Syracuse scores 26 straight, snaps 5-game skid, beats BC
BOSTON (AP) Garrett Shrader completed 21 of 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Syracuse scored 26 straight points to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, snap a five-game losing streak and beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night.
Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 106 yards, Devaughn Cooper caught seven for 80 and a touchdown and Damien Alford caught four for 83 yards and the go-ahead score for the Orange (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two TDs for Syracuse, which won its first game since Oct. 15, when it improved to 6-0 and No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25.
Emmett Morehead completed 29 for 38 passes for 252 yards for BC (3-9, 2-6), but he also fumbled twice. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 3,000 yards in his career and setting a school record with his 11th and 12th TD catch of the season.
BC took a two-score lead early in the fourth after Morehead found Flowers for 30 yards down the sideline to the Orange 28-yard line. A penalty and two Pat Garwo runs made it 17-6.
But Shrader hit Cooper for for an 8-yard touchdown and then, after BC went five-and-out, Shrader needed just three plays and 50 seconds to go 73 yards, taking an 18-17 lead on a 58-yard strike to Alford with 7:05 to play.
BC's next possession ended on a strip-sack by Steve Okechukwu at the Eagles 37, allowing the Orange to extend the lead to 25-17 on Tucker's 5-yard TD run. BC turned the ball over on downs and Tucker broke free for a 29-yard score to make it 32-17.
Morehead hit Flowers from 2 yards out to cut the Syracuse lead to 32-23, but the 2-point attempt failed.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse lost five straight after beating 15th-ranked North Carolina State and improving to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. They were all to winning teams - three of them ranked.
BC failed to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.
ZAY DAY
Flowers broke the school's single-season record with his 11th touchdown, and then also grabbed the BC all-time mark with his second - the 29th of his career. That surpassed Kelvin Martin, a favorite target of Doug Flutie in the 1984 Cotton Bowl season.
Flowers was already the school's all-time leader in receiving yards, finishing with 3,056, and receptions, now with a total of 200. He is one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award for the top receiver in college football.
GOING BACKWARDS
Syracuse's last possession of the first half began with Anwar Sparrow strip-sacking Morehead at the BC 20. But the Orange linebacker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for excessive celebration, pushing them back to the 35.
Shrader moved them down the field and hit Gadsden II for an apparent touchdown, but it was pulled off the scoreboard because of a holding penalty. On the next play Enrique Cruz was flagged and ejected for taking several swings at a BC player.
An incompletion on fourth-and-35 from the BC 37 turned the ball over on downs.
There was more pushing and shoving at the end of the half until the officials separated the teams as they went to their locker rooms, and again at the end of the game when the Syracuse players tried to bring their flag to midfield.
TAKEAWAYS
On Syracuse's first two drives, BC came up with a strip sack and a blocked punt - good for 10 points.
Bryce Steel stripped the ball from Garrett Shrader and fell on it at the 17. But the Eagles could only advance to the 11 before Connor Lytton kicked a 28-yard field goal.
The following Orange possession also stalled and BC blocked the punt, recovering at the Syracuse 15. Three plays later Morehead connected with Flowers for a 7-yard score that made it 10-0.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Awaits bowl invitation.
Boston College: End of season.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
285 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 22 RuYds
|
Z. Flowers
4 WR
110 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs, -3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|445
|342
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|90
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|285
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|21-27
|30-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|13-88
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-20.5
|3-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|285
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|445
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|21/27
|285
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|21
|125
|2
|29
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|15
|22
|0
|19
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|7
|6
|106
|0
|26
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|7
|4
|83
|1
|58
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|8
|7
|80
|1
|23
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Sparrow 12 LB
|A. Sparrow
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 14 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clark 5 DB
|A. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 24 DB
|J. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 45 DL
|K. Darton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chestnut 0 DB
|D. Chestnut
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geer 54 DL
|J. Geer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 17 DL
|S. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jobity Jr. 94 DL
|K. Jobity Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 46 LB
|K. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 1 DB
|J. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Nolton Jr. 95 DL
|F. Nolton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/3
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|30/39
|252
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|25
|84
|1
|8
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|7
|8
|0
|9
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|9
|8
|110
|2
|33
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|11
|10
|71
|0
|13
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|7
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|6
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
X. Coleman 7 RB
|X. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 14 CB
|J. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|5-3
|2.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Steele 2 LB
|B. Steele
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kolenge 17 DL
|E. Kolenge
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woodbey 9 DB
|J. Woodbey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lubischer 30 DB
|S. Lubischer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 19 DE
|N. Okpala
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|1/3
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|2
|31.0
|2
|32
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Kolenge 17 DL
|E. Kolenge
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at SYR 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(15:00 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre M.Valdez at SYR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CUSE 20(14:23 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CUSE 20(14:20 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 17 for -3 yards (BC) G.Shrader FUMBLES forced by B.Steele. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-B.Steele at SYR 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(14:16 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for X.Coleman.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BC 17(14:11 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clark J.Carter at SYR 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BC 11(13:46 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - BC 18(13:34 - 1st) C.Lytton 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-D.Longman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. L.Allen returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wilson at SYR 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(13:24 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at SYR 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 32(12:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at SYR 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CUSE 38(12:11 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - CUSE 38(12:06 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-G.Delaine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CUSE 33(12:06 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts yards to BC 33 Center-SYR. E.Kolenge blocked the kick. BC recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(12:00 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at SYR 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BC 9(11:26 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BC 7(10:53 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 7. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 7. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Flowers for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:47 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at SYR 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(10:19 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 42 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at BC 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(9:47 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 37(9:15 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 27 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(8:45 - 1st) L.Allen rushed to BC 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 23.
|Sack
2 & 6 - CUSE 23(8:17 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at BC 30 for -7 yards (K.Arnold)
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - CUSE 30(7:33 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to BC 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Steele at BC 22.
|No Good
4 & 5 - CUSE 30(6:57 - 1st) A.Szmyt 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(6:50 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at BC 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BC 26(6:27 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by S.Witter at BC 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Linton at BC 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 33(6:00 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-S.Linton Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
1 & 5 - BC 38(5:46 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 38. Gain of 33 yards. Z.Flowers ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SYR-D.Chestnut Defensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29(5:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - BC 26(4:51 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to SYR 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at SYR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 29(4:11 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Good
4 & 10 - BC 36(4:03 - 1st) C.Lytton 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-D.Longman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(3:57 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at SYR 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 33(3:33 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at SYR 40. PENALTY on SYR-D.Alford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CUSE 30(3:12 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 27 for -3 yards (E.Kolenge)
|Sack
3 & 12 - CUSE 27(2:28 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 14 for -13 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|Punt
4 & 22 - CUSE 17(1:45 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 41 yards to BC 42 Center-SYR. Downed by J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(1:34 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at BC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 47(1:03 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BC 49(0:32 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(15:00 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron; I.Johnson at SYR 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BC 39(14:34 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BC 38(13:56 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at SYR 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(13:16 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Simmons at SYR 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - BC 30(12:37 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to SYR 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BC 31(12:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 31. Catch made by J.Gill at SYR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jobity at SYR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 24(11:37 - 2nd) Z.Flowers rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Clark at SYR 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 24(11:03 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 25.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BC 25(10:25 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by P.Garwo at SYR 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at SYR 27. PENALTY on BC-O.Trapilo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - BC 35(10:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at SYR 30.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - BC 30(9:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-I.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 21 - BC 35(9:12 - 2nd) S.Candotti punts 30 yards to SYR 5 Center-BC. Downed by K.Banks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 5(9:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-E.Cruz False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 12 - CUSE 3(9:02 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 3. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 3. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; J.Maitre at SYR 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(8:29 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; J.Williams at SYR 32.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(7:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 32. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 32. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at BC 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(7:16 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 49. Catch made by L.Allen at BC 49. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.DePalma at SYR 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 49(6:31 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to BC 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 45(5:52 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to BC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 43. PENALTY on BC-K.Banks Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(5:32 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to BC 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Ezeiruaku at BC 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - CUSE 42(4:55 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to BC 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 38(4:32 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to BC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by Woodbey at BC 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(3:56 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by S.Tucker at BC 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; N.Okpala at BC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 25(3:16 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to BC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; C.Onwuka at BC 24.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CUSE 24(2:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 29(2:30 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CUSE 37(2:23 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:18 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at BC 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BC 27(2:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 20 for -7 yards (A.Sparrow) E.Morehead FUMBLES forced by A.Sparrow. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-A.Sparrow at BC 20.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 27(1:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-A.Sparrow Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(1:56 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by D.Alford at BC 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at BC 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:45 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by M.Mang at BC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; A.Jackson at BC 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CUSE 17(1:12 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to BC 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(1:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 12. Catch made by D.Cooper at BC 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 6.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(0:52 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to BC 12 for -6 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at BC 12.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 12(0:51 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 12. Catch made by O.Gadsden at BC 12. Gain of yards. O.Gadsden for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SYR-K.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - CUSE 22(0:42 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden. PENALTY on SYR-E.Cruz Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 35 - CUSE 37(0:38 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 37(0:29 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at BC 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BC 45(0:19 - 2nd) E.Morehead rushed to SYR 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 46(0:13 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by P.Garwo at SYR 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BC 40(0:09 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 40. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 28.
|No Good
1 & 10 - BC 35(0:05 - 2nd) C.Lytton 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BC Holder-S.Candotti.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 54 yards from SYR 35 to the BC 11. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Darton; K.Bailey at BC 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 32(14:54 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Okechukwu at BC 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BC 38(14:22 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at BC 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BC 40(13:45 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BC 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 42(13:14 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at BC 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BC 48(12:33 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at SYR 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 45(12:04 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by J.Gill at SYR 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Johnson at SYR 40.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - BC 40(11:30 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Sparrow at SYR 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BC 43(10:52 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by T.Johnson at SYR 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Wax; L.Lowery at SYR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 35(10:12 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 35(10:00 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BC 35(9:53 - 3rd) E.Morehead scrambles to SYR 20 for yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at SYR 20. PENALTY on BC-O.Hess Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 20 - BC 45(9:24 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 37.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BC 37(8:47 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 32 yards to SYR 5 Center-BC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 5(8:37 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 5. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 5. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Lubischer at SYR 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(7:57 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 25 for -3 yards (M.Valdez)
|+14 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 25(7:15 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson; N.Okpala at SYR 39.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(6:40 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 39. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 35.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:12 - 3rd) G.Shrader scrambles to BC 16 for 19 yards. Tackled by S.Lubischer; Woodbey at BC 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(5:31 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to BC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Valdez at BC 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 10(4:48 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 10. Catch made by D.Alford at BC 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CUSE 7(4:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CUSE 11(3:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 11. Catch made by D.Cooper at BC 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CUSE 3(3:25 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to BC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley; C.Onwuka at BC 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CUSE 3(2:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on SYR-C.Vettorello False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 8(2:33 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Sack
3 & Goal - CUSE 8(2:21 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at BC 12 for -4 yards (D.Ezeiruaku)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CUSE 19(1:39 - 3rd) A.Szmyt 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-M.Von Marburg.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 62 yards from SYR 35 to the BC 3. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Coley; I.Johnson at BC 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(1:24 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Bailey at BC 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BC 24(0:51 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at BC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(0:22 - 3rd) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 42 for 6 yards. E.Morehead ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BC 42(15:00 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at BC 42.
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - BC 42(14:28 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 42. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(14:07 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by P.Garwo at SYR 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at SYR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BC 23(13:41 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by P.Garwo at SYR 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23. PENALTY on SYR-J.Barron Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 12(13:33 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to SYR 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at SYR 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BC 5(13:02 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to SYR End Zone for 5 yards. P.Garwo for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 4th) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 4th) L.Connor kicks 46 yards from BC 35 to the SYR 19. Fair catch by M.Escobar.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(12:58 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Kolenge at SYR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CUSE 20(12:31 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CUSE 20(12:24 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford. PENALTY on BC-D.Ezeiruaku Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(12:17 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(11:59 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Steele; S.Lubischer at BC 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 40(11:31 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by D.Alford at BC 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(11:10 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley; C.Onwuka at BC 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 26(10:40 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 26. Catch made by D.Cooper at BC 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Woodbey; J.Maitre at BC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 8(10:01 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to BC 8. Catch made by D.Cooper at BC 8. Gain of 8 yards. D.Cooper for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Shrader rushed to BC 3 for yards. Tackled by C.Onwuka at BC 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:56 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at BC 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BC 33(9:38 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowery at BC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 37(9:08 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Darton at BC 37.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 37(8:37 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 30 for -7 yards (M.Wax) PENALTY on BC-O.Hess Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BC 30(8:14 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BC 30(8:06 - 4th) D.Longman punts 43 yards to SYR 27 Center-BC. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(7:55 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at SYR 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(7:34 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at SYR 42.
|+58 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 42(7:14 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 42. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 42. Gain of 58 yards. D.Alford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(7:05 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Simmons at BC 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 38(6:33 - 4th) P.Garwo rushed to BC 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Geer at BC 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - BC 37(6:10 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 37. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at BC 42.
|Sack
3 & 6 - BC 42(5:37 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 37 for -5 yards (C.Okechukwu) E.Morehead FUMBLES forced by C.Okechukwu. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-S.Linton at BC 37.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(5:25 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku; V.DePalma at BC 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 30(4:40 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to BC 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(4:05 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to BC 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 17(3:22 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 14.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 14(2:37 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to BC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Maitre at BC 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 5(2:34 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC End Zone for 5 yards. S.Tucker for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(2:29 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 25(2:23 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for P.Garwo.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - BC 25(2:18 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by T.Johnson at BC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Chestnut at BC 30.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - BC 30(1:58 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wax at BC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(1:48 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(1:43 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to BC End Zone for 29 yards. S.Tucker for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:35 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Broome.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(1:30 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by F.Nolton at BC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 35(1:19 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 35. Gain of 7 yards. A.Broome ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - BC 42(1:12 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to SYR 49 for 9 yards. E.Morehead ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(1:05 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by T.Johnson at SYR 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - BC 46(1:00 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at SYR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 37(0:47 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; A.Sparrow at SYR 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BC 37(0:30 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 37. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Darton; A.Sparrow at SYR 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - BC 28(0:18 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(0:09 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by A.Broome at SYR 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BC 10(0:10 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 10. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BC 3(0:08 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to SYR 3. Catch made by Z.Flowers at SYR 3. Gain of 3 yards. Z.Flowers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-J.Wilson Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BC 2(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-J.Wilson Encroachment 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - BC 2(0:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for BC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
