|
|
|UTAH
|COLO
No. 14 Utah beats CU 63-21, remains in Pac-12 title chase
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado 63-21 on Saturday night to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game.
The Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) entered the weekend with an outside shot at defending their league title, and things are starting to fall into place. UCLA did its part for Utah by knocking off Cal on Friday. Then, the big assist - No. 22 Oregon State surprising 10th-ranked Oregon, with the Utah fans at Folsom Field cheering when the score was flashed on the scoreboard. All that remains is No. 12 Washington beating Washington State late Saturday, and the Utes would earn a spot based on a tiebreaker. USC already has a spot for next Friday's game in Las Vegas.
The Utes built a 42-0 halftime lead and steadily started sprinkling in their backups. It didn't slow the Utes, who had 662 total yards of offense. Jackson scored on runs of 10, 2 and 66 yards.
The 63 points was the most allowed by Colorado since Oregon scored 70 on Oct. 27, 2012.
The Buffaloes (1-11, 1-8) brought to a close a dreary season that saw head coach Karl Dorrell fired in October and interim coach Mike Sanford go 1-6 in his place. The team lost seven games by 30 or more points.
A coaching search is underway at Colorado with rumors swirling around names such as Deion Sanders and Bronco Mendenhall. There was a fan in the south end zone wearing a suit featuring Colorado logos and a bag over their head. On the back of the bag was a letter to ''Coach Prime,'' urging Sanders to come to Boulder.
Maddox Kopp became the fourth Buffaloes quarterback to start this season. He finished with 123 yards passing and a late 1-yard touchdown to offensive lineman turned tight end Frank Fillip.
Utah tight ends Thomas Yassmin and Dalton Kincaid each turned in acrobatic scoring plays in the first half. Yassmin showed off his athleticism by catching a short pass and hurdling over cornerback Nikko Reed on his way to a 41-yard score.
Not to be outdone, Kincaid looked left on a long pass and quickly swiveled to the right to haul in a 29-yard pass from Rising while falling to the turf. Kincaid stayed down for several moments after the play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes finish the regular season with nine wins for a fourth time in five seasons.
Colorado: The Buffaloes dropped to 4-37 against AP top-25 teams since becoming members of the Pac-12 in 2011, according to Pac-12 research.
ATTENDANCE
The announced attendance was 33,474. It's the lowest mark at Folsom Field (not counting the 2020 pandemic season) since Nov. 29, 2014, against Utah.
UP NEXT
Utah: A berth in the Pac-12 title game - or a bowl game awaits.
Colorado: Naming a coach and preparing for 2023.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Jackson
3 QB
117 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
A. Hankerson
22 RB
46 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|12
|Rushing
|17
|4
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|662
|185
|Total Plays
|67
|53
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|383
|62
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.9
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|279
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|21-24
|15-28
|Yards Per Pass
|11.6
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|8-82
|Touchdowns
|9
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|9-39.1
|Return Yards
|12
|56
|Punts - Returns
|6-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|383
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|662
|TOTAL YDS
|185
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|10
|117
|3
|66
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|12
|91
|1
|23
|
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|2
|62
|0
|32
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|13
|62
|1
|15
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|5
|102
|1
|33
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|4
|4
|40
|1
|16
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|4
|3
|34
|1
|21
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|2
|28
|0
|31
|
T. Pututau 84 TE
|T. Pututau
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Furey 54 LB
|H. Furey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tanuvasa 42 LB
|M. Tanuvasa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearson 39 S
|J. Pearson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|2
|35.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kopp 14 QB
|M. Kopp
|15/28
|123
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|8
|46
|1
|23
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|7
|11
|1
|5
|
M. Kopp 14 QB
|M. Kopp
|4
|9
|0
|7
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Roddick 70 OL
|C. Roddick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|5
|4
|39
|0
|14
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|6
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|6
|3
|25
|0
|24
|
D. Capolungo 34 DB
|D. Capolungo
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Harrison 83 WR
|M. Harrison
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|2
|7
|0
|11
|
F. Fillip 76 OL
|F. Fillip
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Venn 0 RB
|V. Venn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lyle 41 S
|A. Lyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maddox 56 DL
|M. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 21 CB
|J. Wiggins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Baugh 97 DL
|A. Baugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 82 TE
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 49 P
|T. Carrizosa
|9
|39.1
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Capolungo 34 DB
|D. Capolungo
|5
|26.0
|35
|0
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Isbell at COL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:54 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; G.Reid at COL 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 35(14:33 - 1st) B.Russell rushed to COL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at COL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - COLO 34(13:56 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLO 34(13:52 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 40 yards to UTH 26 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 26. Tackled by E.Olsen at UTH 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(13:41 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at UTH 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 36(13:09 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; Q.Perry at UTH 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 37(12:32 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 37(12:24 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 46 yards to COL 17 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by D.Capolungo.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 17(12:16 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at COL 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 21(11:36 - 1st) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at COL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 24(10:51 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 24(10:48 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to UTH 41 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 41. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(10:37 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by L.Kendall at UTH 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by COL at UTH 41.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(9:59 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-T.Lang Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 46(9:54 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:27 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:12 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 39(8:37 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; J.Jackson at COL 33. PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(8:09 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-T.Martin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - UTAH 28(7:45 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(7:11 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to COL 8 for 15 yards. Tackled by V.Venn at COL 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 8(6:41 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL End Zone for 8 yards. M.Bernard for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:35 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 12 for -13 yards. Tackled by UTH at COL 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - COLO 12(5:55 - 1st) M.Kopp rushed to COL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at COL 18.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - COLO 18(5:12 - 1st) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 18. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 16.
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLO 16(4:24 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 45 yards to UTH 39 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 39. Tackled by I.Hurtado at UTH 47.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(4:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(3:31 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Main; Q.Perry at COL 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 20(2:56 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(2:23 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 10 yards. J.Jackson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the COL 6. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(2:20 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at COL 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 37(1:36 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole; A.Vimahi at COL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLO 38(0:54 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for D.Capolungo.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLO 38(0:50 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 47 yards to UTH 15 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 15. Tackled by I.Hurtado at UTH 20.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(0:38 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 43 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at UTH 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:01 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at UTH 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 48(15:00 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at COL 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(14:26 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(13:46 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on COL-R.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - UTAH 22(13:39 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(13:16 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; Q.Perry at COL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 2(12:39 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Barton at COL 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(12:28 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at COL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(11:50 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at COL 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 42(11:19 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn; C.Bishop at COL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLO 45(10:53 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at COL 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - COLO 45(10:08 - 2nd) C.Roddick rushed to COL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at COL 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(10:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by M.Parks at COL 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(9:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by M.Cope at COL 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 29(8:48 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 26(8:10 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Martin; M.Ham at COL 23.
|+2 YD
4 & 4 - UTAH 23(7:18 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by S.Enis at COL 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 19. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Rising pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by S.Enis at COL 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 22(7:18 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 22(7:12 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at COL 20.
|Sack
3 & 11 - COLO 20(6:31 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp sacked at COL 10 for -10 yards (L.Barton)
|Punt
4 & 21 - COLO 10(5:49 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to UTH 49 Center-D.Bedell. M.Parks MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-J.Pearson at UTH 31. Tackled by COL at UTH 31. PENALTY on COL-B.Finneseth Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to COL 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by T.Yassmin at COL 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Yassmin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Parks at COL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 26(4:36 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for COL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 26(4:26 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 26(4:18 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLO 26(4:10 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 49 yards to UTH 25 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 25. D.Vele FUMBLES forced by A.Lyle. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-H.Furey at UTH 33. Tackled by COL at UTH 33.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(3:56 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 30(3:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by M.Cope at UTH 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(2:42 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; D.Grant at UTH 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 50(2:04 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; J.Wiggins at COL 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(1:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by M.Bernard at COL 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 31. PENALTY on COL-G.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(1:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by D.Vele at COL 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(1:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 9. Catch made by M.Parks at COL 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Parks for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:52 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(0:47 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 32(0:40 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 32(0:35 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 38 yards to UTH 30 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wiggins at UTH 38.
|+33 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 38(0:22 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 38. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(0:10 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Kincaid for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by T.Pututau at UTH 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:24 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at UTH 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(13:50 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; J.Mack at COL 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 46(13:14 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to COL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; T.Lang at COL 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:41 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass INTERCEPTED at COL 33. Intercepted by N.Reed at COL 33. Tackled by J.Glover at UTH 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 11(12:25 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass INTERCEPTED at UTH End Zone. Intercepted by R.Hubert at UTH End Zone. Tackled by COL at UTH End Zone. PENALTY on UTH-L.Barton Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 6(12:17 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to UTH 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; R.Hubert at UTH 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 1(11:51 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to UTH End Zone for 1 yards. A.Fontenot for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-S.Pepa Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 50 yards from COL 50 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:47 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; R.Barnes at UTH 34.
|+66 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(11:12 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 66 yards. J.Jackson for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(10:59 - 3rd) M.Kopp scrambles to COL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Barton at COL 32.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 32(10:11 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 32. Catch made by M.Bell at COL 32. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by UTH at COL 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 28(9:37 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by D.Smith at COL 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - COLO 26(8:55 - 3rd) T.Carrizosa punts 36 yards to UTH 38 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:49 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; D.Grant at UTH 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 39(7:45 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UTH 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 40(7:07 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Chandler-Semedo at UTH 47.
|+32 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 47(6:27 - 3rd) B.Barnes rushed to COL 21 for 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at COL 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(5:41 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by M.Cope at COL 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.Cope for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearson at COL 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 21(5:31 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 33.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(4:49 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 43(4:26 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by B.Russell at UTH 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn; K.Reid at UTH 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 29(3:50 - 3rd) M.Kopp rushed to UTH 23 for 6 yards. M.Kopp ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLO 23(3:10 - 3rd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera. Colorado challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by COL.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 23(3:05 - 3rd) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH End Zone for 23 yards. A.Hankerson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(2:59 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at UTH 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(2:20 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Main; A.Smith at UTH 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 41(1:39 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Main at UTH 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAH 44(0:55 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at UTH 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAH 44(0:10 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 25 yards to COL 31 Center-J.Greep. Downed by UTH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 31(14:06 - 3rd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for A.Fontenot.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(15:00 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - COLO 49(14:18 - 4th) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for E.Olsen.
|Punt
3 & 5 - COLO 49(14:12 - 4th) T.Carrizosa punts 21 yards to UTH 28 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(14:05 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at UTH 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 29(13:18 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 44 for 15 yards. J.Glover ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(12:33 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to COL 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(11:50 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to COL 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 47(11:07 - 4th) B.Barnes pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by T.Pututau at COL 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 43.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 43(8:34 - 4th) B.Barnes rushed to COL 13 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lyle at COL 13. PENALTY on COL-J.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 6(9:50 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to COL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - UTAH 1(8:34 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-K.Faaiu False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 5(8:34 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to COL End Zone for 5 yards. J.Glover for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 4th) J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pearson at COL 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(8:28 - 4th) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by D.Capolungo at COL 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at COL 42. PENALTY on COL-J.Hestera Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 27(7:59 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tanuvasa at COL 30.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - COLO 30(7:25 - 4th) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on UTH-C.Savage Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(7:21 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - COLO 48(6:52 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at UTH 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 44(6:24 - 4th) M.Kopp pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by M.Harrison at UTH 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at UTH 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 35(5:49 - 4th) M.Bell rushed to UTH 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Tanuvasa at UTH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 28(5:21 - 4th) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 28(5:14 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Furey; J.Pearson at UTH 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 26(4:29 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to UTH 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 26.
|+14 YD
4 & 8 - COLO 26(3:41 - 4th) M.Kopp pass complete to UTH 26. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at UTH 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Furey at UTH 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 12(3:29 - 4th) M.Kopp pass complete to UTH 12. Catch made by M.Bell at UTH 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Isbell at UTH 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 1(2:52 - 4th) M.Kopp pass complete to UTH 1. Catch made by F.Fillip at UTH 1. Gain of 1 yards. F.Fillip for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-F.Fillip Taunting / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 64 yards from COL 20 to the UTH 16. M.Parks returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ortega at UTH 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(2:38 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to COL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 44(1:55 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to COL 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(1:13 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to COL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Maddox at COL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 31(0:29 - 4th) C.Vincent rushed to COL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; A.Baugh at COL 29.
-
APLST
GAS
38
31
4th 13:03 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:25 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:11 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 8:54
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 13:52 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:22 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 10:48 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 5:54 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 5:38 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0