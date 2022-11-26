Drive Chart
|
|
|ODU
|SALA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
B. Watson
2 RB
110 RuYds, 88 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
190 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds
Touchdown 12:34
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Harvey at SAB 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:26
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:09
C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Lacy for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
80
yds
6:25
pos
7
6
Field Goal 3:27
E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
10
plays
60
yds
2:42
pos
10
7
Field Goal 12:21
D.Guajardo 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
11
plays
62
yds
4:10
pos
10
10
Touchdown 8:33
H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 6. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Watson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
3:48
pos
16
10
Field Goal 2:52
D.Guajardo 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
11
plays
52
yds
5:41
pos
17
13
Field Goal 0:00
E.Sanchez 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
14
plays
77
yds
2:52
pos
20
13
Touchdown 4:50
C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at ODU 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Wayne for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
88
yds
5:53
pos
20
19
Touchdown 6:40
C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at ODU 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
69
yds
6:57
pos
20
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|375
|398
|Total Plays
|62
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|208
|Rush Attempts
|26
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|285
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|2-53.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|285
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|21/36
|285
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|7
|6
|88
|1
|36
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|7
|5
|71
|0
|28
|
L. Wentz 84 WR
|L. Wentz
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|3
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|4
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
R. Harvey 96 LS
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Dietz 13 WR
|M. Dietz
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|6-12
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culbreath 94 LB
|J. Culbreath
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Britt 14 LB
|M. Britt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|4
|43.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|3
|22.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|17/29
|190
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|18
|74
|0
|11
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|10
|56
|0
|14
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|9
|40
|0
|20
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5
|22
|0
|18
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|3
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|3
|63
|1
|30
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|6
|6
|53
|1
|16
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|3
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith IV 45 DL
|E. Smith IV
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor Jr. 3 LB
|A. DeShazor Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jacobs 25 LB
|K. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyatt Jr. 35 S
|R. Hyatt Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. H.Wolff ran out of bounds.
|+36 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 31(14:32 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 31. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheriff at SAB 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(13:59 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 31(13:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas at SAB 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 26(12:43 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by J.Harvey at SAB 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Harvey for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:34 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at SAB 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 27(12:05 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 27. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at SAB 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(11:31 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 41 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 41(10:57 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(10:33 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to ODU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SALA 42(10:00 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 42(9:53 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Henderson at ODU 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 26(9:29 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 31(9:13 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath at ODU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 30(8:42 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; E.Green at ODU 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 27(8:08 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Green; T.Hawkins at ODU 18.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 18(7:27 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to ODU 13 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 13(6:53 - 1st) O.Wells rushed to ODU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 10(6:22 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 10(6:15 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Lacy for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Kiser at ODU 24.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(6:03 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 41 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jordan at SAB 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 41(5:32 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 41(5:30 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27(5:06 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 27(4:58 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 18(4:13 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to SAB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; Y.Banks at SAB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:51 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 16(3:46 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 16(3:42 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Dietz.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ODU 23(3:32 - 1st) E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. Fair catch by B.McReynolds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:27 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at SAB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 43(2:53 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 43(2:49 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.Crum.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 43(2:44 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 43. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at SAB 47.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 47(2:03 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 53 yards to ODU End Zone Center-T.Drosos. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(1:56 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 20(1:52 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 20(1:47 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 20(1:42 - 1st) E.Duane punts 47 yards to SAB 33 Center-B.Hatcher. C.Lacy MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Lacy at SAB 33.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(1:31 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; K.Caine at SAB 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 41(1:04 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ODU 48 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(0:40 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to ODU 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34(0:08 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to ODU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 25(15:00 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 24(14:33 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.Crum.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 24(14:26 - 2nd) D.Trotter scrambles to ODU 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(13:52 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 7(13:14 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; A.Ford at ODU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SALA 5(12:32 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 13(12:26 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:21 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at ODU 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43(11:52 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; K.Brown at ODU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ODU 46(11:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-M.Strong Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 49(11:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 49. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at SAB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ODU 26(10:04 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 26(9:55 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by I.Paige at SAB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 16.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - ODU 16(9:12 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 6 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 6(8:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 6. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Watson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 2nd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ra-El; W.Matthews at SAB 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(8:26 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at SAB 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 27(7:52 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 28 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at SAB 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 28(7:22 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at SAB 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 33(6:48 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Green at SAB 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 38(6:13 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at SAB 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 45(5:42 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; E.Green at SAB 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 49(5:08 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 49. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at ODU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 33(4:38 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 33(4:04 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 28(3:36 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to ODU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath at ODU 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 36(2:57 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Drosos Holder-J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by Y.Banks at ODU 21. PENALTY on ODU-M.Dietz Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 11(2:45 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ODU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 12(2:41 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DeShazor at ODU 13.
|+42 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 13(2:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by L.Wentz at ODU 13. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(2:16 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by I.Paige at SAB 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Y.Banks at SAB 39.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ODU 39(1:55 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer. PENALTY on SAB-D.Voisin Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(1:50 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; T.Kiser at SAB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 24(1:28 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 24(1:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Jacobs at SAB 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 17(1:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 17. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SAB 10.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ODU 10(0:58 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 10. Gain of yards. A.Granger for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 10(0:58 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 10. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 10. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Kiser at SAB 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 2(0:53 - 2nd) H.Wolff rushed to SAB 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; T.Kiser at SAB 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 1(0:29 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Voisin; Y.Banks at SAB 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ODU 2(0:25 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - ODU 8(0:03 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 18 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25(14:55 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at SAB 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SALA 29(14:19 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 23 for -6 yards (M.Haynes)
|Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 23(13:41 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 53 yards to ODU 24 Center-T.Drosos. Downed by C.Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 24(13:32 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ODU 24.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 24(12:57 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 24. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48(12:30 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to SAB 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 47.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ODU 47(11:50 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 45 for -8 yards (E.Smith) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by E.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-K.Kounta at ODU 45. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - ODU 45(10:57 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Punt
4 & 17 - ODU 45(10:50 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 38 yards to SAB 17 Center-B.Hatcher. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 17. Tackled by W.Matthews at SAB 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(10:43 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 18 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at SAB 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 18(10:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 18(10:01 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 18. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at SAB 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(9:25 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at SAB 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 32(8:54 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at SAB 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 46(8:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on SAB-D.Lucas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 41(8:02 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; S.Williams at SAB 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 49(7:20 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to ODU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; C.Wallace at ODU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 46(6:40 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ODU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at ODU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44(6:22 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to ODU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Asbury at ODU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 42(5:47 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 37(5:29 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to ODU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at ODU 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(4:59 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at ODU 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Wayne for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jacobs at ODU 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21(4:44 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by D.Anthony at ODU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.DeShazor at ODU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ODU 30(4:12 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 30(4:07 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at ODU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(3:36 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at ODU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ODU 41(2:52 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey. PENALTY on ODU-K.Kounta Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - ODU 31(2:44 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Hyatt at ODU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ODU 41(2:03 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 41(1:56 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 44 yards to SAB 15 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by C.Lacy. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15(1:47 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at SAB 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 21(1:13 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ODU at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(0:43 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Int
2 & 10 - SALA 36(0:38 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 30. Intercepted by T.Jones at ODU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 30(0:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 30. Gain of -26 yards. Tackled by SAB at ODU 49. PENALTY on ODU-A.Granger Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - ODU 15(0:17 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 15. Catch made by M.Dietz at ODU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; Y.Banks at ODU 18.
|Sack
2 & 22 - ODU 18(15:00 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 10 for -8 yards (B.Higdon)
|+14 YD
3 & 30 - ODU 10(14:30 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at ODU 24.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ODU 24(13:42 - 4th) E.Duane punts 45 yards to SAB 31 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31(13:37 - 4th) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby at SAB 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 49(12:58 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to ODU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 46(12:30 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 42(11:52 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - SALA 43(11:11 - 4th) C.Bradley scrambles to ODU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(10:56 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 40(10:28 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by B.McReynolds at ODU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Johnson at ODU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 33(10:17 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 33. Catch made by C.Lacy at ODU 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SALA 32(9:30 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to ODU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 28(8:54 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 28(8:52 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.Crum.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 28(8:48 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to ODU 8 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Culbreath; R.Kennedy at ODU 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 8(8:08 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 6(7:33 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Lowry at ODU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 2(6:47 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to ODU 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at ODU 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(6:40 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at ODU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(6:07 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ODU 44.
|Sack
2 & 6 - ODU 44(5:11 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 38 for -6 yards (M.Strong) PENALTY on SAB-M.Strong Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 41(5:11 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-X.Black False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 46(5:01 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by A.Granger at SAB 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Y.Banks at SAB 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 39(4:48 - 4th) H.Wolff scrambles to SAB 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at SAB 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 37(3:55 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 37. Catch made by R.Harvey at SAB 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(3:20 - 4th) H.Wolff rushed to SAB 25 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Luter at SAB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ODU 25(2:48 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by I.Paige at SAB 25. Gain of yards. I.Paige for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - ODU 40(2:40 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - ODU 40(2:32 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by B.Watson at SAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 31.
|Sack
4 & 13 - ODU 31(1:55 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at SAB 41 for -10 yards (J.Sheriff)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(1:46 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at SAB 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 49(1:39 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 50(1:33 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to ODU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; M.Britt at ODU 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(1:29 - 4th) SAB kneels at the ODU 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SALA 49(0:49 - 4th) SAB kneels at the SAB 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 49(0:20 - 4th) SAB kneels at the SAB 47.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
4th 1:11 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 3:58 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 12:21
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:41 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:14 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:10 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:02 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 13:18
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 11:34 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0