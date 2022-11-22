Drive Chart
|
|
|BALLST
|MIAOH
Key Players
|
C. Steele
33 RB
165 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 30 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
A. Smith
2 QB
211 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 71 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 4:33
C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 48 yards. C.Steele for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
3:21
pos
6
0
Touchdown 8:09
C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 23 yards. C.Steele for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
86
yds
1:06
pos
13
0
Field Goal 1:45
G.Nicholson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
14
plays
64
yds
6:24
pos
14
3
Field Goal 10:07
B.VonGunten 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
12
plays
58
yds
4:53
pos
17
3
Field Goal 5:24
G.Nicholson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
9
plays
61
yds
4:43
pos
17
6
Touchdown 6:08
A.Smith rushed to BALL End Zone for 18 yards. A.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
1:20
pos
17
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:08
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
17
12
Touchdown 1:32
A.Smith pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Marshall for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
47
yds
1:33
pos
17
18
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|7
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|388
|331
|Total Plays
|70
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|251
|120
|Rush Attempts
|37
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|137
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|20-33
|18-47
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|5-38.2
|Return Yards
|1
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|251
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|19/32
|114
|0
|2
|
K. Kelly 18 QB
|K. Kelly
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|27
|165
|2
|48
|
K. Kelly 18 QB
|K. Kelly
|8
|83
|0
|40
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|6
|6
|30
|0
|19
|
C. Coll 87 TE
|C. Coll
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|5
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Tyo 77 OL
|T. Tyo
|3
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|7
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Reichert 57 DL
|N. Reichert
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|5
|45.6
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Schonhorst 28 CB
|B. Schonhorst
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|18/47
|211
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|23
|71
|1
|19
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|5
|27
|0
|14
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|15
|6
|64
|0
|18
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|9
|3
|49
|1
|34
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|5
|4
|47
|0
|16
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|4
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
N. Muersch 88 TE
|N. Muersch
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Dorsey 25 WR
|D. Dorsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|2/3
|30
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|5
|38.2
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 11. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(14:48 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 36(14:22 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 36(14:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 50. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(14:05 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to BALL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAOH 44(13:23 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 44(13:18 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(12:59 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 39(12:42 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to BALL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 30(12:01 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to BALL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(11:44 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 28(11:43 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to BALL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 27(10:59 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|No Good
4 & 9 - MIAOH 34(10:31 - 1st) G.Nicholson 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(10:27 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Tyo at BALL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 36(10:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(9:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to MOH 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(9:39 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by V.Pemberton at MOH 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
|Int
2 & 3 - BALLST 38(9:05 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 38. Intercepted by C.Suttle at MOH 38. Tackled by BALL at MOH 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(8:18 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIAOH 47(8:05 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 47(8:03 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 47(8:01 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 41 yards to BALL 12 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(7:54 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 14(7:26 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 16(6:54 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 16. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(6:42 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 30(6:11 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(6:04 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(5:33 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 47(4:55 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(4:41 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 48 yards. C.Steele for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 53 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 12. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(4:20 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(4:05 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 41(3:25 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIAOH 43(2:47 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(2:36 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 50(1:54 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 50(1:50 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 50(1:44 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to BALL 10 Center-MOH. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(1:37 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 14(1:00 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(0:50 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 28(15:00 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 29. PENALTY on MOH-C.Suttle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(14:50 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 45(14:23 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 48. PENALTY on BALL-D.Kaylor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - BALLST 35(14:07 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - BALLST 35(13:32 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BALLST 35(13:28 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 65 yards to MOH End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(13:01 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 26(12:26 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAOH 29(11:47 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(11:26 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 40(10:48 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(10:21 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 44(10:19 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 44. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 49(9:40 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 49(9:22 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to BALL 14 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(9:15 - 2nd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 46 for 40 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 46.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(8:49 - 2nd) K.Kelly pass complete to MOH 46. Catch made by C.Coll at MOH 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(8:27 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MOH End Zone for 23 yards. C.Steele for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 11. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 23(7:56 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 27(7:29 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 27(7:25 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(7:12 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 33(6:42 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(6:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 47. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(6:18 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to BALL 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 28(5:15 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by N.Muersch at BALL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(4:59 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to BALL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 11(3:50 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 11. Catch made by J.Walker at BALL 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3(3:33 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to BALL 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 4(2:45 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 13 for -9 yards (J.Amos; K.King)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIAOH 13(1:56 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - MIAOH 20(1:51 - 2nd) G.Nicholson 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 30 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 35. Out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(1:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(1:06 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Tyo.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - BALLST 49(0:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-T.Lorincz False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 44(0:56 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 43(0:35 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 1. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(14:25 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 32(13:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 32. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(13:36 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 43(13:04 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(12:48 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 30 for yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 50(12:37 - 3rd) K.Kelly rushed to MOH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - BALLST 48(12:04 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - BALLST 48(11:34 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by C.Steele at MOH 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(11:24 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MOH 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 30(11:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 30(10:57 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by W.Jones at MOH 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BALLST 34(10:11 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 61 yards from BALL 35 to the MOH 4. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MOH 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(9:58 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(9:43 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 45. Gain of 5 yards. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 40(9:07 - 3rd) K.Tracy rushed to BALL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIAOH 36(8:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-MOH False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 41(8:32 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(8:12 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15(7:49 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 15(6:58 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MIAOH 7(6:16 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BALL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAOH 15(6:05 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 56 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 9. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at BALL 20. PENALTY on BALL-C.Coll Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(5:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 9(4:45 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 12.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 12(4:14 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - BALLST 12(4:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BALLST 7(4:12 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to BALL 47 Center-BALL. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(4:05 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BALL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 39(3:34 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to BALL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(2:46 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BALL 38 for -2 yards (N.Reichert; C.Pearce)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIAOH 38(2:39 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Muersch.
|Punt
3 & 12 - MIAOH 38(2:30 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to BALL End Zone Center-MOH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(2:08 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 25(1:42 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 27(1:29 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(1:15 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 34(0:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 35(14:56 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to MOH 29 Center-BALL. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(14:50 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAOH 28(14:12 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MIAOH 28(14:12 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 22 for -6 yards (S.Houston)
4 & 17 - MIAOH 22(13:24 - 4th) PUNT
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(13:19 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 50. PENALTY on BALL-C.Stewart Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BALLST 35(13:19 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BALLST 35(13:11 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - BALLST 35(13:06 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40. PENALTY on BALL-J.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BALLST 40(12:48 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to MOH 13 Center-BALL. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 13. Tackled by BALL at MOH 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(12:31 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22(12:01 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 22(11:58 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(11:44 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 34(11:40 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 34(11:25 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Dorsey.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 34(11:13 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 35 yards to BALL 31 Center-MOH. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(11:06 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 33(10:38 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(10:25 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 45(9:42 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 45(8:41 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 49(7:55 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to MOH 11 Center-BALL. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 11. Tackled by BALL at MOH 20.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(7:28 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 20. Catch made by K.Tracy at MOH 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(7:15 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:59 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:56 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:56 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
|+16 YD
4 & 10 - MIAOH 41(6:52 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(6:37 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33(6:25 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 18(6:12 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL End Zone for 18 yards. A.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 62 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL 3. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:08 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 32(5:27 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(5:13 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 40(4:18 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 46(3:31 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 47(3:18 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(3:05 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 43(2:43 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 43(2:40 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by J.Walker at BALL 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(2:21 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BALL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 34(1:52 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 34(1:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by M.Marshall at BALL 34. Gain of 34 yards. M.Marshall for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:32 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:32 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Tyo at BALL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 34(1:13 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 34(1:11 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at BALL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(1:03 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Int
2 & 10 - BALLST 43(0:51 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 47. Intercepted by B.Ugwu at MOH 47. Tackled by BALL at BALL 47. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(0:51 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 25 for -13 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 25.
|-8 YD
2 & 23 - MIAOH 25(0:48 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 17 for -8 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 17.
|-3 YD
3 & 31 - MIAOH 17(0:35 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MOH 14.
0