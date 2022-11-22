Drive Chart
Key Players
C. Steele 33 RB
165 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 30 ReYds, 6 RECs
A. Smith 2 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 71 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 4:33
C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 48 yards. C.Steele for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
3:21
pos
6
0
Point After TD 4:33
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:09
C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 23 yards. C.Steele for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
86
yds
1:06
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:09
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Field Goal 1:45
G.Nicholson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
14
plays
64
yds
6:24
pos
14
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:07
B.VonGunten 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
12
plays
58
yds
4:53
pos
17
3
Field Goal 5:24
G.Nicholson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
9
plays
61
yds
4:43
pos
17
6
4th Quarter
Touchdown 6:08
A.Smith rushed to BALL End Zone for 18 yards. A.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
1:20
pos
17
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:08
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
17
12
Touchdown 1:32
A.Smith pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Marshall for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
1:33
pos
17
18
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:32
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
17
18
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 26
Rushing 11 10
Passing 7 15
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 10-20
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 388 331
Total Plays 70 83
Avg Gain 5.5 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 251 120
Rush Attempts 37 36
Avg Rush Yards 6.8 3.3
Yards Passing 137 211
Comp. - Att. 20-33 18-47
Yards Per Pass 4.2 3.9
Penalties - Yards 7-65 3-30
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 5-45.6 5-38.2
Return Yards 1 19
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-1 2-3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball State 5-7 773017
Miami (OH) 6-6 0331218
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, OH
 137 PASS YDS 211
251 RUSH YDS 120
388 TOTAL YDS 331
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 114 0 2 76.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 2594 18 12 116.1
J. Paddock 19/32 114 0 2
K. Kelly  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
K. Kelly 1/1 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 165 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
263 1376 12
C. Steele 27 165 2 48
K. Kelly  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
K. Kelly 8 83 0 40
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 101 0
J. Jackson 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 131 1
C. Steele 6 6 30 0 19
C. Coll  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Coll 1 1 23 0 23
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 476 5
B. Hunt 5 3 22 0 11
T. Tyo  77 OL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Tyo 3 2 18 0 9
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 356 7
T. Koziol 7 2 17 0 13
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
V. Pemberton 2 1 7 0 7
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 822 3
J. Jackson 3 2 7 0 7
A. Abdur-Rahman  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 222 1
A. Abdur-Rahman 1 1 7 0 7
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 420 1
Y. Tyler 1 1 3 0 3
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 66 0
W. Jones 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Houston Jr.  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Houston Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
K. King  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. King 0-1 0.5 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Pearce 0-1 0.5 0
J. Amos  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Amos 0-1 0.5 0
N. Reichert  57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Reichert 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/20 26/27
B. VonGunten 1/1 44 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 0 0
L. Borrow 5 45.6 0 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 64 0
A. Uzodinma II 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Schonhorst 28 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Schonhorst 1 0.0 0 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.3% 211 1 1 78.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 920 8 4 116.9
A. Smith 18/47 211 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Smith  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 419 5
A. Smith 23 71 1 19
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 248 1
K. Davis 5 27 0 14
T. Shelton  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 274 3
T. Shelton 5 14 0 7
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 141 0
K. Tracy 3 8 0 4
K. Mozee  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 455 2
K. Mozee 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Hippenhammer  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 6 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 656 8
M. Hippenhammer 15 6 64 0 18
M. Marshall  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 328 1
M. Marshall 9 3 49 1 34
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 199 0
J. Walker 5 4 47 0 16
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 86 0
K. Davis 4 2 18 0 13
N. Muersch  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
N. Muersch 3 1 12 0 12
K. Tracy  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 43 0
K. Tracy 1 1 11 0 11
J. Coldiron  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 261 1
J. Coldiron 2 1 10 0 10
D. Dorsey  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dorsey 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Suttle  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Suttle 0-0 0.0 1
B. Ugwu  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Ugwu 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Nicholson  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
16/19 24/24
G. Nicholson 2/3 30 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dzioban  31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 0 0
D. Dzioban 5 38.2 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Davis  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
K. Davis 3 18.7 32 0
J. Walker  14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
J. Walker 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Walker 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.6 86 0
J. Walker 2 8.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 BALLST 27 1:22 5 35 INT
7:54 BALLST 12 3:21 9 88 TD
1:37 BALLST 10 3:36 7 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 BALLST 14 1:06 3 86 TD
1:45 BALLST 35 1:17 5 22 Downs
0:21 BALLST 30 0:21 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 4:53 12 48 FG
5:24 BALLST 10 1:19 3 -3 Punt
2:08 BALLST 20 2:18 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 BALLST 45 0:48 3 -10 Punt
11:06 BALLST 31 3:38 5 18 Punt
6:08 BALLST 25 3:03 6 22 Downs
1:32 BALLST 25 0:41 5 28 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAOH 33 4:33 13 40 FG Miss
8:18 MIAOH 40 0:24 3 7 Punt
4:33 MIAOH 24 2:56 7 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 MIAOH 20 3:46 8 29 Punt
8:09 MIAOH 23 6:24 14 64 FG
0:28 MIAOH 43 0:07 1 0 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 MIAOH 36 4:43 9 56 FG
4:05 BALLST 47 1:57 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 MIAOH 29 1:31 3 -7 Punt
12:31 MIAOH 20 1:25 6 14 Punt
7:28 MIAOH 20 1:20 9 80 TD
3:05 BALLST 47 1:33 6 47 TD
0:51 MIAOH 38 0:51 3 -24 Game

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Missed FG (13 plays, 40 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 11. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(14:48 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 36.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 36
(14:22 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 36
(14:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 50. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(14:05 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to BALL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAOH 44
(13:23 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 44
(13:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(12:59 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 39
(12:42 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 30
(12:01 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to BALL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(11:44 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(11:43 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to BALL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 27
(10:59 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
No Good
4 & 9 - MIAOH 34
(10:31 - 1st) G.Nicholson 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(10:27 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Tyo at BALL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 36.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 36
(10:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(9:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to MOH 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(9:39 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by V.Pemberton at MOH 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
Int
2 & 3 - BALLST 38
(9:05 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 38. Intercepted by C.Suttle at MOH 38. Tackled by BALL at MOH 40.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(8:18 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 47.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MIAOH 47
(8:05 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 47
(8:03 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 47
(8:01 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 41 yards to BALL 12 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 88 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(7:54 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 14.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 14
(7:26 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 16.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 16
(6:54 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 16. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(6:42 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 30.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 30
(6:11 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(6:04 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40
(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 47
(4:55 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(4:41 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 48 yards. C.Steele for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:33 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 53 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 12. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 24.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24
(4:20 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(4:05 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 41.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 41
(3:25 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 43.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIAOH 43
(2:47 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(2:36 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(1:54 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(1:50 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(1:44 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to BALL 10 Center-MOH. Out of bounds.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(1:37 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 14.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 14
(1:00 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 21.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(0:50 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 28.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 29. PENALTY on MOH-C.Suttle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(14:50 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 45
(14:23 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 48. PENALTY on BALL-D.Kaylor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - BALLST 35
(14:07 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 35.
No Gain
3 & 19 - BALLST 35
(13:32 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
Punt
4 & 19 - BALLST 35
(13:28 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 65 yards to MOH End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(13:01 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 26.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 26
(12:26 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 29.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 29
(11:47 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(11:26 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 40.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 40
(10:48 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44
(10:21 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 44
(10:19 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 44. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 49.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 49
(9:40 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 49
(9:22 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to BALL 14 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 86 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+40 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(9:15 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 46 for 40 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 46.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(8:49 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to MOH 46. Catch made by C.Coll at MOH 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 23.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23
(8:27 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 23 yards. C.Steele for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 64 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 11. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 23.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23
(7:56 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 27.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 27
(7:29 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 27
(7:25 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(7:12 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(6:42 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 47.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(6:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 47. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(6:18 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to BALL 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28
(5:15 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by N.Muersch at BALL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(4:59 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to BALL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 11.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 11
(3:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 11. Catch made by J.Walker at BALL 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 3.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3
(3:33 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to BALL 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 4
(2:45 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 13 for -9 yards (J.Amos; K.King)
No Gain
3 & 13 - MIAOH 13
(1:56 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - MIAOH 20
(1:51 - 2nd) G.Nicholson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:45 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 30 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 35. Out of bounds.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(1:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(1:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 49
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Tyo.
Penalty
3 & 9 - BALLST 49
(0:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-T.Lorincz False Start 5 yards accepted.
+13 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 44
(0:56 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 43
(0:35 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(0:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 29. Intercepted by BALL at BALL 29. Tackled by MOH at BALL 30.

BALL
Cardinals
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Paddock kneels at the BALL 29.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 48 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 1. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 28.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(14:25 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 32.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 32
(13:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 32. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(13:36 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 43.
+17 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 43
(13:04 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(12:48 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 30 for yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 50
(12:37 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
No Gain
2 & 18 - BALLST 48
(12:04 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
+19 YD
3 & 18 - BALLST 48
(11:34 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by C.Steele at MOH 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 29.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(11:24 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 30
(11:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 30
(10:57 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by W.Jones at MOH 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 27.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - BALLST 34
(10:11 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 56 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 61 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 4. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 36.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(9:58 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45
(9:43 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 45. Gain of 5 yards. Out of bounds.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 40
(9:07 - 3rd) K.Tracy rushed to BALL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
Penalty
3 & 1 - MIAOH 36
(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH False Start 5 yards accepted.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 41
(8:32 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(8:12 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15
(7:49 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 15
(6:58 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - MIAOH 7
(6:16 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAOH 15
(6:05 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 56 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 9. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at BALL 20. PENALTY on BALL-C.Coll Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(5:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 9.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 9
(4:45 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 12.
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 12
(4:14 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
Penalty
4 & 8 - BALLST 12
(4:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 13 - BALLST 7
(4:12 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to BALL 47 Center-BALL. Fair catch by J.Walker.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(4:05 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 39
(3:34 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to BALL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(2:46 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 38 for -2 yards (N.Reichert; C.Pearce)
No Gain
2 & 12 - MIAOH 38
(2:39 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch.
Punt
3 & 12 - MIAOH 38
(2:30 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to BALL End Zone Center-MOH. Touchback.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(2:08 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 25.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 25
(1:42 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 27.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 27
(1:29 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(1:15 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 34.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 34
(0:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 35.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 35
(15:00 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 35
(14:56 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to MOH 29 Center-BALL. Fair catch by J.Walker.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29
(14:50 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 28.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAOH 28
(14:12 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
Sack
3 & 11 - MIAOH 28
(14:12 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 22 for -6 yards (S.Houston)
4 & 17 - MIAOH 22
(13:24 - 4th) PUNT

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(13:19 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 50. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - BALLST 35
(13:19 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 20 - BALLST 35
(13:11 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
No Gain
3 & 20 - BALLST 35
(13:06 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40. PENALTY on BALL-J.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 15 - BALLST 40
(12:48 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to MOH 13 Center-BALL. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 13. Tackled by BALL at MOH 20.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(12:31 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 22.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(12:01 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 22
(11:58 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(11:44 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(11:40 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(11:25 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Dorsey.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(11:13 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 35 yards to BALL 31 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(11:06 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 33.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 33
(10:38 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(10:25 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 45
(9:42 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 45
(8:41 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 49.
Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 49
(7:55 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to MOH 11 Center-BALL. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 11. Tackled by BALL at MOH 20.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(7:28 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 20. Catch made by K.Tracy at MOH 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 31.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(7:15 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:59 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:56 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:56 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
+16 YD
4 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(6:52 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(6:37 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(6:25 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18
(6:12 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL End Zone for 18 yards. A.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(6:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:08 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 62 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 3. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(6:08 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 32.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 32
(5:27 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(5:13 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 40
(4:18 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 46.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 46
(3:31 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.
No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 47
(3:18 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 47 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(3:05 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 43
(2:43 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 43
(2:40 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by J.Walker at BALL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(2:21 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(1:52 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(1:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Marshall for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(1:32 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Tyo at BALL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 34.
No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 34
(1:13 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 34
(1:11 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(1:03 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
Int
2 & 10 - BALLST 43
(0:51 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 47. Intercepted by B.Ugwu at MOH 47. Tackled by BALL at BALL 47. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.

M-OH
RedHawks
 - End of Game (3 plays, -24 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
-13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(0:51 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 25 for -13 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 25.
-8 YD
2 & 23 - MIAOH 25
(0:48 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 17 for -8 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 17.
-3 YD
3 & 31 - MIAOH 17
(0:35 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 14.
