. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 9. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BGN 23.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(5:29 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd K.Thompson at BGN 25.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 25
(4:43 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at BGN 31.
+16 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 31
(4:10 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Thompson at BGN 47.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(3:46 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by J.Embry at BGN 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson T.Drake at OHI 46.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 46
(3:02 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to OHI 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Caesar at OHI 44.
+44 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 44
(2:30 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by T.Broden at OHI 44. Gain of 44 yards. T.Broden for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:21 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 77 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:21 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 35 to the OHI 10. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(2:15 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 23
(2:10 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at OHI 31.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 31
(1:24 - 1st) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at OHI 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43
(0:46 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Anders C.Bacon at OHI 48.
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 48
(0:14 - 1st) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
+28 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 48
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 48. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(14:26 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24
(14:20 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Horne J.Brown at BGN 15.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 15
(13:39 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 11.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 11
(13:04 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ferguson W.Haire at BGN 7.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 7
(12:30 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simms B.Roberts at BGN 5.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 5
(11:46 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 5 yards. C.Harris for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:40 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Interception (5 plays, 46 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:40 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:40 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 25. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33
(11:01 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 33
(10:54 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 29.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 29
(10:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
Int
4 & 6 - BGREEN 29
(10:06 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 21. Intercepted by Z.Sanders at OHI 21. Tackled by BGN at OHI 21.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 21
(9:59 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for OHI.
+48 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 21
(9:53 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 21. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 21. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(9:30 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor J.Porter at BGN 26.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 26
(9:14 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by M.Cross at BGN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms J.Burton at BGN 20.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(8:33 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BGN 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Wiglusz for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:25 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:25 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 1. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Blauser at BGN 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(8:19 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson B.Houston at BGN 26.
Sack
2 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(7:50 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 16 for -10 yards (B.Houston)
No Gain
3 & 20 - BGREEN 16
(7:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
Punt
4 & 20 - BGREEN 16
(6:59 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 35 yards to OHI 49 Center-G.Carlson. Downed by P.Day. Bowling Green challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by BGN.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(6:49 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49
(6:44 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brand D.Brown at BGN 45.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 45
(5:55 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor J.Anderson at BGN 41. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41
(5:45 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Foster at BGN 41. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 18.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(5:15 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Anders D.Jones at BGN 10.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 10
(4:48 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks C.Bacon at BGN 6.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6
(4:27 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horne A.Hawkins at BGN 3.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 3
(3:50 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. S.Bangura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:42 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:42 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN End Zone. Touchback.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(3:42 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 25. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd K.Thompson at OHI 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(3:16 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to OHI 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders K.Thompson at OHI 37.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BGREEN 37
(3:04 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Keith.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 37
(2:54 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
Int
4 & 9 - BGREEN 37
(2:48 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 19. Intercepted by T.Drake at OHI 19. Tackled by T.Broden at OHI 23.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(2:40 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 21.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 21
(2:00 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at OHI 31.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 31
(1:18 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Anders C.Bacon at OHI 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(1:04 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 39
(1:01 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 39
(0:57 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at OHI 40.
Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 40
(0:53 - 2nd) J.Wilson punts 38 yards to BGN 22 Center-J.Holloway. Out of bounds.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(0:46 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 39. Intercepted by T.Drake at BGN 39. Pushed out of bounds by M.McDonald at BGN 14.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(0:39 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 9 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at BGN 9.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 9
(0:34 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 8 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor at BGN 8.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8
(0:29 - 2nd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 8 yards. C.Harris for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - End of Half (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 29 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 36. D.Neri returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Johnson S.Taylor at BGN 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(0:21 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(0:16 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Houston T.Cox at BGN 47.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(0:09 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at OHI 47.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 60 yards from BGN 35 to the OHI 5. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown C.Howell at OHI 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(14:54 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brand W.Haire at OHI 29.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 29
(14:31 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor W.Haire at OHI 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(14:02 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 34
(13:47 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at OHI 36.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 36
(13:08 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to OHI 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at OHI 40.
Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 40
(12:29 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to BGN 23 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by C.Campolieti.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(12:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at BGN 28.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 28
(11:50 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Cox J.McCrory at BGN 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(11:34 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(11:18 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Cox at BGN 43.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 43
(10:46 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Floyd at BGN 47.
Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 47
(10:10 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 39 yards to OHI 14 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 71 yards, 7:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(10:06 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+32 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 14
(10:01 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 14. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 14. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at OHI 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(9:43 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor B.Spires at OHI 49.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 49
(9:16 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson D.Brown at BGN 46.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 46
(8:25 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 44 for 2 yards. C.Harris ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 44
(7:58 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins T.Simms at BGN 40.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 40
(7:18 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to BGN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown D.Hardamon at BGN 39.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 39
(6:32 - 3rd) C.Harris scrambles to BGN 28 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at BGN 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(5:46 - 3rd) J.Neatherton rushed to BGN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon J.Brown at BGN 27.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 27
(5:04 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by J.Jones at BGN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon C.Howell at BGN 19.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 19
(4:38 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly D.Taylor at BGN 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 17
(4:07 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 17
(3:56 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson K.Tau at BGN 15.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 15
(3:12 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor K.Tau at BGN 15.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - OHIO 22
(2:31 - 3rd) N.Vakos 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Fumble (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 59 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 6. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Stevens at BGN 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(2:21 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(2:14 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(2:07 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 22. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Houston K.Thompson at BGN 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(1:41 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.McCracken K.Thompson at BGN 41.
Sack
2 & 9 - BGREEN 41
(1:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 31 for -10 yards (K.Thompson)
+2 YD
3 & 19 - BGREEN 31
(0:10 - 3rd) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 33 for 2 yards. M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by B.Dugan. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-K.Thompson at BGN 33. Tackled by BGN at BGN 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33
(0:07 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson D.Taylor at BGN 32.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 32
(15:00 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BGN 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 27
(14:16 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Tau J.Anderson at BGN 23.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(13:45 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brand D.Brown at BGN 22.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 22
(13:09 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 13 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bacon at BGN 13.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(12:33 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to BGN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Saad D.Hardamon at BGN 12.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 12
(11:53 - 4th) C.Harris scrambles to BGN End Zone for 12 yards. C.Harris for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:43 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:43 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BGN 1. J.Embry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stevens B.Johnson at BGN 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(11:37 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory K.Thompson at BGN 31.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 31
(11:08 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at BGN 36.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BGREEN 36
(10:34 - 4th) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for P.Wimberly.
Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 36
(10:17 - 4th) S.Sir punts 47 yards to OHI 17 Center-G.Carlson. Downed by G.Carlson.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 17
(10:07 - 4th) J.Ross rushed to OHI 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burton at OHI 24.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 24
(9:25 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at OHI 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 32
(8:46 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at OHI 33.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 33
(8:01 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Howell J.Brown at OHI 35.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 35
(7:15 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at OHI 37.
Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 37
(6:33 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 28 yards to BGN 35 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Rogers.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 65 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(6:29 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at BGN 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(6:00 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Ryder A.Brawley at OHI 48.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48
(5:22 - 4th) C.Orth pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by A.Bench at OHI 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Blauser at OHI 41.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(4:37 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to OHI 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly B.Johnson at OHI 31.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(3:53 - 4th) C.Orth scrambles to OHI 14 for 17 yards. C.Orth ran out of bounds.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(3:12 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to OHI 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Henderson C.Blauser at OHI 17.
Penalty
2 & 13 - BGREEN 17
(2:38 - 4th) C.Orth steps back to pass. C.Orth pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare. PENALTY on OHI-D.Stevens Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(2:30 - 4th) C.Orth scrambles to OHI End Zone for 10 yards. C.Orth for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:24 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Downs (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(2:24 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-B.Warner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:24 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 55 yards from BGN 20 to the OHI 25. P.Cole returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Wimberly J.Huskey at OHI 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41
(2:17 - 4th) T.Toledo rushed to OHI 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Tau C.Howell at OHI 43.
No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 43
(1:37 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 40.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIO 40
(0:45 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 36.
-3 YD
4 & 15 - OHIO 36
(0:04 - 4th) K.Beler kneels at the OHI 33.
