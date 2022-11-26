|
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a 31-30 victory at No. 7 Clemson on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (8-4, 3-2 SEC) were the talk of college football last week after their 63-38 dismantling of then fifth-ranked Tennessee, ending the Vols' hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.
South Carolina and Rattler, who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns against Tennessee, ended any chance Clemson (10-2, 6-1 ACC, CFP No. 8) had of reaching the CFP. The Gamecocks rallied from 14-0 down 10 minutes in to end Clemson's seven-game series winning streak and 40-game home streak that dated to 2016.
Antwane Wells Jr. had nine catches for 131 yards, including touchdowns of 4 and 72 yards.
Clemson was looking to set a series record with its eighth in a row over South Carolina. And the Tigers were up 30-21 midway through the third period after Will Shipley's 11-yard burst to the end zone.
That's when Wells, the James Madison transfer, broke behind the defense for a 72-yard scoring catch two plays later.
After Clemson's three-and-out, Rattler moved the Gamecocks to the Tigers 10 before Jeter connected for a 35-yard kick to go 10 of 10 on the season.
Clemson had no answer after South Carolina took the lead. The Tigers managed only 15 yards on three series as DJ Uiagalelei went a combined 0-of-6 passing with an interception.
Clemson got the ball back a final time with 2:09 left, but Antonio Williams fumbled on a punt return and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori recovered.
The Gamecocks went wild in celebration, rushing to the team's fans and band in Death Valley's West end zone.
Wells wrapped it up with his final catch for a first down with 1:04 left. Rattler took the final snap and heaved the ball high in the air in joy.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks probably wish there was more left to the season. It's been a landmark regular season in Shane Beamer's second season as coach, with wins over ranked Kentucky, vs. Texas A&M and against the seemingly CFP-bound Vols before beating rival Clemson.
Clemson: This was not the way the Tigers hoped to head into the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. Clemson needed to win out and defeat the Tar Heels for any chance to reach the College Football Playoff.
UP NEXT
South Carolina will await its bowl destination.
Clemson will face North Carolina in the ACC championship game next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
360 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -5 RuYds, RuTD
|
W. Shipley
1 RB
135 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|407
|336
|Total Plays
|67
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|240
|Rush Attempts
|28
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|360
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|7-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|3-23
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-53.7
|9-45.6
|Return Yards
|33
|72
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|3-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-35
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|360
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|240
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|25/39
|360
|2
|2
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|6
|20
|1
|8
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|11
|17
|0
|5
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|6
|-5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|11
|9
|131
|2
|72
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|1
|65
|0
|65
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|5
|4
|62
|0
|32
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|2
|56
|0
|34
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|5
|3
|33
|0
|23
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Kenion 12 TE
|T. Kenion
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortune 25 DB
|O. Fortune
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|7
|53.7
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|16.5
|37
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|7/28
|96
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|16
|135
|1
|47
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|12
|51
|1
|18
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|7
|42
|0
|18
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|2
|2
|65
|0
|59
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|7
|2
|11
|1
|11
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|6
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Covil Jr. 12 S
|S. Covil Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 8 DT
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Capehart 19 DT
|D. Capehart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|8
|45.3
|4
|61
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|12.3
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at SC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SC 28(14:29 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SC 28(14:26 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Carter R.Mickens at SC 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 33(13:43 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 59 yards to CLE 8 Center-H.Rogers. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 8. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at CLE 13. PENALTY on CLE-T.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 7(13:28 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:05 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at CLE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:31 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to SC 31 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by N.Wiggins.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Trotter at SC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 24(12:08 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Henry M.Murphy at SC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 24(11:30 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - SC 24(11:22 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 24. Gain of 22 yards. J.Vann ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(10:54 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at SC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 45(10:20 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SC 45(10:12 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SC 45(10:07 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to CLE 10 Center-H.Rogers. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 25 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at CLE 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 19 for -6 yards (Z.Pickens)
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - CLEM 19(9:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Greene at CLE 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(8:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at CLE 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:53 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at CLE 40.
|+47 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 40(7:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SC 13 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(6:41 - 1st) A.Williams rushed to SC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 9(5:59 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC End Zone for 9 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Covil at SC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(5:47 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at SC 21.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - SC 21(5:12 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 21. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at CLE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45(4:57 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for T.Kenion.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 45(4:52 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 45(4:45 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 45(4:39 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 42 yards to CLE 3 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by D.Rush.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 3(4:30 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CLE 14. PENALTY on CLE-D.Allen Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 3(4:10 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at CLE 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 7(3:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at CLE 9.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 9(3:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at CLE 11.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 11(2:34 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to SC 49 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by W.Woodaz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 49(2:07 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Carter K.Henry at SC 49.
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - SC 49(1:41 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 49. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(1:14 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CLE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 17.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - SC 17(0:38 - 1st) J.Brooks rushed to CLE 2 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SC 2(15:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 2(14:57 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CLE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SC 2(14:21 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to CLE 4 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at CLE 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - SC 4(14:04 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 4. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Wells for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:59 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(13:34 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at CLE 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at CLE 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:32 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burch Z.Pickens at CLE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLEM 42(12:02 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for P.Mafah. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 42(11:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at CLE 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:14 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:08 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 46.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 46(10:25 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 46(10:18 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 52 yards to SC 2 Center-P.Florenzo. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 70 yards from SC 20 to the CLE 10. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Lateral to P.Mafah to CLE 31 for yards. P.Mafah FUMBLES forced by M.Jeter. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Kenion at CLE 37. Tackled by CLE at CLE 37.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(9:55 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 31.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(9:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Brooks at CLE 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at CLE 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(9:17 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 8. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter J.Phillips at CLE 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 4(8:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to CLE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Rattler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:24 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at CLE 26.
|+59 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26(7:34 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 26. Gain of 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at SC 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(7:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 11(6:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SC 11(6:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SC 11. Catch made by A.Williams at SC 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(6:14 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson K.Henry at SC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(5:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at SC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(5:20 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at SC 34.
|+65 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(4:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 34. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(3:50 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to CLE 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry R.Mickens at CLE 2.
|Int
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(3:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at CLE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Mickens at CLE End Zone. Tackled by SC at CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(3:18 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SC 22(2:41 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at CLE 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 33(2:09 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SC 33(2:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond O.Fortune at CLE 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SC 41(1:35 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(1:19 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at CLE 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SC 48(1:12 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 48(0:45 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 48(0:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei punts 48 yards to SC End Zone Center-CLE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at CLE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 25(14:23 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 25(14:17 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 25(14:11 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 38 yards to SC 37 Center-P.Florenzo. A.Brown returned punt from the SC 37. Pushed out of bounds by M.Murphy at CLE 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(13:58 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to CLE 18 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Mickens at CLE 18.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 18(13:28 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 18. Catch made by A.Brown at CLE 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 20.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 20(12:45 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 20. Catch made by N.Adkins at CLE 20. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Simpson at CLE 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 2(12:09 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to CLE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Bell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:06 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SC 28(11:38 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - SC 34(10:53 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori; C.Smith at CLE 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 44(10:11 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 44(10:02 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 44(9:58 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 44(9:52 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to SC 16 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by W.Woodaz.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(9:43 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; T.Williams at SC 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 14(9:01 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 14. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at SC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 17(8:19 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 9 for -8 yards (K.Henry; W.Woodaz)
|Punt
4 & 17 - CLEM 9(7:37 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 61 yards to CLE 30 Center-H.Rogers. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 30. Tackled by A.Rose at SC 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 47(7:10 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SC 47(7:05 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to SC 29 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dial at SC 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(6:32 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by W.Shipley at SC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at SC 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(6:00 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to SC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SC 15(5:22 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to SC 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - SC 11(4:42 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to SC End Zone for 11 yards. W.Shipley for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(4:35 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson D.Capehart at SC 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(3:58 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 28. Gain of 72 yards. A.Wells for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(3:45 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; B.Johnson at CLE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SC 30(3:12 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at CLE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SC 30(2:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 30(2:25 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 41 yards to SC 29 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by CLE.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(2:15 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at SC 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(0:26 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at SC 48. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. PENALTY on CLE-R.Mickens Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(0:24 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(15:00 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 19(14:23 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to CLE 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:37 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to CLE 3 for yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 3. PENALTY on SC-A.Wells Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 23 - CLEM 25(13:05 - 4th) S.Rattler rushed to CLE 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 24 - CLEM 26(12:24 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by N.Adkins at CLE 26. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at CLE 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - CLEM 20(11:39 - 4th) S.Rattler scrambles to CLE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CLEM 25(10:59 - 4th) M.Jeter 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Rogers Holder-K.Kroeger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:54 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SC 28(10:12 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SC 28(10:14 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SC 28(10:10 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 50 yards to SC 22 Center-P.Florenzo. A.Brown returned punt from the SC 22. Tackled by K.Maguire at SC 18.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(9:59 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 18. Gain of 5 yards. A.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 23(9:32 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter J.Phillips at SC 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(8:54 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at SC 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 33(8:07 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry T.Davis at SC 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLEM 37(7:22 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLEM 37(7:16 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 61 yards to CLE 2 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by K.Banks.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 2(5:34 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at CLE 9. PENALTY on SC-Z.Pickens Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - SC 24(6:45 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei pass INTERCEPTED at SC 35. Intercepted by M.Dial at SC 35. Tackled by CLE at SC 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(6:37 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Covil at SC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CLEM 34(4:19 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 36 for yards. Tackled by S.Jones T.Simpson at SC 36. PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - CLEM 24(5:23 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - CLEM 26(5:18 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at SC 34.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 34(4:46 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 63 yards to CLE 3 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by J.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 3(4:19 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burch G.Edmond at CLE 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SC 5(3:48 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at CLE 8.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - SC 8(3:08 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams. PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 23(3:02 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 23(2:58 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 23(2:54 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 23(2:49 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 61 yards to SC 16 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by CLE.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 16(2:39 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SC 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SC 20(2:34 - 4th) S.Rattler rushed to SC 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at SC 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SC 19(2:30 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SC 19(2:15 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to CLE 36 Center-H.Rogers. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 36. A.Williams FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-N.Emmanwori at CLE 45. Tackled by CLE at CLE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(2:09 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to CLE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 44(2:02 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to CLE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 39(1:13 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(0:38 - 4th) S.Rattler kneels at the CLE 35.
