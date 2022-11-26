|
|
|TENN
|VANDY
No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night.
The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference ) rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007. The losses had dropped the Vols from first in the inaugural College Football Playoff ranking to 10th.
Tennessee won its fourth straight, and this was never in doubt as the Vols led 21-0 at halftime and added 21 more in the third for their first shutout in this rivalry since a 48-0 win in 2003.
Wright scored on runs of 50 and 83 yards, while Small ran for a 48-yarder. Dylan Sampson added an 80-yarder in the fourth as Tennessee ran for six TDs. The Vols ran for more yards (362) than Vanderbilt managed in total offense (254).
Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) missed becoming bowl eligible in coach Clark Lea's second season. The Commodores' had their a two-game SEC winning streak snapped. That streak ended a 26-game league skid that started in 2019. They also more than doubled their two-win total of last year.
Joe Milton got his first start of the season and third since transferring from Michigan last year, replacing Hendon Hooker, who rooted on his roommate from the sideline despite tearing his left ACL last week. Milton hit his first three passes, including a 61-yarder to Jalin Hyatt to set up Small's first TD on a 3-yard TD run.
Milton finished with 147 yards passing for his most at Tennessee with his only TD a 7-yarder to Walker Merrill in the third.
Dee Williams returned a punt 73 yards to put Tennessee up 21-0 midway through the second quarter, grabbing at his left hamstring after crossing the goal line before dancing in celebration.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: The Vols came in as the nation's top offense in both yards and points. With the rain, they showed they could score just as quickly on the ground as through the air with four TDs of 48 yards or longer. Five TD drives took 55 seconds or less.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores started Mike Wright, who led them to wins over Kentucky and Florida. But he struggled to throw against a Tennessee defense that gave up 453 yards passing last week. Freshman AJ Swann, who missed those games with an unspecified injury, took over in the third and threw for 79 yards, but was incomplete on a fourth-down throw into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
STRONG ARM
Milton's strong arm was on display all night. He had chances to put the Volunteers up by more. But he overthrew several open receivers, including at least three that would've been touchdowns.
UP NEXT
Tennessee waits and hopes for a berth in either the Sugar or Orange Bowl.
Vanderbilt begins work on finalizing Lea's next recruiting class after more than doubling last year's two-win total.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|3-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-4
|Total Net Yards
|513
|254
|Total Plays
|53
|77
|Avg Gain
|9.7
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|362
|147
|Rush Attempts
|31
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|11.7
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|151
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|8
|0
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-32.5
|8-42.1
|Return Yards
|116
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-116
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|362
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|513
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|11/21
|147
|1
|0
|
G. Moore 13 QB
|G. Moore
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|5
|160
|2
|83
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|12
|131
|1
|80
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|11
|79
|2
|52
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|5
|3
|86
|0
|61
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|4
|3
|36
|0
|23
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|9
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
W. Merrill 19 WR
|W. Merrill
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
H. Salmon 89 TE
|H. Salmon
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|4
|32.5
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|3
|32.0
|73
|1
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|21
|60
|0
|13
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|8
|50
|0
|22
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|7
|27
|0
|10
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|10
|0
|13
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|3
|-21
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|11
|6
|48
|0
|18
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|3
|19
|0
|16
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|6
|5
|17
|0
|14
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|8
|42.1
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|38.0
|42
|0
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
L. Patterson 42 LB
|L. Patterson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
C. Spence 89 TE
|C. Spence
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 27(14:44 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by S.White at TEN 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 36.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(14:22 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 36. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 3(14:09 - 1st) J.Small rushed to VAN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Small for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 2. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(13:59 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 28(13:25 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 30(13:04 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(12:44 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 32.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - VANDY 32(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-K.Garland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 37(11:53 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(11:12 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to TEN 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 40.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(10:29 - 1st) VAN rushed to VAN 48 for -12 yards. VAN FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-M.Wright at VAN 48. Tackled by TEN at VAN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - VANDY 48(10:07 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - VANDY 48(9:13 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 22 - VANDY 48(8:57 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 44 yards to TEN 8 Center-VAN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 8. Tackled by VAN at TEN 12.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 12(8:46 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 14.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 14(8:29 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 14. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 32(8:17 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 32(8:12 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TENN 33(7:56 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TENN 33(7:48 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 36 yards to VAN 31 Center-TEN. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(7:40 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - VANDY 33(7:06 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-D.Terry Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 38(6:42 - 1st) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 33(6:20 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 33(6:04 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to TEN 24 Center-VAN. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 24(5:55 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 24. Catch made by S.White at TEN 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 29(5:29 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(5:10 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 49. PENALTY on VAN-C.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(4:56 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 35(4:35 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 35(4:33 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by S.White at VAN 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|+23 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 30(4:14 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by R.Keyton at VAN 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 7(3:51 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 4(3:39 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TENN 1(2:58 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to VAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 1(2:05 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. P.Fant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 2. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(1:50 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 44(1:05 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 44. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(0:38 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to TEN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 50(15:00 - 2nd) M.Wright scrambles to TEN 45 for 5 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - VANDY 45(14:20 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for R.Davis. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(14:12 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 36(13:37 - 2nd) J.McGowan rushed to TEN 23 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(12:54 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 25(12:18 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to TEN 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 19.
|Sack
3 & 6 - VANDY 19(11:38 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at TEN 21 for -2 yards (R.Harrison)
|No Good
4 & 8 - VANDY 29(10:50 - 2nd) J.Bulovas 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(10:48 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 28(10:31 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(10:17 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 35. Catch made by S.White at TEN 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 34(9:54 - 2nd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 40(9:36 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TENN 40(9:31 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 35 yards to VAN 25 Center-TEN. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:17 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:42 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:37 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:30 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 48 yards to TEN 27 Center-VAN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 27. D.Williams for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 43 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 22. C.Spence returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(8:05 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 26(7:36 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 26(7:25 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 28.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 28(6:47 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to TEN 29 Center-VAN. S.White returned punt from the TEN 29. Tackled by VAN at TEN 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 49(6:31 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 49(6:24 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White. PENALTY on VAN-J.Lucien Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(6:17 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to VAN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TENN 30(5:58 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 30(5:47 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to VAN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 27.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 27(5:28 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to VAN 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(5:22 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at VAN 29 for yards (TEN) PENALTY on TEN-B.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 34(5:15 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(4:52 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 46. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 48(4:14 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to TEN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(3:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - VANDY 48(3:23 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to TEN 32 for 16 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(2:49 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - VANDY 35(2:18 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to TEN 35. Catch made by J.McGowan at TEN 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 35.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - VANDY 35(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 18 - VANDY 40(1:17 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to TEN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 39.
|Punt
4 & 17 - VANDY 39(1:15 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 37 yards to TEN 2 Center-VAN. Downed by G.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 2(1:11 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 10(0:54 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 16(0:43 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 16(0:24 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 1. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(14:52 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 48(14:18 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 50 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at VAN 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 50(13:41 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 49.
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - VANDY 49(13:02 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 50.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(12:55 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 48.
|+52 YD
2 & 12 - TENN 48(12:38 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to VAN End Zone for 52 yards. J.Small for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:26 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:26 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 22(11:52 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 29(11:13 - 3rd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+21 YD
4 & 6 - VANDY 29(11:08 - 3rd) M.Hayball rushed to VAN 50 for 21 yards. M.Hayball FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-D.Williams at VAN 50. Tackled by VAN at VAN 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 50(10:57 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|+50 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 50(10:55 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to VAN End Zone for 50 yards. J.Wright for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:43 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by G.Carter at VAN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(10:13 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(9:32 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(8:53 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 36(8:46 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 35.
|Sack
3 & 11 - VANDY 35(8:02 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 28 for -7 yards (R.Harrison)
|Punt
4 & 18 - VANDY 28(7:22 - 3rd) M.Hayball punts 40 yards to TEN 32 Center-VAN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 32. Tackled by VAN at VAN 49.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 49(7:08 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(6:49 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 28(6:31 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 28. Catch made by R.Keyton at VAN 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(6:11 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 14(5:55 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 8(5:49 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 7(5:31 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 7. Catch made by W.Merrill at VAN 7. Gain of 7 yards. W.Merrill for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on VAN-A.Orji Leaping 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 43 yards from TEN 50 to the VAN 7. L.Patterson returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(4:47 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 24. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at VAN 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(4:09 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VANDY 43(3:32 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.Ball.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 43(3:27 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(2:59 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by W.Sheppard at TEN 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VANDY 33(1:56 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by W.Sheppard at TEN 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 5. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 33(1:56 - 3rd) A.Swann pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by J.McGowan at TEN 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - VANDY 30(1:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on VAN-J.Hernandez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - VANDY 35(0:58 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 35(0:51 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 35(0:44 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 39(0:13 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TENN 39(15:00 - 4th) P.Brooks punts 31 yards to VAN 30 Center-TEN. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(14:55 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 39.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - VANDY 39(14:15 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on TEN-P.Brooks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(14:08 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to TEN 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 39(13:30 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by J.McGowan at TEN 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(12:56 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to TEN 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 18(12:18 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to TEN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VANDY 17(11:43 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - VANDY 17(11:32 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+83 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(11:28 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to VAN End Zone for 83 yards. J.Wright for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 39 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 26. Fair catch by C.Spence.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(11:16 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 30(11:02 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(9:36 - 4th) A.Swann rushed to VAN 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - VANDY 37(9:07 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 45(8:47 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - VANDY 47(8:06 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 53 yards to TEN End Zone Center-VAN. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(7:54 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to VAN End Zone for 80 yards. D.Sampson for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 38 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 27. Fair catch by J.DeCoursey.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:41 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 29.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 29(7:06 - 4th) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 29. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 25.
|Sack
3 & 12 - VANDY 25(6:25 - 4th) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 15 for -10 yards (T.West)
|Punt
4 & 22 - VANDY 15(5:44 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 29 yards to VAN 44 Center-VAN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(5:35 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 42(5:12 - 4th) G.Moore pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by H.Salmon at VAN 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 38.
|-9 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 38(4:26 - 4th) TEN rushed to VAN 38 for -9 yards. TEN FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-G.Moore at VAN 38. Tackled by VAN at VAN 47.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TENN 47(3:40 - 4th) P.Brooks punts 28 yards to VAN 19 Center-TEN. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(3:29 - 4th) C.Lutz rushed to VAN 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 20(2:52 - 4th) C.Lutz rushed to VAN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 29.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(2:17 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 22 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 49.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(2:00 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 47 for -4 yards. M.Wright FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-M.Wright at VAN 47. Tackled by TEN at VAN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - VANDY 47(1:19 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - VANDY 47(0:17 - 4th) C.Lutz rushed to VAN 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 49.
