|
|
|UTEP
|TXSA
UTSA scores last 20 points, kicks late FG to beat UTEP 34-31
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jared Sackett kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left and UTSA beat UTEP 34-31 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in Conference USA play.
UTSA scored the last 20 points, and Sackett's late kick capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Roadrunners their only lead of the game. Sackett also made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Frank Harris threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA (10-2, 8-0), which entered having already clinched the C-USA regular season title and will host the conference championship against North Texas on Friday.
Tykee Ogle-Kellogg had four receptions for 142 yards and Zakhari Franklin made seven for 126 yards receiving for the Roadrunners, and each had a touchdown catch. Ogle-Kellogg's 70-yard scoring catch tied the game 31-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Calvin Brownholtz threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, and his 23-yard TD run gave UTEP a 24-0 lead with 7:03 remaining in the second. Brownholtz finished 11-of-24 passing for 189 yards and also had two interceptions. Tyrin Smith had four catches for 99 yards and a score for UTEP (5-7, 3-5).
The Roadrunners have won the last six in the series.
---
|
C. Brownholtz
7 QB
189 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 51 RuYds, RuTD
|
F. Harris
0 QB
382 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|498
|460
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|253
|78
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|245
|382
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-65
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|4
|89
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-72
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|382
|
|
|253
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|11/24
|189
|2
|2
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1/1
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|13
|79
|0
|37
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|11
|74
|1
|30
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|10
|51
|1
|23
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|7
|31
|0
|16
|
D. McIver-Brown 33 DT
|D. McIver-Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|9
|4
|99
|1
|45
|
T. Thompson 45 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|2
|2
|39
|1
|24
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|5
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Flores 86 WR
|L. Flores
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|7-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Boyd-Matthews 14 CB
|A. Boyd-Matthews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DB
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 1 S
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DT
|B. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/2
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|3
|47.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|2.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|16/22
|382
|3
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|15
|55
|0
|18
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|12
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|6
|4
|142
|1
|70
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|8
|7
|126
|1
|28
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|4
|1
|65
|1
|65
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|3
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Davis 14 WR
|I. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Triplette 44 DL
|R. Triplette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Brown 9 DL
|B. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|2/3
|51
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|3
|50.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt B.Thompson at UTSA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(14:37 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 26(14:29 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 10 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:57 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at UTSA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:19 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at UTSA 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:51 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at UTSA 47.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 47(12:27 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at TEP 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:10 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:06 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 33(11:30 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEP 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt T.Knight at TEP 30.
|No Good
4 & 9 - TXSA 37(10:49 - 1st) J.Sackett 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(10:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon C.Mayfield at TEP 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 37(10:08 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 37. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at TEP 48.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(9:31 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 15 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(8:48 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15(8:04 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by J.Tupou at UTSA 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Tupou for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wilson D.Trotter at UTSA 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(7:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 18. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at UTSA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(7:25 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at UTSA 28.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(7:03 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -5 yards (J.Rudolph)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 23(6:28 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -6 yards (K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt)
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXSA 17(5:44 - 1st) L.Dean punts 55 yards to TEP 28 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 28. Tackled by X.Player at TEP 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(5:36 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at TEP 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 30(4:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 30. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at TEP 42. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(4:38 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:18 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at UTSA 45.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(3:37 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 45. Gain of 45 yards. T.Smith for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:26 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland at UTSA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(3:05 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(3:01 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 29(2:56 - 1st) L.Dean punts 56 yards to TEP 15 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 15. Tackled by A.Morris at TEP 18.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(2:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Moore N.Booker-Brown at TEP 15.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UTEP 15(2:05 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 20(1:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at TEP 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:17 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(1:10 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at TEP 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 46(0:35 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at UTSA 49.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UTEP 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 43 for -8 yards (UTSA) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Thompson at UTSA 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(14:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-J.Tupou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 49(14:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 40(13:35 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 39.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UTEP 39(13:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 44(12:30 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(12:03 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 30(11:55 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UTEP 30(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 25(11:43 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UTSA 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UTEP 34(11:06 - 2nd) G.Baechle 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:01 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.James P.Amaewhule at UTSA 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(10:41 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to TEP 48 for 2 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 48(10:22 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to TEP 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(10:13 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Barnes.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 40(10:04 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt K.Moss at TEP 36.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TXSA 36(9:40 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on TEP-T.James Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 31(9:33 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor B.Thompson at TEP 31.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TXSA 31(9:02 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(8:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+56 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 26(8:59 - 2nd) T.Smith pass complete to TEP 26. Catch made by T.Thompson at TEP 26. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(8:20 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to UTSA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette N.Fortune at UTSA 18.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 18(7:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 23(7:10 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA End Zone for 23 yards. C.Brownholtz for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(7:03 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at UTSA 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(6:33 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Westmoreland at UTSA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 34(6:14 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.James at UTSA 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 34(5:49 - 2nd) O.Cardenas rushed to UTSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt K.Moss at UTSA 35.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(5:25 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 35. Gain of 65 yards. J.Cephus for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:15 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:15 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by J.Tupou at TEP 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at TEP 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(4:40 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(4:34 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brown J.Evans at TEP 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 49(3:31 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 41. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 49. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 42(3:26 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon T.Harmanson at UTSA 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(3:00 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to UTSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson C.Chattman at UTSA 38. PENALTY on UTSA-L.McDougle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(2:49 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 28. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at UTSA 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Fortune at UTSA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 21(2:15 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 17 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 17. PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 13 - UTEP 31(1:49 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 28. Intercepted by D.Taylor at UTSA 28. D.Taylor for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:34 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at TEP 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 31(1:29 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku T.Harmanson at TEP 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(1:12 - 2nd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku N.Booker-Brown at TEP 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTEP 46(0:41 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 46(0:33 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(0:17 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by R.Flores at UTSA 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(0:07 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|No Good
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(0:01 - 2nd) G.Baechle 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEP Holder-J.Sloan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 60 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP 5. W.Dawn returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Player at TEP 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(14:52 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at TEP 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 37(14:11 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for L.Flores. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 37(14:05 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at TEP 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 41(13:16 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts yards to UTSA 15 Center-TEP. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 15. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 24. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(12:54 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 14 for 30 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(12:45 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at UTSA 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 5(11:56 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to UTSA End Zone for 5 yards. R.Flores for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 3rd) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(11:54 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.James at UTSA 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(11:12 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at UTSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(10:51 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Amaewhule at UTSA 40.
|+44 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 40(10:24 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 40. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at TEP 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(10:10 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TEP 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 14(9:48 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to TEP 14. Catch made by Z.Franklin at TEP 14. Gain of 14 yards. Z.Franklin for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(9:49 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TEP 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 32(9:30 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TEP 37.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(8:26 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 19 for 44 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 19. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(7:24 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 40 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 40. PENALTY on TEP-E.Klein Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - UTEP 27(7:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-TEP False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 25 - UTEP 22(7:16 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TEP 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 24 - UTEP 23(7:00 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 23. Catch made by M.Bellon at TEP 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 33.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - UTEP 33(5:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 19 - UTEP 28(5:36 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Triplette at TEP 29.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UTEP 29(4:49 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 51 yards to UTSA 20 Center-TEP. C.Carpenter returned punt from the UTSA 20. Tackled by D.Williams at UTSA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(4:44 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at UTSA 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(4:34 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 48. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at TEP 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 43(4:14 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(3:41 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to TEP 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEP 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 33(3:06 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TXSA 33(3:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTSA-T.Ogle-Kellogg False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - TXSA 38(3:09 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to TEP 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TEP 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TXSA 41(2:36 - 3rd) J.Sackett 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:20 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to TEP 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at TEP 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UTEP 30(1:52 - 3rd) R.Flores rushed to TEP 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at TEP 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UTEP 30(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:29 - 3rd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for M.Bellon.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:20 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 45 yards to UTSA 30 Center-TEP. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:12 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 30. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 30. Gain of 70 yards. T.Ogle-Kellogg for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(14:53 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(14:23 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Clayton at UTSA 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 33(13:46 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(13:15 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 23(12:58 - 4th) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 21(11:28 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 21. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(10:55 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 14(10:12 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Int
3 & 10 - UTEP 6(10:05 - 4th) C.Brownholtz pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 6. Intercepted by C.Chattman at UTSA 6. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 6.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 6(9:57 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at UTSA 11.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 11(9:38 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 11. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 11. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Boyd-Matthews at UTSA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(9:15 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at UTSA 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 39(8:57 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at UTSA 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(8:04 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 43 for -7 yards (C.Wallerstedt)
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - TXSA 43(7:30 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 47.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXSA 47(6:53 - 4th) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 49 for -4 yards (J.Taylor)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXSA 49(6:22 - 4th) L.Dean punts 40 yards to TEP 11 Center-UTSA. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 11(6:01 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 27 for 16 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(5:32 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bell at TEP 27.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 27(4:43 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UTEP 22(4:22 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UTEP 22(4:11 - 4th) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|Punt
4 & 15 - UTEP 22(4:11 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 47 yards to UTSA 31 Center-TEP. Fair catch by C.Carpenter. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(4:03 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 16. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 16. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at UTSA 33.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 33(3:52 - 4th) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 33. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 33. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 39.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(3:22 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 21 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(2:57 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at TEP 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 17(2:45 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson at TEP 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 15(1:31 - 4th) F.Harris rushed to TEP 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 8(0:50 - 4th) F.Harris kneels at the TEP 9.
|Field Goal
2 & 9 - TXSA 18(0:03 - 4th) J.Sackett 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 50 yards from UTSA 35 to the TEP 15. T.James returns the kickoff. Lateral to W.Dawn to TEP 31 for yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at TEP 31.
