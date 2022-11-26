|
|
|HAWAII
|SJST
Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose State past Hawaii 27-14
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Chevan Cordeiro threw two short touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for 148 yards, and San Jose State defeated Hawaii 27-14 on Saturday.
Cordeiro threw touchdown passes of 5 yards and 7 yards to Elijah Cooks (10 receptions, 121 yards) and Robinson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Spartans a 21-6 lead approaching the midway point of the third quarter. Taren Schive kicked two short field goals and the San Jose defense held on downs inside its own 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter.
Brayden Schager led a Hawaii rally in the fourth quarter, throwing 22 yards to Steven Fiso for a touchdown that made the score 24-14 and later driving the Warriors deep inside San Jose State territory before he was sacked by Viliami Fehoko on a fourth-down play.
Schager finished 25-of-45 passing for 230 yards for Hawaii (3-10, 2-6 Mountain West).
The Spartans finished the regular season 6-0 at home for the first time since 1978 with their first six-win home season since going 6-1 in 2006.
The Spartans entered the game +13 in turnover margin, which was good for third in the country but gave one back on an interception. It was only the Spartans sixth turnover this season, fourth on offense. San Jose State is second in the country behind USC for fewest turnovers.
The Spartans are fourth in the country averaging 3.4 sacks per game. They added three more against Hawaii.
The Spartans (7-4, 5-3) did not qualify for a bowl last season and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2020.
---
|
B. Schager
13 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, -2 RuYds
|
E. Cooks
4 WR
121 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|273
|399
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|191
|Rush Attempts
|26
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|229
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|25-45
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-41
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.0
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|25/45
|229
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|12
|28
|0
|8
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
N. Bryant-Lelei 22 RB
|N. Bryant-Lelei
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
B. Schager 13 QB
|B. Schager
|8
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fiso 88 WR
|S. Fiso
|3
|2
|49
|1
|27
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|12
|6
|48
|0
|12
|
C. Phillips 85 TE
|C. Phillips
|8
|5
|38
|0
|17
|
J. Panoke 1 WR
|J. Panoke
|7
|5
|33
|0
|9
|
J. Walthall 4 WR
|J. Walthall
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|
D. Parson 31 RB
|D. Parson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 8 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|7
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Murray 7 TE
|J. Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Edwards II 23 DB
|V. Edwards II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|2/3
|46
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Shipley 2 K
|M. Shipley
|4
|38.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cenacle 89 WR
|N. Cenacle
|3
|8.7
|13
|0
|
J. Perdue 22 DB
|J. Perdue
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
T. Hines 24 RB
|T. Hines
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|17/26
|208
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|24
|148
|1
|35
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|4
|27
|0
|13
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|10
|19
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|12
|10
|121
|2
|29
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|4
|2
|51
|0
|44
|
J. Canaan 85 TE
|J. Canaan
|4
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|2/2
|26
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 48 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 17. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(14:57 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27(14:36 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 27(14:32 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 31(13:54 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 40 yards to SJS 29 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29(13:42 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 29. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 40(13:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 35(13:21 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to SJS 48 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 48(13:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 41(12:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 41(12:25 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 34(11:53 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at HAW 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 30(11:23 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SJST 35(11:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 35(10:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 22(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 22(9:21 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:53 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:48 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for D.Parson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:47 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:37 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 38 yards to SJS 41 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41(8:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 44(8:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 49(7:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 45(7:10 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(6:49 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(6:18 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 10(5:25 - 1st) I.Jernagin rushed to HAW 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 7(5:05 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to HAW 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5(4:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 5. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 5. Gain of 5 yards. E.Cooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 45 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 20. T.Hines returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:13 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 27(3:35 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(3:26 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 41(2:40 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(2:15 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 45(1:18 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 45(1:06 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(0:42 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to SJS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(14:21 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 21(13:54 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - HAWAII 21(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-HAW Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - HAWAII 26(13:37 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|No Good
4 & 13 - HAWAII 34(13:34 - 2nd) M.Shipley 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 26(13:23 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 26(12:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SJST 25(12:21 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SJST 25(12:10 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 34 yards to HAW 41 Center-SJS. Fair catch by T.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(11:57 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(11:54 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 41. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 44(11:24 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 44. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 50(10:44 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to SJS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(10:23 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to SJS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - HAWAII 41(9:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-S.Vaipulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 46(9:44 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by J.Walthall at SJS 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(8:44 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(8:36 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 35. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 29(8:06 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HAWAII 36(7:43 - 2nd) M.Shipley 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 61 yards from HAW 35 to the SJS 4. I.Jernagin returns the kickoff. Tackled by HAW at SJS 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 19(7:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-A.Pardue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - SJST 14(7:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 27. Intercepted by V.Edwards at SJS 27. Tackled by SJS at SJS 17.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(7:23 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to SJS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 15(7:05 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to SJS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HAWAII 10(6:26 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HAWAII 17(6:11 - 2nd) M.Shipley 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25(5:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 25(5:52 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 25(5:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at SJS 43. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43(5:35 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - SJST 48(4:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on SJS-T.Ostrom False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 43(4:55 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 47(3:57 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 50(3:27 - 2nd) T.Benham punts 35 yards to HAW 15 Center-SJS. Fair catch by D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(3:12 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 17(2:35 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 17.
|Sack
3 & 8 - HAWAII 17(2:24 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 11 for -6 yards (A.Matau)
|Punt
4 & 14 - HAWAII 11(2:16 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 42 yards to SJS 47 Center-HAW. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(2:10 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+44 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47(2:04 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by J.Lockhart at SJS 47. Gain of 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HAW at HAW 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(1:51 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 7(1:23 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 7. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Cooks for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 2nd) SJS kicks 43 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 22. J.Perdue returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(0:53 - 2nd) B.Schager scrambles to HAW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 40(0:38 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 40(0:35 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at SJS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(0:27 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 49(0:25 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 49(0:22 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 49(0:16 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 32 yards to SJS 17 Center-HAW. Downed by S.Landrum.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to the SJS 25. Fair catch by I.Jernagin.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(14:38 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 47.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 47(14:17 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(14:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 35(13:24 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 31(12:30 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(11:57 - 3rd) I.Jernagin rushed to HAW 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 14(11:16 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 14. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 14. Gain of 11 yards. E.Cooks ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 3(10:43 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to HAW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1(10:12 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 53 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 12. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(9:41 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29(9:21 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 29. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(9:08 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 38. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 45. PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - HAWAII 28(8:46 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - HAWAII 34(8:18 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 40(7:46 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 47.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 47(7:16 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to SJS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(6:48 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to SJS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 45(6:16 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by J.Panoke at SJS 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - HAWAII 43(5:46 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to SJS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - HAWAII 43(5:00 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43(4:38 - 3rd) I.Jernagin rushed to SJS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 48(4:15 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:47 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 43(3:42 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 39(3:07 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at HAW 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32(2:32 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 31(1:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by I.Jernagin at HAW 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 17(1:34 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 17(0:57 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 17. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 9(15:00 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SJST 16(14:58 - 4th) T.Schive 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) SJS kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(14:51 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by S.Fiso at HAW 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(14:37 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by J.Panoke at SJS 48. Gain of 7 yards. J.Panoke ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - HAWAII 41(14:27 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for S.Fiso.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 41(14:18 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to SJS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(13:50 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at SJS 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 30(13:34 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to SJS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(12:52 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 22. Catch made by S.Fiso at SJS 22. Gain of 22 yards. S.Fiso for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:41 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Schager steps back to pass. Catch made by Z.Bowens at SJS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:41 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 40 for 35 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(12:15 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 15 - SJST 45(11:28 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 50 for -5 yards (J.Tuitupou)
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - SJST 50(10:40 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 50. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 34(10:14 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to HAW 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 34.
|+29 YD
4 & 4 - SJST 34(9:24 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to HAW 34. Catch made by E.Cooks at HAW 34. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 5.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 5(9:04 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to HAW 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 8(8:15 - 4th) C.Cordeiro rushed to HAW 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 4(7:16 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SJST 11(7:12 - 4th) T.Schive 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the HAW 25. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at HAW 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(7:02 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 37(6:43 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SJS at HAW 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(6:30 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 49. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HAWAII 43(6:04 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 43(6:02 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by J.Walthall at SJS 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(5:44 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at SJS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HAWAII 22(5:24 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - HAWAII 22(4:38 - 4th) B.Schager rushed to SJS 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 24. PENALTY on SJS-K.Harmon Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(4:38 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
|Sack
2 & 10 - HAWAII 13(4:30 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at SJS 19 for -6 yards (V.Fehoko)
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - HAWAII 19(4:00 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by C.Phillips at SJS 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 2.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 2(3:49 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to SJS 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 5(3:13 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to SJS 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HAWAII 8(2:37 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
|Sack
4 & Goal - HAWAII 8(2:30 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at SJS 17 for -9 yards (V.Fehoko)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 17(2:16 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 21(1:45 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 19(1:01 - 4th) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at SJS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 29(0:33 - 4th) C.Cordeiro kneels at the SJS 28.
