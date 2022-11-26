|
|
|PITT
|MIAMI
Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention.
Miami (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched its worst season in the last 45 years.
Abanikanda now has 20 touchdown rushes this season and finished with 111 yards on the ground, his sixth consecutive 100-yard game for the Panthers (8-4, 5-3). Wayne had first-half TD catches for 26 and 66 yards as Pitt took a 28-0 lead into the break, then caught a 7-yarder late in the third.
Wayne finished with a career-high 199 yards receiving, and it was the first multi-TD catch game of his career. It was Pitt's biggest win ever over Miami; the previous was a 17-point victory in 1976 - a year when the Panthers won the national title.
Jake Garcia threw two touchdown passes for Miami; Xavier Restrepo caught one, and tight end Will Mallory also got one in his final game for the Hurricanes.
Pitt beat Miami for just the fourth time in the last 26 meetings between the teams, plus went 4-0 in November for a second consecutive season. It also grabbed a small sliver of history - the contest was the last Coastal Division game to be played, with the ACC abandoning the two-division format starting next season.
It also was the 61st win for Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, giving him outright possession of second on the Panthers' all-time list. He was tied with Pop Warner.
For Miami, it was a terrible end to a terrible season.
The Hurricanes used three quarterbacks Saturday, which was fitting, since they had a revolving door at that position all season. Starter Tyler Van Dyke was back for the opening series but reaggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out for much of the last month. Jacurri Brown left in the third quarter after getting hurt, and Garcia played the rest of the way.
It was a season that began with such promise; Miami was the preseason pick to win the Coastal and started ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25. But the Hurricanes lost their final five home games, making this the first season where that happened to Miami since 1963.
Van Dyke finished the season 160-for-253 passing, for 1,835 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: Abanikanda is up to 1,431 yards rushing this season, eighth-most by any Pitt running back in a single season. He'll need 58 yards in the bowl game to pass LeSean McCoy for the No. 7 spot on that list. ... Pitt fumbled the ball seven times but lost only one.
Miami: The Hurricanes announced a crowd of 46,428. In reality, it may have been about half that - and most of those folks were long gone by the finish. Miami's average announced attendance this season was 45,711. Excluding the last two seasons, affected by the pandemic, it was Miami's lowest average turnout since 2007.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Awaiting bowl invitation.
Miami: Opens next season on Sept. 2, at home, against Miami of Ohio.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|504
|385
|Total Plays
|63
|65
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|248
|106
|Rush Attempts
|35
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|256
|279
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-65
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|4-46.8
|Return Yards
|83
|17
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-67
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|256
|PASS YDS
|279
|
|
|248
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|504
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|18/28
|256
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|15
|111
|2
|37
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|7
|89
|1
|26
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|10
|56
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|13
|11
|199
|3
|66
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|6
|3
|29
|0
|17
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|5-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-3
|1.0
|1
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntyre 20 DB
|J. McIntyre
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Biglow 28 DB
|N. Biglow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Donald 94 DL
|E. Donald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goncalves 76 OL
|M. Goncalves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. O'Brien 22 DB
|P. O'Brien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Minor 55 OL
|M. Minor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|2
|49.5
|1
|59
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|17/27
|192
|2
|0
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|4/8
|83
|0
|1
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|2/3
|4
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|7
|72
|0
|56
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|7
|36
|0
|22
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|
J. Garcia 13 QB
|J. Garcia
|7
|-15
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|14
|9
|103
|1
|39
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|58
|0
|58
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|3
|3
|39
|0
|14
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|4
|4
|22
|1
|17
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Brantley 18 TE
|K. Brantley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 0 S
|J. Williams
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moultrie 44 DL
|A. Moultrie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ragone 34 LB
|R. Ragone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter Jr. 5 DB
|D. Porter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kelly 46 DB
|N. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 13 DL
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 56 DL
|L. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
W. Bissainthe 31 LB
|W. Bissainthe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|46.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|16.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Tallandier at MFL 11.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(14:56 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 11. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 11. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at MFL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:31 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(14:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 36. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at MFL 45.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIAMI 45(13:53 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-J.Clark False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 40(13:29 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by J.Knighton at MFL 40. Gain of 10 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by E.Hallett. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-K.Brantley at MFL 50. Tackled by PIT at MFL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:05 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50(12:55 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 50. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:39 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Int
2 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:32 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 3. Intercepted by S.Dennis at PIT 3. Tackled by C.Young at MFL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(12:19 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 11(11:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 10(11:05 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at MFL 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; W.Bissainthe at MFL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 2(10:18 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. I.Abanikanda for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:13 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; T.Wiltz at MFL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:36 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; E.Hallett at MFL 27.
|Int
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:48 - 1st) J.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 39. Intercepted by J.McIntyre at PIT 39. Tackled by MFL at PIT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(8:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson; K.Kinchens at MFL 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(8:10 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 44. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at MFL 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 34. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(7:40 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 18(7:03 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 5 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 5(6:19 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MFL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PITT 1(5:38 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 1(5:20 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 1 for 0 yards. I.Abanikanda FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-I.Abanikanda at MFL 1. Tackled by MFL at MFL 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - PITT 1(4:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; J.Harvey at MFL 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 1(4:49 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at MFL 3.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 3(4:17 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 22 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at MFL 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:46 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at MFL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(3:16 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; T.Wiltz at MFL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 35(2:43 - 1st) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|-3 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 35(2:34 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre at MFL 32.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIAMI 32(1:50 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to PIT 21 Center-C.James. V.Davis returned punt from the PIT 21. Tackled by MFL at PIT 22.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22(1:38 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by R.Hammond at PIT 22. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at PIT 34.
|+66 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34(1:00 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 34. Gain of 66 yards. J.Wayne for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(0:50 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-C.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAMI 20(0:50 - 1st) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 20. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at MFL 20.
|-3 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 20(0:11 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes at MFL 17.
|Sack
3 & 18 - MIAMI 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 9 for -8 yards (S.Dennis)
|Punt
4 & 26 - MIAMI 9(14:24 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 41 yards to PIT 50 Center-C.James. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50(14:19 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Agude at MFL 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 43(13:35 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; M.Agude at MFL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PITT 42(12:54 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 42(12:48 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 32 yards to MFL 10 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(12:41 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 10. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 10. Gain of 9 yards. W.Mallory FUMBLES forced by PIT. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-E.Hallett at MFL 19. Tackled by MFL at MFL 19. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(12:31 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at MFL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 11(11:50 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL End Zone for 11 yards. I.Abanikanda for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:46 - 2nd) F.Ladson rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at MFL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(11:12 - 2nd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at MFL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIAMI 29(10:33 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIAMI 29(10:26 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 47 yards to PIT 24 Center-C.James. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 24. Tackled by MFL at PIT 36.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - MIAMI(10:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36(10:18 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 36(10:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|-3 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 36(10:06 - 2nd) PIT rushed to PIT 33 for -3 yards. PIT FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-PIT at PIT 33. Tackled by MFL at PIT 33.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 33(9:35 - 2nd) C.Junko punts 40 yards to MFL 27 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(9:26 - 2nd) J.Garcia scrambles to MFL 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at MFL 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 36(8:51 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes at MFL 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(8:24 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 32 for -7 yards (D.Jules)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIAMI 32(7:41 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MIAMI 32(7:34 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIAMI 32(7:30 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 52 yards to PIT 16 Center-C.James. T.Wiltz returned punt from the PIT 16. Tackled by K.Kinchens at PIT 19.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(7:20 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at PIT 30.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(6:51 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Harvey; A.Moultrie at PIT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(6:24 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at PIT 44.
|Int
2 & 9 - PITT 44(5:48 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 40. Intercepted by L.Taylor at PIT 40. Tackled by M.Minor at PIT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(5:39 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to PIT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bentley at PIT 34.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MIAMI 34(4:59 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(4:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAMI 24(4:54 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 24(4:49 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to PIT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 18.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 18(4:08 - 2nd) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+7 YD
4 & 9 - MIAMI 18(4:04 - 2nd) A.Borregales rushed to PIT 11 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 11.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 11(3:58 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at PIT 24.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(3:11 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-I.Abanikanda at PIT 24. I.Abanikanda rushed to MFL 39 for 37 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 39(2:53 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at MFL 39. Gain of yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 33. PENALTY on PIT-G.Bartholomew Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 25 - PITT 46(2:15 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at PIT 48. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Stevenson at PIT 48. PENALTY on MFL-T.Stevenson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(1:43 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 35(1:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at MFL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 26(0:47 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 26(0:37 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 26. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Wayne for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL 1. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; S.DeShields at MFL 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 7(0:24 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at MFL 11.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Bissainthe; D.Jackson at PIT 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 32(14:26 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at PIT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34(13:42 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at PIT 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(13:01 - 3rd) PIT rushed to PIT 32 for -4 yards. PIT FUMBLES forced by MFL. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-PIT at PIT 32. Tackled by MFL at PIT 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 32(12:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 32. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moultrie at PIT 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 38(11:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 38(11:31 - 3rd) C.Junko punts 59 yards to MFL 3 Center-B.Floyd. J.George returned punt from the MFL 3. Tackled by J.Tallandier at MFL 15.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(11:19 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; S.Simon at MFL 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 18(10:50 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 18. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at MFL 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(10:19 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at MFL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 31(9:34 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 31. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by PIT at MFL 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 35(8:56 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at MFL 40.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(8:29 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to PIT 4 for 56 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(7:51 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to PIT 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 5(7:11 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to PIT 5. Catch made by K.Brantley at PIT 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; M.Devonshire at PIT 1.
|Sack
3 & Goal - MIAMI 1(6:42 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at PIT 7 for -6 yards (T.Wiltz)
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MIAMI 15(6:24 - 3rd) A.Borregales 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.James Holder-L.Hedley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 74 yards from MFL 20 to the PIT 6. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Kinchens at PIT 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(6:15 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Mesidor; C.Johnson at PIT 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 34(5:36 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Kelly at PIT 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(5:00 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at MFL 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(4:24 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Kinchens at MFL 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 37(3:38 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Moultrie at MFL 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22(2:55 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Couch at MFL 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 15(2:15 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Smith at MFL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 11(1:33 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 11(1:28 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor; C.Johnson at MFL 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 7(0:40 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Wayne for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to the MFL 5. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Kancey at MFL 37.
1 & 10 - MIAMI(0:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-J.Tallandier Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MFL-K.Brantley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MFL-B.Smith Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(0:29 - 3rd) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 37. Catch made by J.George at MFL 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(15:00 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 48 for -3 yards (D.Hayes)
|Sack
2 & 13 - MIAMI 48(14:30 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at MFL 40 for -8 yards (D.Hayes)
|+17 YD
3 & 21 - MIAMI 40(13:46 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at PIT 43.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MIAMI 43(13:12 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory. PENALTY on PIT-T.Wiltz Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:06 - 4th) D.Chaney rushed to PIT 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 31(12:39 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by J.George at PIT 31. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at PIT 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(12:06 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(12:01 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 4. Catch made by W.Mallory at PIT 4. Gain of 4 yards. W.Mallory for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(11:52 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-S.Dennis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MFL-J.George Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(11:52 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for MFL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 36 yards from MFL 35 to the PIT 29. Fair catch by J.Wayne.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(11:52 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 29. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Porter at PIT 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(11:05 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to MFL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Ragone at MFL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PITT 44(10:18 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for C.Flemister.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 44(10:13 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to MFL 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Kinchens at MFL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 26(9:27 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 26(9:22 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to MFL End Zone for 26 yards. C.Flemister for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:16 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 50 yards from PIT 50 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:16 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by R.Brinson at MFL 25. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(8:45 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 17. Catch made by W.Mallory at PIT 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre at PIT 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 7(8:14 - 4th) D.Chaney rushed to PIT 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Donald at PIT 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 4(7:26 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 4. Catch made by X.Restrepo at PIT 4. Gain of 4 yards. X.Restrepo for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:22 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Ragone at PIT 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 31(6:32 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Couch at PIT 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(5:50 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; D.Ivey at PIT 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 49(5:06 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MFL 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(4:18 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to MFL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moultrie at MFL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 34(3:32 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to MFL 34. Catch made by J.Wayne at MFL 34. Gain of 4 yards. J.Wayne FUMBLES forced by C.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-J.Williams at MFL 30. Tackled by M.Goncalves at MFL 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(3:21 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 30(3:14 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by J.George at MFL 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Biglow at MFL 43.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(2:51 - 4th) J.Garcia scrambles to PIT 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(2:25 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(2:20 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to PIT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at PIT 39.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 39(2:01 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by M.Redding at PIT 39. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 5.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 5(1:33 - 4th) J.Garcia pass complete to PIT 5. Catch made by W.Mallory at PIT 5. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at PIT 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIAMI 8(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on MFL-D.Scaife False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIAMI 13(1:20 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIAMI 13(1:14 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Sack
4 & 13 - MIAMI 13(1:10 - 4th) J.Garcia steps back to pass. J.Garcia sacked at PIT 25 for -12 yards (D.Hayes)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(1:05 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-J.Lewis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(1:05 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; K.Kinchens at PIT 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(0:32 - 4th) PIT kneels at the PIT 23.
