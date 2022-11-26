|
|
|UAB
|LATECH
McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech
RUSTON, La. (AP) DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season.
McBride broke the previous record of 262 yards set by Jordan Howard.
The Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) broke it open by scoring 17 points in the second quarter for a 17-6 lead at halftime. Twenty points in the second half - three touchdowns, one of which resulted in a failed two-point conversion - made it a 37-20 contest.
UAB amassed 406 yards rushing on 43 carries, reaching the end zone three times. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 119 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.
Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs (3-9, 2-6) with 132 rushing on eight carries with a touchdown.
---
|
D. McBride
22 RB
272 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Thornton
22 RB
132 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|16
|7
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|497
|467
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|406
|220
|Rush Attempts
|43
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.4
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|91
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|24-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.0
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|52
|64
|Punts - Returns
|2-41
|3-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|406
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|7/14
|91
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|16
|272
|1
|60
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|22
|119
|2
|29
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Gates 23 RB
|A. Gates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|3
|1
|74
|1
|74
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|2
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. McCants 40 WR
|J. McCants
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|8-6
|0.5
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bratton 6 LB
|J. Bratton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrell 9 LB
|K. Harrell
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 98 DL
|T. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 3 CB
|C. Daniels
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Penn 92 DL
|K. Penn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|1/1
|39
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|6
|48.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gates 23 RB
|A. Gates
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Goode 40 LB
|C. Goode
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|15/25
|167
|1
|1
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|9/17
|80
|0
|0
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|8
|132
|1
|63
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|18
|72
|1
|27
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|5
|20
|0
|40
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|8
|6
|63
|1
|20
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|7
|3
|53
|0
|22
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|4
|3
|48
|0
|38
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|9
|5
|47
|0
|23
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|5
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|8
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner Jr. 26 DB
|M. Turner Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Turner 38 DB
|Q. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Woods 11 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Villanueva 28 LB
|K. Villanueva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Nason 96 DL
|Z. Nason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|2/2
|49
|0/0
|6
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|4
|52.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|21.3
|37
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 1. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Handley at LT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(14:54 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 27(14:50 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by N.Jones at LT 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at LT 31.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 31(14:21 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(13:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by S.Harris at UAB 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at LT 49.
|+38 YD
2 & 12 - LATECH 49(13:26 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by M.Crosby at LT 49. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(12:45 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to UAB 13. Catch made by T.Harris at UAB 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 9(12:18 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to UAB 9. Catch made by N.Jones at UAB 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at UAB 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LATECH 5(11:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - LATECH 5(11:51 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 5(11:44 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 24 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at UAB 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 29(11:06 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 24(10:54 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at UAB 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 31(10:15 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at UAB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 43(9:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 43(9:35 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 43. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at UAB 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - UAB 40(9:03 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at UAB 42.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UAB 42(8:26 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 58 yards to LT End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(8:15 - 1st) C.Allen rushed to LT 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 17.
|+27 YD
2 & 13 - LATECH 17(7:41 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 44 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; C.Daniels at LT 44.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(7:01 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to UAB 20 for 36 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:33 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels; I.Forte at UAB 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 19(5:50 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 17 for yards. Tackled by I.Forte at UAB 17. PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - LATECH 29(5:19 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - LATECH 29(5:15 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - LATECH 36(5:09 - 1st) B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 63 yards from LT 35 to the UAB 2. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brock at UAB 15.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(5:00 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 46 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at UAB 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 46(4:32 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LT 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 45(4:01 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to LT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:21 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to LT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 41.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 41(2:50 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by B.Damous at LT 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Villanueva at LT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UAB 45(2:13 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UAB 45(2:04 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 43 yards to LT 2 Center-UAB. Downed by N.Eason.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 2(1:54 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at LT 10.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LATECH 10(1:19 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams; I.Forte at LT 10.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 10(0:43 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 10.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LATECH 10(15:00 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 49 yards to UAB 41 Center-LT. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(14:53 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at UAB 46.
|Sack
2 & 5 - UAB 46(14:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at UAB 40 for -6 yards (Q.Turner)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 40(13:48 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UAB 40(13:41 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 49 yards to LT 11 Center-UAB. Fair catch by S.Harris. PENALTY on LT-LT Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(13:33 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at LT 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 18(13:02 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 18. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Thomas at LT 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(12:37 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(12:01 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Key at LT 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 40(11:23 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at LT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 43(10:47 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 43(10:39 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 49 yards to UAB 8 Center-LT. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 8(10:33 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LT 32 for 60 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(10:01 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 29(9:25 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LT End Zone for 29 yards. J.Brown for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 53 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 12. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton at LT 35. PENALTY on LT-W.Roberts Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(9:08 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LATECH 10(9:01 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on UAB-K.Swoopes Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:19 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:13 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Key at LT 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 25(7:29 - 2nd) A.McCready punts yards to LT 25 Center-LT. C.Goode blocked the kick. S.Trawick recovered the blocked kick. S.Trawick for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 62 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 3. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(7:18 - 2nd) C.Allen rushed to LT 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by UAB at LT 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 27(6:47 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama; J.Bratton at LT 28.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:05 - 2nd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner sacked at LT 23 for -5 yards (K.Harrell)
|Punt
4 & 15 - LATECH 23(5:30 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 52 yards to UAB 25 Center-LT. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:21 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LT 45 for 30 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45(4:38 - 2nd) T.Jones rushed to LT 28 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Turner at LT 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(3:58 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to LT 24 for 4 yards. D.McBride FUMBLES forced by K.Morrison. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-B.Damous at LT 24. Tackled by LT at LT 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 24(3:16 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 22.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 22(2:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on UAB-M.Trehern False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 27(2:15 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by D.Boykin at LT 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UAB 29(2:09 - 2nd) M.Quinn 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 61 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 4. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(1:59 - 2nd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 29. Gain of 8 yards. S.Harris ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 37(1:45 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at LT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 35(1:32 - 2nd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LATECH 35(1:21 - 2nd) A.McCready steps back to pass. A.McCready pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 35(1:04 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to LT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; C.Singleton at LT 33.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UAB 33(0:53 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on LT-M.Mason Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - UAB 23(0:53 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass INTERCEPTED at LT End Zone. Intercepted by W.Roberts at LT End Zone. Tackled by UAB at LT End Zone. PENALTY on UAB-D.Boykin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 2 - LATECH 15(0:43 - 2nd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 15. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at LT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(0:34 - 2nd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 38(0:26 - 2nd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 38. Catch made by M.Crosby at LT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; J.Bratton at LT 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(0:19 - 2nd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at UAB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(0:13 - 2nd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(0:08 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to UAB 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 31.
|Field Goal
3 & 1 - LATECH 39(0:03 - 2nd) B.Buchanan 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; M.Carabin at UAB 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 31(14:35 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at UAB 36.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(13:56 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LT 19 for 45 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19(13:10 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 16(12:34 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 12(11:57 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; H.Davis at LT 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 9(11:15 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LT End Zone for 9 yards. D.McBride for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 64 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 1. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis; L.Percer at LT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:01 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; R.Ellis at LT 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:27 - 3rd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 37.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(9:54 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to UAB End Zone for 63 yards. C.Thornton for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(9:39 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 45 for yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at UAB 45. PENALTY on UAB-B.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 15(9:08 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 15. Catch made by D.Boykin at UAB 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at UAB 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UAB 24(8:30 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; Z.Nason at UAB 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UAB 29(7:53 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 29. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LT at UAB 36.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(7:12 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to LT 44 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mason at LT 44.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(6:51 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT 24 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(6:08 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woods at LT 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 23(5:28 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to LT End Zone for 23 yards. J.Brown for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:22 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Hopkins rushed to LT 3 for yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 50 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 15. K.Moody returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Rowell at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-B.Calhoun Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(5:17 - 3rd) J.Turner rushed to UAB 43 for 40 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(4:37 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to UAB 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at UAB 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 37(4:25 - 3rd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 37(4:17 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; K.Penn at UAB 36.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - LATECH 36(3:39 - 3rd) J.Turner rushed to UAB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; M.Fairbanks at UAB 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(3:04 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to UAB 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(2:34 - 3rd) J.Turner pass complete to UAB 17. Catch made by T.Harris at UAB 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Harris for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(2:27 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at UAB 26.
|+74 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 26(1:58 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 26. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 26. Gain of 74 yards. T.Shropshire for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the LT 2. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at LT 33. PENALTY on LT-B.Calhoun Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(1:43 - 3rd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by N.Jones at LT 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at LT 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 17(1:23 - 3rd) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner sacked at LT 10 for -7 yards (R.Ellis; I.Forte)
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - LATECH 10(0:28 - 3rd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 10. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at LT 19.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 19(15:00 - 4th) A.McCready punts 58 yards to UAB 23 Center-LT. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 23. Pushed out of bounds by LT at UAB 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(14:48 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at UAB 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 43(14:15 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at UAB 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 45(13:33 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 45(13:28 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 38 yards to LT 17 Center-UAB. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 17. Tackled by J.Bratton at LT 21.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(13:16 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; K.Penn at LT 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 25(12:37 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton; J.Key at LT 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 29(11:59 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Harrell at LT 28.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - LATECH 28(11:32 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at LT 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(11:00 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to LT 33. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at LT 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(10:42 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(10:30 - 4th) J.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 5. Intercepted by J.Key at UAB 5. Tackled by M.Crosby at UAB 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16(10:05 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; K.Spears at UAB 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 16(9:35 - 4th) A.Gates rushed to UAB 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; K.Spears at UAB 16.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 16(8:56 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 16(8:29 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 51 yards to LT 33 Center-UAB. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 33. Tackled by T.Howard at UAB 30. PENALTY on LT-LT Defensive Sideline Interference 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(8:29 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to UAB 35. Catch made by J.Lewis at UAB 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(7:48 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to UAB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Howard at UAB 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(7:19 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - LATECH 14(7:14 - 4th) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 19(7:14 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to UAB 19. Catch made by T.Harris at UAB 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UAB 8. PENALTY on UAB-D.Tuazama Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 4(7:02 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bratton at UAB 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 1(6:19 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 1(6:14 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. M.Crosby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 4th) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|(6:10 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-D.Miller Leaping 15 yards offset. PENALTY on LT-J.Gilbert Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:10 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at UAB 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 29(5:21 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at UAB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UAB 28(4:41 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UAB 28(4:37 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 49 yards to LT 23 Center-UAB. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 23. Tackled by W.Sorrells; M.Fairbanks at LT 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(4:22 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(4:18 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 46(4:12 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; R.Ellis at UAB 50.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - LATECH 50(3:53 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to UAB 50. Catch made by N.Jones at UAB 50. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UAB at UAB 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(3:29 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UAB 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at UAB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 40(3:13 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 40(3:09 - 4th) J.Turner pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by M.Crosby at UAB 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Harrell at UAB 40.
|Sack
4 & 7 - LATECH 40(2:38 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner sacked at LT 47 for -13 yards (D.Tuazama) J.Turner FUMBLES forced by D.Tuazama. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-B.Hale at LT 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(2:23 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to LT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at LT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 41(2:18 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to LT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 39(2:13 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to LT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(2:09 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to LT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 34(1:28 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to LT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 29(0:38 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 27. PENALTY on LT-LT Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(0:28 - 4th) UAB kneels at the LT 28.
