Bucket List: Purdue earns title game bid with win at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell started his college career as an afterthought, buried on the depth chart.
On Saturday, he checked off yet another big box on his Bucket list.
The sixth-year quarterback threw for 290 yards and two scores, Devin Mockobee ran for 99 yards and another touchdown and the Boilermakers dominated rival Indiana 30-16, to clinch their first Big Ten West Division title and a date in next week's conference championship game.
''It's a dream come true, and it took a lot of work from a lot of us,'' O'Connell said. ''I've been through some really tough years here. Hopefully, we can celebrate again next week.''
Sure, the title game looks like a mismatch between Purdue (8-4, 6-3) and No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP).
But the Boilermakers are hot. They've won three straight and six of eight, beaten Illinois and Indiana to keep both trophies, posted back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since 1997-98 and can win their first league crown since 2000.
''It's a heck of a job by our football team,'' coach Jeff Brohm said. ''This is a goal and dream that you never really think is going to happen. We had some luck go against other teams in our division, but I couldn't be prouder of our guys.''
For Indiana (4-8, 2-7), not much went right this season after a promising 3-0 start. The Hoosiers lost eight of their last nine - and starting quarterback Dexter Williams II with a serious right leg, non-contact injury late in the first quarter Saturday.
''It was a devastating loss,'' coach Tom Allen said. ''He did great job last week. Just a freaky, non-contact injury that I can't put into words. You try to play to the strengths of our room and I thought we had a great plan. It's tough, just tough. Hate it for him.''
With Williams, Indiana had Purdue on its heels and its title hopes in jeopardy. Without him, O'Connell and Mockobee eventually got the Boilermakers righted in the second half.
O'Connell opened the third quarter with a 15-yard TD pass to Payne Durham to take a 10-7 lead. Mockobee fooled Indiana's defense on the next series, sprinting around the end on third-and-1 and going 27 yards to make it 17-7.
The Boilermakers sealed it on O'Connell's 60-yard TD pass to Charlie Jones and Cory Trice's 8-yard interception for a score in the closing minutes.
''I'm proud we could do it, proud of my teammates,'' O'Connell said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers weren't the preseason favorite in the wild, wild West, but they took advantage of a favorable schedule and used critical road wins at Minnesota, Illinois and Indiana to earn a ticket to Indy. They'll face a much more daunting task next week.
Indiana: What started out with such promise ended with yet another thud. An inconsistent offense put too much stress on a defense that eventually broke down in games. Yes, the Hoosiers won the Old Brass Spittoon last week but they couldn't play spoiler Saturday.
TOUGH BREAK
Williams went down with 46 seconds left in the first quarter as he planted his leg to look downfield. When he turned, he, fell immediately fell to the ground with nobody near him.
Teammates gathered round and some Purdue players took a knee as doctors put an air cast on the leg and strapped Williams to a stretcher. He eventually went to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The redshirt sophomore from Macon, Georgia, was making his second straight start.
STAT PACK:
Purdue: O'Connell was 18 of 29 with no interceptions. ... Jones had four catches for 143 yards and now has 97 receptions this season after starting this season with a total of 21 in college. ... Mockobee also has five receptions for 58 yards.
Indiana: Bazelak replaced Williams following the injury and wound up 24 of 42 with 201 yards, one interception and one score. ... Jaylin Lucas had nine carries for 100 yards including a 71-yard TD run on Indiana's second play.
UP NEXT
Purdue: The Boilermakers face Michigan for the first time since September 2017. The Wolverines have won the last four since Purdue produced back-to-back wins in 2008-09.
Indiana: Coach Tom Allen's first task in another challenging offseason is sorting out the quarterback situation.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
290 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -6 RuYds
|
J. Lucas
12 RB
100 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-6
|Total Net Yards
|388
|421
|Total Plays
|51
|87
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|215
|Rush Attempts
|22
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|290
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.7
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|8
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|421
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|18/29
|290
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|15
|99
|1
|27
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5
|-6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|9
|4
|143
|1
|60
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|6
|5
|58
|0
|18
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|7
|4
|39
|1
|15
|
A. Sowinski 29 WR
|A. Sowinski
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 95 DE
|J. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/1
|29
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|6
|41.7
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|24/42
|201
|1
|1
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|9
|100
|1
|71
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|16
|58
|0
|8
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|9
|51
|0
|12
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|4
|9
|0
|11
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|5
|-13
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|6
|4
|64
|0
|22
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|7
|3
|50
|0
|19
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|6
|5
|35
|1
|9
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|4
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|7
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Bomba 48 TE
|J. Bomba
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Ray 85 WR
|M. Ray
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|6
|5
|-1
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Turner 14 LB
|K. Turner
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 8 LB
|J. Casey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/3
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|3
|47.0
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|3
|3.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PUR End Zone. K.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Moore; D.McCullough at PUR 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(14:54 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Moore; D.McCullough at IU 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(14:20 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(13:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by D.Mockobee at IU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at IU 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(13:16 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 11 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen (T.Mullen).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:33 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at IU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PURDUE 12(11:59 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PURDUE 19(11:52 - 1st) M.Fineran 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 1st) B.Freehill kicks 61 yards from PUR 35 to the IU 4. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Kane; B.Freehill at IU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(11:41 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at IU 29.
|+71 YD
2 & 7 - IND 29(11:15 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to PUR End Zone for 71 yards. J.Lucas for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:02 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; K.Turner at PUR 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 32(10:36 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at PUR 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(9:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at PUR 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones (T.Mullen).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at PUR 46.
|Sack
3 & 4 - PURDUE 46(8:24 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 38 for -8 yards (A.Bryant)
|Punt
4 & 12 - PURDUE 38(7:49 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to IU 18 Center-PUR. D.Matthews returned punt from the IU 18. Tackled by A.Stevens at IU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(7:38 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at IU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(7:02 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; J.Graham at IU 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - IND 42(6:36 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at IU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 47(6:09 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at IU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 47(5:30 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at PUR 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - IND 49(4:45 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to PUR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway; O.Brothers at PUR 45.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - IND 45(4:08 - 1st) E.Simmons rushed to PUR 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(3:26 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by A.Barner at PUR 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(2:51 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 28(2:11 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 26.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 26(1:31 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 24(0:57 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at PUR 30 for -6 yards (O.Brothers)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - IND 30(0:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at PUR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IND 26(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|No Good
4 & 12 - IND 34(14:55 - 2nd) C.Campbell 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(14:50 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 17 for -9 yards (D.Elliott)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - PURDUE 17(14:14 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; T.Mullen at PUR 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - PURDUE 19(13:43 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by K.Lewis at PUR 19. Gain of 9 yards. K.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 28(13:14 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 53 yards to IU 19 Center-PUR. D.Matthews returned punt from the IU 19. Tackled by R.Brandt at IU 19. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(12:56 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Trice; B.Hampton at IU 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 15(12:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor; J.Graham at IU 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 19(11:46 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at IU 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(11:10 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 22. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at IU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(10:34 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at IU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IND 38(9:59 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas; S.Kane at IU 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 43(9:24 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; J.Sullivan at IU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(8:52 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - IND 47(8:18 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to PUR 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PUR 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 45(7:47 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to PUR 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(7:15 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to PUR 45 for -2 yards. C.Bazelak FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-C.Bazelak at PUR 45. Tackled by PUR at PUR 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - IND 44(6:37 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 44. Catch made by A.Barner at PUR 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor; S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - IND 43(5:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by J.Lucas at PUR 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at PUR 40.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 40(5:10 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 35 yards to PUR 5 Center-IU. Downed by J.Grier.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 5(4:57 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at PUR 8.
|+58 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 8(4:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 8. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 8. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:59 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:54 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:48 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones (N.Pierre).
|Penalty
4 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on PUR-A.O'Connell Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - PURDUE 39(3:43 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 38 yards to IU 1 Center-PUR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 1(3:35 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; C.Trice at IU 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IND 5(2:55 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas; S.Kane at IU 9.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - IND 9(2:11 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at IU 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(1:24 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at IU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 19(0:46 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Allen; L.Johnson at IU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Freehill kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; C.Trice at IU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 28(14:17 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 28(13:37 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett (C.Trice).
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 28(13:28 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 54 yards to PUR 18 Center-IU. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(13:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones (B.Fitzgerald).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 18(13:18 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 18. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at PUR 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(12:55 - 3rd) A.O'Connell rushed to PUR 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at PUR 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(12:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 39. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews at IU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(11:47 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by D.Mockobee at IU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at IU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(11:15 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(11:10 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by C.Jones at IU 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(10:39 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by P.Durham at IU 15. Gain of 15 yards. P.Durham for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) B.Freehill kicks 63 yards from PUR 35 to the IU 2. Fair catch by J.Henderson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:35 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Bomba at IU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Brothers at IU 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - IND 33(10:13 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at IU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 30(9:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for S.Shivers.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 30(9:32 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 52 yards to PUR 18 Center-IU. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(9:26 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 18. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at PUR 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(9:10 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at PUR 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 34(8:37 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at PUR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(7:53 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks (N.Pierre).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 42(7:49 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(7:44 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to IU 48. Catch made by T.Sheffield at IU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Head at IU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 39(7:34 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; K.Turner at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(6:50 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 36(6:43 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to IU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at IU 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 27(6:14 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to IU End Zone for 27 yards. D.Mockobee for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 3rd) B.Freehill kicks yards from PUR 35 to the IU 6. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Lateral to J.Lucas to IU 10 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fakasiieiki at IU 10. PENALTY on PUR-C.Allen Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:58 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Taylor at IU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 31(5:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner (O.Brothers).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - IND 31(5:35 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on PUR-K.Douglas Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:31 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 41. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Trice at PUR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:08 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner (S.Kane).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 37(5:03 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to PUR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at PUR 35.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - IND 35(4:29 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at PUR 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 29. PENALTY on PUR-J.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:16 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by J.Lucas at PUR 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 29.
|-5 YD
2 & 14 - IND 29(3:23 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by J.Lucas at PUR 29. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 34.
|+16 YD
3 & 19 - IND 34(2:55 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 34. Catch made by E.Simmons at PUR 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton; J.Graham at PUR 18.
|No Good
4 & 3 - IND 26(2:11 - 3rd) C.Campbell 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(2:03 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at PUR 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(1:32 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Head; S.Nofoagatoto'a at PUR 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 38(0:53 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham (J.Casey).
|Sack
3 & 5 - PURDUE 38(0:47 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at PUR 30 for -8 yards (A.Bryant)
|Punt
4 & 13 - PURDUE 30(15:00 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 42 yards to IU 28 Center-PUR. D.Matthews returned punt from the IU 28. Tackled by A.Stevens at IU 29. PENALTY on IU-M.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17(14:50 - 4th) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard at IU 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - IND 19(14:20 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 19. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at IU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(13:58 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett (C.Allen).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(13:51 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IU 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - IND 44(13:15 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at IU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 48(12:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on PUR-J.Graham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(12:40 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by D.McCulley at PUR 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(12:15 - 4th) C.Bazelak rushed to PUR 13 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jenkins at PUR 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - IND 13(11:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by S.Shivers at PUR 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; J.Wahlberg at PUR 10.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 10(11:16 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley (J.Brown).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - IND 18(11:09 - 4th) C.Campbell 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:06 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Casey at PUR 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 30(10:27 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre at PUR 40.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(9:49 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 40. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 40. Gain of 60 yards. C.Jones for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 4th) B.Freehill kicks 62 yards from PUR 35 to the IU 3. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at IU 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:31 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham; J.Wahlberg at IU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - IND 35(9:04 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at IU 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(8:56 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(8:40 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - IND 32(8:20 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(8:01 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by J.Henderson at PUR 20. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Caraway at PUR 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 17(7:59 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to PUR 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 17.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 17(7:30 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - IND 17(7:25 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett (C.Trice).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(7:18 - 4th) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Casey at PUR 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 20(6:37 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre; J.Casey at PUR 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 24(6:01 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at PUR 24.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 24(5:26 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 37 yards to IU 39 Center-PUR. Downed by PUR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:13 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 39(5:08 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at IU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 45(4:45 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - IND 45(4:39 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(4:23 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by J.Lucas at PUR 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 45(4:04 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 45(4:00 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - IND 45(3:56 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(3:51 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti; D.Elliott at PUR 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 49(3:40 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at IU 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 47(3:33 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to IU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PURDUE 46(3:27 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 36 yards to IU 10 Center-PUR. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(3:20 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons (J.Graham).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 10(3:15 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 10(3:10 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 1 for -9 yards (K.Jenkins; J.Sullivan)
|Int
4 & 19 - IND 1(2:33 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 8. Intercepted by C.Trice at IU 8. C.Trice for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(2:17 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) B.Freehill kicks 42 yards from PUR 35 to the IU 23. L.Moore returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at IU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(2:10 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by J.Bomba at IU 27. Gain of 3 yards. J.Bomba ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - IND 30(1:51 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by M.Ray at IU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at IU 40.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(1:31 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(1:21 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Bomba.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(1:12 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by J.Henderson at PUR 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - IND 32(0:50 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to PUR 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers; J.Anderson at PUR 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 24(0:31 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at PUR 29 for -5 yards (N.Caraway)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - IND 29(0:27 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-K.Jenkins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(0:27 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by J.Henderson at PUR 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - IND 9(0:07 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by J.Henderson at PUR 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Henderson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
