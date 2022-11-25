|
|
|UCLA
|CAL
Thompson-Robinson rallies No. 17 UCLA past Cal, 35-28
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28 on Saturday.
The Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No. 16 CFP) racked up 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from league title contention.
Thompson-Robinson passed for 189 yards and gained another 88 on the ground. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and a score, and he converted a fourth-and-2 run in Cal territory late in the game that chewed up valuable time. TJ Harden added 89 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Bruins.
The Bears (4-8, 2-7) got a fourth-down stop that gave them the ball back trailing 35-28 with 1:58 remaining. But Jaydn Ott fumbled after a fourth-down reception that would have converted a first down, and Carl Jones Jr. recovered to ice the game for UCLA.
Cal's Jack Plummer threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Jeremiah Hunter had eight catches for 153 yards and two scores.
UCLA trailed 21-10 with 58 seconds left before halftime. But Thompson-Robinson led his team on a 75-yard drive that took 40 seconds, capping it with a 19-yard touchdown scramble that brought UCLA within 21-17 at the intermission.
UCLA scored on its first possession of the second half to take the lead. But Plummer hit Ott for an 8-yard touchdown that put Cal up 28-27 with 11:16 remaining.
Then Thompson-Robinson engineered a 73-yard scoring drive capped by Charbonnet's 5-yard touchdown. A 2-point conversion pass to Jake Bobo gave UCLA a 35-28 lead.
UCLA had 113 rushing yards in the first quarter alone and moved the ball at will. But Nicholas Barr-Mira missed a 33-yard field goal, and penalties forced the Bruins to settle for a field goal on another drive. They led 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
That gave Plummer time to find his rhythm. The transfer from Purdue threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Jeremiah Hunter, who beat one-on-one coverage for 38- and 22-yard scores.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The Bruins kept their poise and leaned on their ground game, ultimately wearing down an opponent that couldn't match up on paper.
California: The Bears had control of the game late in the first half, but allowing the Bruins to score quickly before halftime snatched away what momentum they had built.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Awaits a bowl invitation.
California: Failed to reach last season's total of five wins.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
189 PaYds, PaTD, 88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
294 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|15
|Rushing
|24
|2
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|541
|361
|Total Plays
|94
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|352
|67
|Rush Attempts
|64
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|189
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|352
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|541
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|21/30
|189
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|24
|119
|1
|17
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|12
|89
|0
|21
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14
|88
|2
|19
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|11
|59
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|9
|7
|62
|1
|18
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|7
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Harden 25 RB
|T. Harden
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hearn 22 DB
|A. Hearn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Havili-Kaufusi 95 DL
|S. Havili-Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2/3
|26
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|3
|45.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|2
|21.0
|27
|0
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|24/34
|294
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|13
|55
|0
|14
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|11
|8
|153
|2
|49
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|6
|5
|70
|1
|46
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|8
|8
|51
|1
|12
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|3
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 22 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 92 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 50 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 29 WR
|A. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|5
|43.2
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|13.5
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(14:35 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at UCLA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(14:22 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; T.McWilliams at UCLA 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 39(13:55 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at UCLA 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 43(13:15 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lee at CAL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(13:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by K.Allen at CAL 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(12:34 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 45(11:52 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 45(11:48 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 35 yards to CAL 10 Center-UCLA. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 10(11:40 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at CAL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 15(11:03 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; G.Murphy at CAL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 15(10:20 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 15(10:21 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to UCLA 45 Center-CAL. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(10:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; M.Jernigan at UCLA 50.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 50(9:59 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 33 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at CAL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(9:49 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 25(9:10 - 1st) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(8:47 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 14 for 5 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 14(8:25 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at CAL 12.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 12(7:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 5(7:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 5. Catch made by J.Bobo at CAL 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Bobo for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:04 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at CAL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 23(6:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Davies at CAL 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 23(6:24 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 23(6:22 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 23(6:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to UCLA 31 Center-CAL. Fair catch by L.Loya. PENALTY on CAL-M.Jernigan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(6:12 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:55 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 46(5:44 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at CAL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(5:11 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; C.Woodson at CAL 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(4:55 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 19(4:36 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at CAL 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(4:24 - 1st) T.Harden rushed to CAL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 10.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UCLA 10(3:47 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-R.O'Neal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCLA 15(3:24 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UCLA 15(3:23 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Good
4 & 12 - UCLA 23(3:19 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 20(3:15 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 20(3:13 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at CAL 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 28(2:32 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at CAL 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 33(1:59 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns; C.Jones at CAL 35.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 35(1:16 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 50. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCLA at CAL 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 50(0:43 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to UCLA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 46.
|+46 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 46(0:22 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 46. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UCLA 46. Gain of 46 yards. J.Sturdivant for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 63 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Woodson; D.Brooks at UCLA 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:09 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UCLA 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at UCLA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCLA 46(14:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCLA 46(14:39 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; C.Woodson at UCLA 46.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UCLA 46(14:19 - 2nd) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(14:11 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by H.Habermehl at CAL 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 40(13:44 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:28 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Patu at CAL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 34(12:52 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 30(12:20 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Norwood at CAL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(11:59 - 2nd) T.Harden rushed to CAL 7 for 17 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(11:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-D.Clemens False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 12 - UCLA 12(11:40 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Jernigan at CAL 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 7(10:54 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Scott at CAL 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 1(10:31 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; D.Scott at CAL 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - UCLA 1(9:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UCLA 13(9:55 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Hearn at CAL 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(9:27 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at CAL 19.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CAL 19(8:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - CAL 14(8:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on UCLA-B.Calvert Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CAL 19(8:11 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on CAL-S.Vatikani Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - CAL 10(8:18 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at CAL 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 19(7:46 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at CAL 26.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CAL 26(7:04 - 2nd) J.Sirmon rushed to CAL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano; S.Blaylock at CAL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 28(6:31 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at CAL 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 30(5:48 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at CAL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 40(5:22 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 45(5:14 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to UCLA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 38(4:43 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at UCLA 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Hunter for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Oladejo; E.Mojarro at UCLA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(4:33 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 15(4:08 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCLA 18(3:36 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 9 for -9 yards (X.Carlton; R.Correia)
|Penalty
4 & 16 - UCLA 9(2:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-N.Rutchena Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UCLA 14(2:48 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira punts 50 yards to CAL 36 Center-UCLA. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 36. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(2:35 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UCLA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 39(2:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by J.Hunter at UCLA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by at UCLA 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(1:42 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at UCLA 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 22(0:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by J.Hunter at UCLA 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hunter for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:58 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 34(0:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 42.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(0:40 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at CAL 26. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(0:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 19. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at CAL 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 19(0:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL End Zone for 19 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:18 - 2nd) J.Plummer kneels at the CAL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Fair catch by UCLA.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at CAL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(14:23 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at CAL 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - CAL 29(13:46 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at CAL 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(13:09 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 35. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at CAL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 45(12:39 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 45(12:38 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 50. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at CAL 50.
|-6 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 50(12:03 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 44. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at CAL 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CAL 44(11:24 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to UCLA 10 Center-CAL. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(11:17 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UCLA 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 13(10:44 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UCLA 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 14(10:11 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 24. Catch made by T.Harden at UCLA 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UCLA 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(9:45 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UCLA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 33(9:28 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at UCLA 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(8:57 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at UCLA 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 42(8:37 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(8:16 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by C.Yankoff at CAL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(7:58 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 32(7:57 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to CAL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 32.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 32(7:25 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Bobo at CAL 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(7:12 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL End Zone for 14 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 25(7:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 20(7:06 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Toia at CAL 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 30(6:26 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at CAL 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 32(5:47 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at CAL 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(5:13 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to UCLA 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at UCLA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(4:37 - 3rd) J.Plummer scrambles to UCLA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Magna at UCLA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAL 44(4:07 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 44(4:01 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 44(3:57 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 32 yards to UCLA 12 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 12(3:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCLA-K.Allen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 7(3:46 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 12(3:18 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UCLA 16.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 16(2:46 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 12. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at UCLA 12.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCLA 12(1:59 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira punts 52 yards to CAL 36 Center-UCLA. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 36. J.Hunter FUMBLES forced by J.Landherr. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-L.Latu at CAL 43. Tackled by CAL at CAL 43. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(1:47 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UCLA 45(1:19 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - UCLA 45(1:14 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to CAL 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(0:57 - 3rd) T.Harden rushed to CAL 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 17(0:27 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by T.Harden at CAL 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 8(15:00 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 4. Catch made by L.Loya at CAL 4. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 4.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 4(14:39 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCLA 8(14:08 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCLA 16(14:05 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Churchwell at CAL 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(13:56 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant-Strother at CAL 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 27(13:16 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at CAL 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 39(12:36 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Havili-Kaufusi at CAL 43.
|+49 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 43(11:57 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 8. Catch made by J.Hunter at UCLA 8. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 8(11:20 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to UCLA 8. Catch made by J.Ott at UCLA 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Ott for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 63 yards from CAL 35 to the UCLA 2. J.Marshall returns the kickoff. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 27.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(11:09 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 27. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at UCLA 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(10:48 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 50 for 6 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by CAL. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-UCLA at UCLA 50. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 50(10:14 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to CAL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 46(10:09 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to CAL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at CAL 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(9:55 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at CAL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 36(9:24 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to CAL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(9:00 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.Bobo at CAL 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 18(8:38 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to CAL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(8:19 - 4th) T.Harden rushed to CAL 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 5(7:53 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL End Zone for 5 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:53 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Bobo at CAL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(7:53 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 25(7:45 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 25(7:42 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hearn at CAL 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 28(7:18 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to UCLA 20 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:09 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(7:03 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to UCLA 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by CAL at UCLA 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 46(6:38 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(5:14 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 34(4:42 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 35.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UCLA 35(3:47 - 4th) PENALTY on UCLA-G.DiGiorgio False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 40(3:47 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UCLA 33(3:01 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 30. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(2:55 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 24(2:51 - 4th) C.Yankoff rushed to CAL 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 23(2:47 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to CAL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 22.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UCLA 22(2:01 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 22(1:58 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 22. Catch made by E.Mojarro at CAL 22. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hearn at CAL 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 24(1:49 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for 2 yards. J.Ott ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAL 26(1:43 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for E.Mojarro.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - CAL 26(1:38 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 26. Gain of 12 yards. J.Ott FUMBLES forced by K.Medrano. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-C.Jones at CAL 38. Tackled by CAL at CAL 38.
-
FLA
16FSU
24
24
3rd 8:58 ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0