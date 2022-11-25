|
|
|TOLEDO
|WMICH
Western Michigan turns big plays into 20-14 win over Toledo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season.
The Broncos (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got a big boost from their two explosive touchdowns. Palmer Domschke added two field goals for Western Michigan.
With Toledo leading 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Lovely stepped in front of the intended receiver to intercept a Tucker Gleason pass and returned it 36 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Tyler scored on a long run in which he was barely touched, bursting through the line of scrimmage before outracing the secondary to the end zone. It was a key play in his bid for back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons as he surpassed the 104 yards he needed and finished at 131 for the game, 1,027 for the season.
Toledo (7-5, 5-3) suffered its second consecutive loss but had already clinched the West Division title and will play Ohio for the MAC championship on Dec. 3 in Detroit.
Toledo had punted 10 times and had only one drive beyond the Western Michigan 40-yard line until Tucker Gleason connected with Devin Maddox for a 57-yard pass play with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The big play helped set up Gleason's 17-yard touchdown pass to DeMeer Blankumsee with 5:11 remaining.
Gleason scored Toledo's first touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.
Gleason was only 13-of-38 passing for 200 yards with the touchdown and interception. Toledo had four turnovers.
Western Michigan punted 14 times.
---
|
T. Gleason
4 QB
200 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Tyler
9 RB
131 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|8
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|9
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|2-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|334
|188
|Total Plays
|82
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|134
|Rush Attempts
|33
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|235
|54
|Comp. - Att.
|18-49
|7-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|0.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-43
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-32.0
|14-42.3
|Return Yards
|34
|48
|Punts - Returns
|6-28
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|3-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|54
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|334
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|13/38
|200
|1
|1
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|5/11
|35
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|15
|70
|0
|15
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|10
|26
|1
|17
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
W. Shaw III 32 RB
|W. Shaw III
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|10
|4
|78
|0
|57
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|2
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|8
|4
|33
|0
|15
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|2
|29
|0
|21
|
L. Stephens 85 WR
|L. Stephens
|2
|2
|23
|0
|21
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|5
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Mitchell 27 CB
|Q. Mitchell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|10
|32.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|6
|4.7
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|7/21
|54
|0
|1
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|18
|131
|1
|63
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|9
|16
|0
|6
|
J. Buckley 29 RB
|J. Buckley
|5
|8
|0
|3
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|12
|-15
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|6
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
M. Dieudonne 17 WR
|M. Dieudonne
|8
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|7
|2
|11
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|14
|42.3
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|18.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 63 yards from TOL 35 to the WMC 2. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at WMC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(14:56 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 21(14:23 - 1st) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 27(13:45 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 27(13:14 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 33 yards to TOL 40 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(13:07 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(12:50 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(12:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(12:41 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 40 yards to WMC 18 Center-B.Lisk. A.Sambucci returned punt from the WMC 18. Tackled by TOL at WMC 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(12:32 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 21(12:23 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 24(11:49 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 24. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(11:18 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 34(11:12 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 28 for -6 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 28.
|Sack
3 & 16 - WMICH 28(10:33 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 26 for -2 yards (N.Givhan)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WMICH 26(9:55 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 45 yards to TOL 29 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 29. Tackled by WMC at TOL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:50 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(9:29 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:12 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 44.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 44(8:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 36 for -8 yards (M.Kneeland) D.Finn FUMBLES forced by M.Kneeland. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-D.Finn at TOL 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 36(8:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 36. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 43(7:31 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 41 yards to WMC 16 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(7:24 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - WMICH 21(7:24 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 21. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(6:54 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to WMC 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 26(6:13 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 32.
|Sack
3 & 5 - WMICH 32(5:35 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 24 for -8 yards (Z.Ford)
|Punt
4 & 13 - WMICH 24(4:56 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to TOL 34 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 34. Tackled by WMC at TOL 41.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(4:46 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(4:26 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to WMC 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:56 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to WMC 46. Catch made by D.Maddox at WMC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 44.
|Int
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 44(3:21 - 1st) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 30. Intercepted by D.Jackson at WMC 30. Tackled by TOL at WMC 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(3:11 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 40(2:49 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 45(2:08 - 1st) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 48 for yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 48. PENALTY on WMC-J.Sherwin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 35(1:55 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 35(1:36 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 49 yards to TOL 16 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 16. Tackled by WMC at TOL 16. PENALTY on TOL-E.McNeil-Warren Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9(1:36 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 14(1:05 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(0:37 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 20(0:06 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 24(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 24(14:53 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 29 yards to WMC 47 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(14:45 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 44 for -2 yards (D.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WMICH 44(13:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|Int
3 & 12 - WMICH 44(13:54 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 44. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 44. Tackled by WMC at TOL 50.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(13:50 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to WMC 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 42(13:17 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by M.Barkley at WMC 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(12:55 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to WMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 25(12:24 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 25(12:18 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by A.Torres at WMC 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 2(11:37 - 2nd) T.Gleason rushed to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. T.Gleason for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 51 yards from TOL 35 to the WMC 14. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at WMC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(11:28 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 37(10:55 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 36.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WMICH 36(10:16 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 32 for -4 yards (A.Woliver)
|Punt
4 & 13 - WMICH 32(9:36 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 40 yards to TOL 28 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(9:29 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Int
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(9:24 - 2nd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 36. Intercepted by K.Lovely at TOL 36. K.Lovely for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the TOL 2. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by WMC at TOL 26. PENALTY on TOL-D.Holt Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(9:02 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 22. PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:58 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:52 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 46. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 27(8:40 - 2nd) T.Gleason scrambles to TOL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 29.
|Sack
3 & 18 - TOLEDO 29(7:43 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 27 for -2 yards (A.Carter) PENALTY on TOL-TOL Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 20 - TOLEDO 27(7:26 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to WMC 39 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(7:24 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - WMICH 36(6:46 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(6:06 - 2nd) J.Buckley rushed to TOL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WMICH 44(5:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-A.Vandervest False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - WMICH 49(5:30 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by C.Crooms at TOL 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WMICH 46(4:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-T.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 14 - WMICH 49(4:32 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 41 for -8 yards (N.Givhan)
|Punt
4 & 22 - WMICH 41(3:54 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 59 yards to TOL End Zone Center-B.Bouwens. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(3:51 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(3:39 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(3:25 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(2:37 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(2:37 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 5 yards to TOL 45 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(2:28 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 45(2:24 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 42(2:16 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 42(2:11 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 34 yards to TOL 8 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 8(2:04 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 10(1:59 - 2nd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 10. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 14(1:14 - 2nd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 14(1:09 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 35 yards to TOL 49 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:03 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to TOL 49. Catch made by C.Crooms at TOL 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(0:50 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 32(0:46 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to TOL 19 for 13 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(0:34 - 2nd) J.Salopek rushed to TOL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WMICH 18(0:27 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - WMICH 18(0:22 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WMICH 23(0:02 - 2nd) P.Domschke 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 28(14:38 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(14:07 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 32. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(13:52 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(13:48 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by L.Stephens at TOL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 42.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(13:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on WMC-WMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 47(13:05 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox. PENALTY on TOL-K.Major Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 47(12:59 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 28 yards to WMC 25 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:49 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:46 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WMICH 27(12:02 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WMICH 27(11:57 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 59 yards to TOL 14 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 14. Tackled by WMC at TOL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(11:46 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(11:41 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 31. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 36. PENALTY on WMC-R.Selig Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(11:26 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by J.Newton at WMC 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 40(11:04 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to WMC 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 42(10:31 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to WMC 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(9:55 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by M.Barkley at WMC 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 18. PENALTY on TOL-K.Major Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 41(9:35 - 3rd) T.Gleason rushed to WMC 24 for 17 yards. T.Gleason FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-Z.Barnes at WMC 24. Tackled by TOL at WMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(9:25 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 32(9:01 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 37.
|+63 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 37(8:25 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL End Zone for 63 yards. S.Tyler for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 3rd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(8:13 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 31.
|Sack
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 31(7:36 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 25 for -6 yards (B.Fiske)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:00 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(6:54 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 31 yards to WMC 44 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(6:46 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 44(6:41 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - WMICH 43(5:59 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 43. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 50.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 50(5:26 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 50 yards to TOL End Zone Center-B.Bouwens. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(5:11 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 19(4:38 - 3rd) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 19. Catch made by A.Torres at TOL 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(4:30 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(4:19 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(4:14 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 21 for -10 yards (M.Kneeland)
|Punt
4 & 20 - TOLEDO 21(3:33 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to WMC 42 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(3:26 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 48.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(3:21 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to TOL 17 for 31 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(2:53 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 17(2:50 - 3rd) J.Salopek rushed to TOL 22 for -5 yards. J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-J.Buckley at TOL 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - WMICH 22(2:12 - 3rd) J.Salopek rushed to TOL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - WMICH 28(1:34 - 3rd) P.Domschke 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(1:30 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(1:26 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(1:22 - 3rd) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(1:17 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 40 yards to WMC 35 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:06 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 36(0:28 - 3rd) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 38(15:00 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 38(14:55 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to TOL 32 Center-B.Bouwens. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(14:49 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(14:43 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 32. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(14:24 - 4th) T.Gleason scrambles to WMC 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(13:41 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(13:32 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to WMC 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(13:15 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to WMC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 34.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(12:38 - 4th) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29(12:38 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to WMC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 25.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 25(11:51 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to WMC 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 27.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(11:13 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(11:09 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 27(10:47 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 30(10:04 - 4th) J.Buckley rushed to WMC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 30.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WMICH 30(9:30 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to TOL 28 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 28. Tackled by WMC at TOL 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(9:19 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(9:12 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 39(8:55 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 40(8:25 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(8:19 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(7:32 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 40(6:49 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 34.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 34(6:02 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 29 yards to TOL 5 Center-B.Bouwens. Downed by WMC.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 5(5:55 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 5. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 5. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(5:32 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(5:28 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by L.Stephens at WMC 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 17. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(5:16 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to WMC 17. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at WMC 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Blankumsee for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(5:11 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 26(4:32 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at WMC 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WMICH 27(3:48 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 21 for -6 yards (N.Bauer)
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 21(3:38 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 44 yards to TOL 35 Center-B.Bouwens. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 35. Tackled by WMC at TOL 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(3:35 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Stuart.
|Int
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(3:31 - 4th) T.Gleason pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 42. Intercepted by B.Garner at TOL 42. Tackled by TOL at TOL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(3:27 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 38(3:22 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 38(3:18 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to TOL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 36(2:35 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to TOL End Zone Center-B.Bouwens. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(2:28 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(2:23 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(1:51 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 30. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Gleason rushed to TOL 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by WMC at TOL 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 29(1:49 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
