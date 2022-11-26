|
|
|LSU
|TXAM
Achane runs for 215 yards, Texas A&M stuns No. 6 LSU 38-23
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and Texas A&M stunned No. 6 LSU 38-23 on Saturday night, all but certainly knocking the Tigers out of contention for the College Football Playoff.
''They have done some incredible things and I don't want this loss to at all take away from what they've accomplished this year,'' LSU coach Brian Kelly said. ''This was not a step back. This was a bump in the road and they're going to learn from it.''
Conner Weigman threw two TD passes for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) and Demani Richardson returned a fumble for a score. The game was tied at 17-all in the third quarter before A&M scored 21 straight points.
''It shows the type of team we can be,'' Achane said. ''Just showing that it wasn't the season we wanted but came out to beat a top-(10) team.''
LSU (9-3, 6-2, No. 5 CFP) had already secured a spot in next week's SEC title game against unbeaten No. 1 Georgia, and a win there could have put the Tigers in the playoff. But with three losses, even beating the Bulldogs likely won't be enough.
''We just weren't our best today,'' Kelly said. ''I'd like to give you a reason why weren't our best but we just weren't and we needed to be better.''
The Aggies, who opened the season ranked No. 6 but won't qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2008, had a strong finish to their disappointing season. They won consecutive games for the first time since September after snapping a six-game skid with a victory over UMass last week.
''There's not a secret to this,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''Just go do your job. There's no magical formula.''
Achane ran for 119 yards and a score before halftime to help A&M to a 17-10 lead.
LSU opened the second half with a nine-play, 71-yard drive, capped by a 19-yard run by John Emery Jr. to tie it at 17-17.
But Edgerrin Cooper hit Jayden Daniels and forced him to fumble on LSU's next drive. Richardson scooped it up and dashed 37 yards for his second touchdown this season to put A&M on top 24-17 with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.
''I think there was some momentum swing there,'' Kelly said. ''I don't know if we ever really recovered from it.''
The Aggies extended the lead to 31-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Moose Muhammad reeled in a 21-yard TD catch with one hand.
A 10-yard run by Achane, who returned after missing two games with a foot injury, made it 38-17 with about eight minutes to go.
A rowdy crowd of more than 93,000 fans packed Kyle Field and some began to rush the field with about 17 seconds left, causing a delay. It was a stark difference from last week, when most of the crowd emptied out after halftime on a wet and cold day.
Those fans and several thousand more poured onto the field when time expired.
Daniels threw for 189 yards and ran for 84 more and Emery had three touchdowns for the Tigers, who lost their first game since they fell 40-13 at home to Tennessee on Oct. 8.
Emery cut the lead to 38-23 with a 3-yard run with about 6 1/2 minutes to go, but the 2-point conversion failed.
Daniels nearly connected with Jaray Jenkins in the end zone on fourth down on LSU's next possession, but Tyreek Chappell knocked the ball out of Jenkins' hands. The Aggies then ran out the clock.
Achane put A&M ahead early with a 10-yard TD run on the team's first possession.
Emery tied it with a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.
The teams exchanged field goals, and the Aggies regained the lead when Weigman threw under heavy pressure and connected with Donovan Green on a 3-yard score about a minute before halftime. Achane had runs of 29 and 17 yards on that drive.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: With their playoff chances all but nonexistent, Kelly's Tigers will have to put this one behind them quickly if they hope to compete with the Bulldogs.
Texas A&M: The Aggies showed they have plenty of talent to compete with teams at the top of the SEC. The question is why Fisher's team couldn't put it together earlier in the year. The Aggies hadn't won an SEC game since beating Arkansas on Sept. 24.
UP NEXT
LSU: Plays Georgia in the SEC championship game next Saturday.
Texas A&M: Will try to move on from this disappointing season.
---
|
J. Emery Jr.
4 RB
55 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
D. Achane
6 RB
215 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|10
|17
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|384
|429
|Total Plays
|68
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|274
|Rush Attempts
|32
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|197
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|22-36
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|4-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|0
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|274
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|21/35
|189
|0
|0
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|84
|0
|24
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|9
|55
|3
|19
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|11
|48
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|9
|7
|69
|0
|18
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|4
|4
|43
|0
|22
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|5
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|41.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|12/18
|155
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|38
|215
|2
|29
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|4
|39
|0
|23
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|7
|21
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|5
|5
|94
|1
|39
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|6
|4
|42
|0
|13
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|4
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 19 TE
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Crownover 24 RB
|E. Crownover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Raikes 34 DL
|I. Raikes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sylla 92 DL
|M. Sylla
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|3
|41.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; E.Cooper at LSU 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30(14:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; D.Richardson at LSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 45(13:51 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to LSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at LSU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 45(13:20 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 50(12:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 50(12:39 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 40 yards to TXAM 10 Center-LSU. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(12:31 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; J.Roy at TXAM 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 13(11:56 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 13. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; H.Perkins at TXAM 19.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 19(11:15 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TXAM 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(10:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 27. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Roy at TXAM 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(10:01 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at TXAM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(9:19 - 1st) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXAM 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 48(9:08 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 48. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 43(8:28 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; M.Wingo at LSU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(8:02 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by M.Muhammad at LSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 35(7:27 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 30(6:55 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at LSU 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(6:22 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 19 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Brooks; J.Guillory at LSU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 19(5:48 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(5:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by E.Stewart at LSU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at LSU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 10(5:16 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to LSU End Zone for 10 yards. D.Achane for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:54 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at LSU 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - LSU 28(4:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 40(4:08 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for N.Cain.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 40(4:06 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; A.White at TXAM 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(3:32 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by K.Boutte at TXAM 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 44(3:05 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 40(2:25 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(1:55 - 1st) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. N.Cain FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-E.Jones at TXAM 32. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 32(1:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by M.Nabers at TXAM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 28(0:44 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 28(0:38 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by K.Boutte at TXAM 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; J.Jones at TXAM 20.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to TXAM 4 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.White at TXAM 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 4(14:00 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Emery rushed to TXAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Emery for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 58 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM 7. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(14:00 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at TXAM 47.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(13:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:57 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; A.Gaye at LSU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(12:24 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at LSU 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 26(11:45 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:09 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Crownover.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 22(11:03 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Burns at LSU 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 19(10:28 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to LSU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(10:14 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 7(9:39 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 7(9:33 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 15(9:28 - 2nd) R.Bond 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Choate Holder-N.Constantinou.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at LSU 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27(8:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at LSU 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(7:59 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(7:55 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at TXAM 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 34(7:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by M.Nabers at TXAM 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert; J.Jones at TXAM 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(6:57 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 22(6:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 22. Catch made by M.Taylor at TXAM 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 16.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LSU 16(5:47 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LSU 24(5:43 - 2nd) D.Ramos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 54 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM 11. L.Moss returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Carter at TXAM 28.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(5:33 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 43 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(5:06 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to LSU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 43(4:29 - 2nd) C.Weigman rushed to LSU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 45(3:47 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to LSU 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(3:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by E.Stewart at LSU 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 20.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(2:41 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 3 for 17 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 3(2:08 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; J.Foucha at LSU 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 2(1:24 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to LSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Burns at LSU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(1:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by D.Green at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on LSU-B.Ojulari Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 50 yards from TXAM 50 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(1:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at LSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 37(0:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for N.Cain.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 37(0:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gilbert at LSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 48(0:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 48(0:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 49(0:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 49(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 49 yards to TXAM End Zone Center-S.Roy. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 26 for 1 yards. C.Weigman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:34 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:29 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 26(14:23 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 45 yards to LSU 29 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 29. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at LSU 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 33(13:42 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 49 for 16 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(13:15 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 47 for 4 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 47(12:40 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(11:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to TXAM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 31(11:16 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 31. Catch made by B.Thomas at TXAM 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 26(10:40 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sylla at TXAM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 19(10:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 19. Catch made by J.Emery at TXAM 19. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at TXAM 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 19(9:46 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to TXAM End Zone for 19 yards. J.Emery for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(9:40 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at TXAM 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(9:10 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(8:33 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart (M.Burns).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 31(8:27 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 43 yards to LSU 26 Center-C.Choate. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(8:19 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at LSU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 32(7:51 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at LSU 35.
|-8 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 35(7:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 27 for -8 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by E.Cooper. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-D.Richardson at LSU 27. D.Richardson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at LSU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(6:36 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at LSU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(6:15 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to LSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Stewart at LSU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 41(5:45 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 41. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at LSU 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(5:10 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at TXAM 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 49(4:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by K.Lacy at TXAM 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(4:17 - 3rd) N.Cain rushed to TXAM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; E.Cooper at TXAM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LSU 37(3:47 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for N.Cain.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 37(3:39 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 29 for yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 29. PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LSU 47(3:11 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LSU 47(3:05 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 30 yards to TXAM 17 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(2:57 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha; M.Baskerville at TXAM 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 26(2:30 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; B.Ojulari at TXAM 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(1:56 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 38 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at TXAM 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(1:23 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TXAM 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 41(1:00 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(0:31 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to LSU 23 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(0:12 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to LSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 21(15:00 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by M.Muhammad at LSU 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.Muhammad for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:54 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Overton; I.Raikes at LSU 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:20 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 20 for -5 yards (W.Nolen)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LSU 20(13:26 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at LSU 30. PENALTY on LSU-M.Frazier Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 25 - LSU 10(13:13 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 10. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; B.Anderson at LSU 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - LSU 18(12:40 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 47 yards to TXAM 35 Center-S.Roy. M.Muhammad returned punt from the TXAM 35. Tackled by M.Baskerville at TXAM 38. PENALTY on TXAM-M.Harris Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(12:29 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; A.Gaye at TXAM 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 26(12:04 - 4th) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at TXAM 27.
|+39 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 27(11:29 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 27. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(10:46 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 30(9:57 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; G.Brooks at LSU 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - TXAM 27(9:12 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 10 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(8:40 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 10(7:52 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU End Zone for 10 yards. D.Achane for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:46 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by at LSU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(7:26 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 49. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Cooper at TXAM 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(7:09 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by M.Nabers at TXAM 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23(6:58 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to TXAM 23. Catch made by M.Taylor at TXAM 23. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at TXAM 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 19(6:37 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 3 for 16 yards. Tackled by E.White at TXAM 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 3(6:24 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to TXAM End Zone for 3 yards. J.Emery for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels rushed to TXAM 3 for yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:21 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at TXAM 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 24(5:42 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Garner at TXAM 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 27(4:58 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye; M.Wingo at TXAM 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 29(4:11 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 36 yards to LSU 35 Center-C.Choate. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(4:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by N.Cain at LSU 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Raikes at LSU 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 50(3:41 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor. PENALTY on TXAM-T.Chappell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(3:34 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to TXAM 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at TXAM 32.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LSU 32(3:15 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 22(3:07 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Emery.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LSU 22(3:03 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-M.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LSU 27(3:03 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LSU 27(2:55 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas (T.Chappell).
|No Gain
4 & 15 - LSU 27(2:48 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(2:37 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory at TXAM 32.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 32(2:32 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at TXAM 29.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - TXAM 29(2:29 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 47 for 24 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Penn at LSU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:52 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Burns; G.Penn at LSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 45(1:09 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory at LSU 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 43(0:24 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; J.Roy at LSU 38.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXAM 38(0:17 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to LSU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; W.Weeks at LSU 34.
-
