Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and Minnesota barely hung on in the final minute to beat Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday.
After an injury knocked Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz out of the game on the Badgers' final series, backup Chase Wolf drove the Badgers into position for a tying touchdown. A pass interference penalty in the end zone gave Wisconsin first-and-goal from the 5 with 26 seconds left.
But a holding penalty and a false start pushed Wisconsin back to the 20. After Wolf threw an incompletion, two more false starts created second-and-goal from the 30. The game ended with Wolf throwing an incompletion into a crowd of players in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 25.
Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) retained possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe, which goes to the winner of this annual matchup. The Gophers also tied the most-played Football Bowl Subdivision rivalry - these two Big Ten foes have been facing each other since 1890 - at 62-62-8.
''Both teams played incredibly hard,'' Minnesota coach P.j. Fleck said. ''Both had a chance to win. We were just able to make one more play than they did.''
Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5) fell to 4-3 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after the firing of Paul Chryst. Minnesota, which defeated Wisconsin 23-13 last year, has beaten the Badgers in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-94.
''We've been through a lot of adversity and we've learned a lot about this team,'' Leonhard said. ''There are certain things I don't like. We need to improve. We need to win games, flat-out. That's our job. That's our goal here, to be competitive in the Big Ten and win football games. We've gotten inconsistent results.''
Minnesota was facing second-and-11 when Brockington ran a slant route, caught Kaliakmanis' pass in stride inside the 35 and outran Wisconsin's defense to the end zone for his first career touchdown.
Kalikamanis ended up 19 of 29 for 319 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his third game filling in for Tanner Morgan, who is out with an upper-body injury. Brevyn Spann-Ford, Dylan Wright and Daniel Jackson combined to catch 17 passes for 267 yards.
Wisconsin, which had come back from a 13-6 deficit to take a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter, couldn't rally a second time.
Minnesota's Justin Walley picked off a Mertz pass and had a 28-yard interception return to put the Gophers in position for a game-clinching score, but Matthew Trickett's 48-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the right upright with 1:48 left.
That set the stage for Wolf's comeback attempt.
This game shaped up as a duel between two of the nation's top running backs in Minnesota' Mohamed Ibrahim and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, but it didn't quite work out that way.
Allen missed Saturday's game after injuring his ankle a week earlier in a 15-14 victory at Nebraska. Ibrahim took a big hit in pass protection on Minnesota's opening series and finished with 27 carries for 70 yards, the first time this season he's been held below 100 yards.
Minnesota found a way to win anyhow.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: The Gophers withstood the absence of Morgan and safety Tyler Nubin to show they've gained the upper hand in this rivalry. After losing to Wisconsin 14 straight times from 2004-17, the Gophers have won three of the last five matchups.
Wisconsin: This program prides itself on offensive line, but the repeated penalties by Wisconsin's offensive linemen kept the Badgers from tying the score on the game's final series. Wisconsin's 2023 coach - whether it's Leonhard or someone else - must figure how to to improve this offense. After Chimere Dike's 9-yard reverse put Wisconsin ahead 16-13 in the third quarter, the Badgers went three-and-out three times and threw an interception in their next four series.
UP NEXT
Both teams should learn their bowl destinations and opponents on Dec. 3.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
A. Kaliakmanis
8 QB
319 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
|
C. Dike
13 WR
52 ReYds, 5 RECs, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|416
|334
|Total Plays
|66
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|143
|Rush Attempts
|37
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|319
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-32
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|5-36.8
|Return Yards
|31
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|19/29
|319
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|27
|70
|0
|14
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|7
|14
|0
|23
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|8
|7
|95
|0
|20
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|7
|5
|86
|0
|42
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|9
|5
|86
|1
|34
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|3
|2
|52
|1
|45
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eastern 91 DL
|D. Eastern
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 12 DB
|D. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|3/4
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|41.8
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|2
|9.0
|10
|0
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|19
|75
|0
|14
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|7
|40
|0
|14
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
C. Wolf 2 QB
|C. Wolf
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|10
|5
|52
|0
|16
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|3
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|6
|2
|36
|0
|25
|
J. Acker 34 RB
|J. Acker
|2
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|5
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pugh 89 TE
|J. Pugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|3/3
|43
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|5
|36.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at WIS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 29(14:26 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 30(13:48 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at WIS 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(13:15 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 38. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at WIS 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(12:48 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 36(11:51 - 1st) G.Mertz scrambles to MIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WISC 34(11:12 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on MIN-B.Bishop Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 22(11:06 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 22(10:30 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 27. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 22(9:51 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WISC 30(9:43 - 1st) N.Van Zelst 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 56 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 9. C.Geary returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Schipper at MIN 19.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(9:34 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 19. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; K.Latu at MIN 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(8:56 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MIN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 34(8:18 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 34. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at MIN 38.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 38(7:33 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to WIS 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(6:55 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to WIS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 38(6:14 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 38. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at WIS 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 21(5:43 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to WIS 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; D.Peterson at WIS 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 10(5:14 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(4:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 6(3:51 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 6. Catch made by D.Jackson at WIS 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Jackson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(3:45 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by J.Acker at WIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WISC 31(3:08 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at WIS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 31(2:31 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 31(2:26 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 43 yards to MIN 26 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(2:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 26. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 32. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 32(2:02 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 32(1:56 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(1:26 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; K.Benton at WIS 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 19(0:49 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 18(0:07 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 18. Catch made by L.Brockington at WIS 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 11.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MINN 11(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to WIS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 11. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 11(14:55 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WISC 14(14:15 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; J.Howden at WIS 14.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 14(13:35 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 14. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at WIS 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26(13:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 26. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at WIS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 35(12:27 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(12:01 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at WIS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 42(11:28 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 42(11:26 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(10:55 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 28(10:19 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at MIN 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 25(9:39 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at MIN 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - WISC 33(8:54 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 30 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 35. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(8:51 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; K.Johnson at MIN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MINN 36(8:15 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MINN 36(8:10 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MINN 36(8:05 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 42 yards to WIS 22 Center-B.Weeks. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22(7:58 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at WIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WISC 31(7:24 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at WIS 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 31(6:49 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(6:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 34. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at WIS 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 35(5:49 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 38 for 3 yards. I.Guerendo FUMBLES forced by MIN. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-M.Sori-Marin at WIS 38. Tackled by WIS at WIS 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 39(5:36 - 2nd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 43.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WISC 43(4:51 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards to MIN 18 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by J.Chaney.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 18(4:40 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 10 for -8 yards (M.Njongmeta; K.Benton)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - MINN 10(4:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MIN 16.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 16(3:16 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at MIN 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 30(2:44 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 30. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Latu at MIN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MINN 37(2:20 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 37(2:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at MIN 48.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(1:43 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 48. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 26(1:24 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 26(1:20 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(1:09 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 9(1:02 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 8(0:45 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MINN 15(0:03 - 2nd) M.Trickett 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 61 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 4. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Sanborn at MIN 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(14:55 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 19. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at MIN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 30(14:28 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 30(14:22 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 30.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MINN 30(13:36 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for P.Jelen. PENALTY on WIS-C.Goetz Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(13:36 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 45. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goetz at WIS 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(12:59 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio; N.Herbig at WIS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 33(12:23 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 33(11:47 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 27 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WIS at WIS 27.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MINN 27(11:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-C.Filiaga False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MINN 40(11:04 - 3rd) M.Trickett 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(10:59 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at WIS 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 31(10:21 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at WIS 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45(9:51 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 31(9:19 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Pugh.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 31(9:15 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Green; D.Eastern at MIN 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(8:45 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 18(8:09 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 18(8:07 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WISC 26(8:02 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 61 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 4. C.Geary returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Grass at MIN 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 12(7:53 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 12(7:46 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 12. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at MIN 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 12(7:06 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at MIN 15.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MINN 15(6:28 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 39 yards to WIS 46 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 46(6:21 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 46 for yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 46. PENALTY on WIS-J.Tippmann Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 25 - WISC 31(6:09 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 45(5:20 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 47(4:52 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to MIN 47. Catch made by I.Guerendo at MIN 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 41.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(4:29 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to MIN 41. Catch made by J.Acker at MIN 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 13(3:58 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to MIN 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 9(3:20 - 3rd) C.Dike rushed to MIN End Zone for 9 yards. C.Dike for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) J.Van Dyke kicks 62 yards from WIS 35 to the MIN 3. Fair catch by C.Geary.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(3:14 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MIN 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 26(2:43 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MINN 23(2:00 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MINN 23(1:59 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 42 yards to WIS 35 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(1:53 - 3rd) S.Bell rushed to WIS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 36(1:15 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at WIS 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WISC 40(0:57 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WISC 40(0:45 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 50 yards to MIN 10 Center-P.Bowden. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 10. Tackled by WIS at MIN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13(0:39 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 13. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 13. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 36(15:00 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 29 for -7 yards (J.Thompson)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - MINN 29(14:20 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at MIN 34.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MINN 34(13:45 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 24 for -10 yards (D.Peterson)
|Punt
4 & 22 - MINN 24(13:05 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 44 yards to WIS 32 Center-B.Weeks. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 32. Tackled by MIN at WIS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 31(12:56 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 35(12:23 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 37(11:50 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 37(11:11 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 41 yards to MIN 22 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by T.Grass.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(11:01 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(10:35 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36(10:30 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(10:19 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 46.
|+34 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 46(9:36 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by D.Jackson at WIS 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(9:15 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 12. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at WIS 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 5.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(8:42 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 9(8:07 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MINN 17(8:01 - 4th) M.Trickett 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:58 - 4th) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 27(7:17 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 29(6:47 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WISC 29(6:41 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 48 yards to MIN 23 Center-P.Bowden. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 23. Tackled by WIS at MIN 35. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Illegal Motion 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WISC 40(6:31 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 11 yards to MIN 29 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by P.Bowden.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(6:21 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 31(5:46 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 38(5:20 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at MIN 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(4:55 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44(4:24 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 45.
|+45 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 45(3:48 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by L.Brockington at WIS 45. Gain of 45 yards. L.Brockington for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 25(3:40 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 25(3:36 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - WISC 30(3:00 - 4th) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 37. Intercepted by J.Walley at MIN 37. Tackled by WIS at WIS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(2:48 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 33(2:04 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 27. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 31(1:58 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to WIS 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 30.
|No Good
4 & 5 - MINN 38(1:53 - 4th) M.Trickett 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(1:48 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(1:33 - 4th) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 43(1:18 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 43(1:12 - 4th) C.Wolf scrambles to WIS 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIN at WIS 50.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - WISC 50(0:42 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to MIN 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(0:38 - 4th) C.Wolf pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by C.Dike at MIN 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 20(0:32 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. PENALTY on MIN-J.Walley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WISC 5(0:26 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for WIS. PENALTY on WIS-R.Mahlman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - WISC 15(0:21 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Bortolini False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WISC 20(0:21 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - WISC 20(0:15 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Beach False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 25 - WISC 25(0:15 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-R.Mahlman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 30 - WISC 30(0:15 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+5 YD
3 & 30 - WISC 30(0:09 - 4th) C.Wolf pass complete to MIN 30. Catch made by S.Bell at MIN 30. Gain of 5 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 25 - WISC 25(0:05 - 4th) C.Wolf steps back to pass. C.Wolf pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
