No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as fourth-ranked TCU completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009 with a 62-14 victory over Iowa State on Saturday, getting the Horned Frogs closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff.
Max Duggan threw TDs to three receivers for the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP), who still have the Big 12 championship game to play next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes' first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining.
A week after having to score nine points in the final 2 minutes, 7 seconds at Baylor, and getting the game-ending field goal when out of timeouts and the clock running, TCU led 17-0 with scores on each of its three drives against the Big 12's top defense.
Iowa State (4-8, 1-8) had given up 16.5 points a game, the most being 31 and with only two teams scoring more than 24.
The Frogs led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter on Millard Bradford's 36-yard interception return for their first defensive touchdown this season. Josh Newton added another one with his 57-yard pick and score after halftime.
It was the most-lopsided loss for Iowa State since 55-3 in the regular-season finale at TCU in 2014, the inaugural season for the four-team playoff and when there was no Big 12 title game.
One-loss TCU went into that game No. 3, but dropped to sixth in the final CFP rankings the next day. That was one spot below one-loss Baylor, the only team to beat the Frogs. Ohio State was fourth after a 59-0 win in the Big Ten title game.
Miller's 25-yard TD run in the first quarter marked his 13th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, the nation's longest active streak. He added a 1-yard score, his 16th of the season, on fourth down at the end of the first half for a 34-7 lead.
Duggan hit a wide-open Geor'Quarius Spivey for a 19-yard TD pass on fourth-and-2 on the game's opening drive. Duggan finished 17 of 24 for 212 yards.
The last time the Frogs got this deep into a season undefeated was 2010, then in Mountain West, when they finished 13-0 and with a No. 2 national ranking after winning the Rose Bowl.
That was a year after Texas finished the regular season undefeated, won the Big 12 title game and then lost in the BCS National Championship Game. Oklahoma was undefeated in Big 12 games in 2016 after starting 1-2 in non-conference games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The Cyclones had allowed 24 points combined in the first quarter of their previous 11 games. ... It is their first losing record since 3-9 in coach Matt Campbell's debut in 2016 after taking over a team coming off six consecutive losing seasons.
TCU: Miller and WR Quentin Johnston (lingering ankle injury) missed the end of the chaotic comeback against Baylor. Miller was back after taking a shot when blocking early in the second half of that game, though Johnston didn't play the regular-season finale on the damp turf. Duggan completed passes to 10 different Frogs.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With No. 2 Ohio State's 45-23 point home loss to No. 3 Michigan, the Horned Frogs should move up a spot in the new AP poll Sunday. That could also be the case in the new CFP rankings Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: The Cyclones play their 2023 season opener at home vs. Northern Iowa on Sept. 2
TCU: The Frogs only have to go about 20 miles from campus to play the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium next Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|330
|377
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|131
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|171
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|22-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|101
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-93
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|12/24
|106
|1
|1
|
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|7/13
|65
|0
|1
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Sanders 6 RB
|E. Sanders
|7
|91
|0
|43
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|12
|71
|0
|16
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|4
|21
|1
|19
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|6
|0
|0
|7
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|5
|3
|49
|1
|24
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|10
|7
|40
|0
|10
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Moore 82 TE
|T. Moore
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Coberley 19 WR
|B. Coberley
|4
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|7
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Becht 3 QB
|R. Becht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 47 LB
|K. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGee 24 DB
|T. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Imming 12 LB
|J. Imming
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Orange 95 DL
|D. Orange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peterson 91 DE
|B. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 DB
|D. Porter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|
K. Shackford 46 K
|K. Shackford
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|4
|42.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|5
|22.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|15
|72
|2
|25
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|11
|58
|0
|20
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|12
|0
|5
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Morris 2 QB
|C. Morris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|5
|5
|48
|1
|37
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|3
|3
|43
|1
|20
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|4
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Nowell 87 WR
|B. Nowell
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|2
|2
|15
|2
|13
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCuin 17 S
|D. McCuin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 96 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Quintanar 36 LB
|R. Quintanar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Marcheselli 34 LB
|Z. Marcheselli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|54
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|3
|39.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|62.0
|62
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 to the TCU 8. S.Banks returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Shackford; T.Kyle at TCU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(14:54 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; B.Freyler at TCU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 30(14:28 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TCU 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 32(13:58 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 32. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:19 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(12:49 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 39. Catch made by K.Miller at ISU 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; M.Purchase at ISU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(12:19 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 25(11:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 21(11:08 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at ISU 19.
|+19 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 19(10:20 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 19. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 19. Gain of 19 yards. G.Spivey for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 3. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by TCU at ISU 20.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:08 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - IOWAST 16(9:36 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by E.Dean at ISU 16. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at ISU 26.
|Sack
3 & 4 - IOWAST 26(8:59 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 19 for -7 yards (J.Hodge)
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWAST 19(8:23 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 52 yards to TCU 29 Center-C.Guess. Downed by C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29(8:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at TCU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 33(7:45 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at TCU 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 37(7:16 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TCU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41(6:48 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at TCU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 45(6:18 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 45(6:11 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by B.Conwright at TCU 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 38(5:46 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by E.Demercado at ISU 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 38. PENALTY on ISU-I.Lee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(4:56 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 18(5:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 18(5:03 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TCU 26(4:58 - 1st) G.Kell 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 63 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 2. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Banks at ISU 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(4:49 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 17 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at ISU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWAST 17(4:19 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWAST 17(4:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 17. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 17.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWAST 17(3:41 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 36 yards to TCU 47 Center-C.Guess. G.Henderson returned punt from the TCU 47. Tackled by M.Mendeszoon at ISU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(3:31 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; M.Anderson at ISU 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 43(2:59 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by J.Wiley at ISU 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:24 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to ISU End Zone for 25 yards. K.Miller for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Int
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:15 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 36. Intercepted by M.Bradford at ISU 36. M.Bradford for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 61 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 4. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:03 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at ISU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(1:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; B.Clark at ISU 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(0:51 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at ISU 40.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(0:30 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(0:13 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by J.Noel at TCU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 34(15:00 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(14:42 - 2nd) H.Dekkers scrambles to TCU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWAST 12(14:06 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - IOWAST 12(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-E.Dean False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 17(14:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to TCU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodges at TCU 15.
|+15 YD
4 & 6 - IOWAST 15(13:25 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by D.Hanika at TCU 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Hanika for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 63 yards from ISU 35 to the TCU 2. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Porter at ISU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 36(13:07 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Wiley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 36(13:03 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to ISU 31 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jackson at ISU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 31(12:30 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; G.Vaughn at ISU 31.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TCU 31(11:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on TCU-B.Coleman False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TCU 44(11:48 - 2nd) G.Kell 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(11:24 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:17 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at ISU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWAST 43(11:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 43(10:56 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 43. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(10:20 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by D.Hanika at TCU 49. Gain of 10 yards. D.Hanika ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 39(9:52 - 2nd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:16 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Hanika.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWAST 40(9:02 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 35 yards to TCU 5 Center-C.Guess. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 5(8:54 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; A.Johnson at TCU 8.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 8(8:16 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at TCU 5.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 5(7:41 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 5(7:37 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 46 yards to ISU 49 Center-B.Matiscik. Downed by C.Curtis.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(7:25 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 35 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at TCU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by J.Noel at TCU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 27(6:53 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to TCU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:13 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on ISU-G.Treiber False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWAST 28(6:02 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for S.Shaw.
|No Good
4 & 15 - IOWAST 35(5:58 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 28(5:53 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at TCU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 31(5:27 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at TCU 35.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 35(4:48 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim at TCU 33.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 33(4:09 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 40 yards to ISU 27 Center-B.Matiscik. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(4:00 - 2nd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 26(3:27 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - IOWAST 34(2:54 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 34. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at ISU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(2:40 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(2:35 - 2nd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at ISU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IOWAST 44(1:55 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 44. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 42. PENALTY on ISU-T.Downing Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - IOWAST 34(1:34 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak at ISU 39.
|-17 YD
4 & 15 - IOWAST 39(1:28 - 2nd) ISU rushed to ISU 22 for -17 yards. Tackled by TCU at ISU 22.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(1:23 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at ISU 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 23(0:53 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by G.Spivey at ISU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; B.Freyler at ISU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 3(0:42 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson; M.Anderson at ISU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 1(0:33 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to ISU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ISU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TCU 1(0:23 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TCU 1(0:19 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to ISU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Miller for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Jackson steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for TCU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Illegal Contact 5 yards offset. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 6. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.Laminack at ISU 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(14:53 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at ISU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IOWAST 42(14:35 - 3rd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 42(14:32 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; D.Williams at ISU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(14:14 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at ISU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(13:35 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson. PENALTY on TCU-T.Hodges-Tomlinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ISU-D.Wilson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWAST 45(13:30 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 46 for yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 46. PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 30 - IOWAST 40(13:12 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 40. Catch made by D.Hanika at ISU 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 36(12:29 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at TCU 30.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(11:51 - 3rd) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 10 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 10.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(11:30 - 3rd) ISU rushed to TCU 17 for -7 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - IOWAST 17(10:55 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IOWAST 17(10:50 - 3rd) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Good
4 & 17 - IOWAST 24(10:45 - 3rd) J.Gilbert 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Guess Holder-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 20(10:40 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 20(10:35 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at TCU 23.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 23(9:57 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 23. Gain of 37 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(9:31 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; G.Vaughn at ISU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 31(9:08 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to ISU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; T.Kyle at ISU 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 28(8:39 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 28. Catch made by D.Davis at ISU 28. Gain of 14 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 14(8:01 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to ISU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 13(7:19 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 13. Catch made by S.Williams at ISU 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Peterson at ISU 10.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TCU 10(6:34 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey. PENALTY on ISU-B.Freyler Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 2(6:29 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 2. Catch made by S.Williams at ISU 2. Gain of 2 yards. S.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(6:25 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Banks; G.Ellis at ISU 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 27(5:42 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 27. Gain of 11 yards. S.Shaw FUMBLES forced by K.Stewart. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-T.Mitchell at ISU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(5:30 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by B.Nowell at ISU 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at ISU 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 30(5:04 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin; M.Anderson at ISU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(4:26 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 27. Catch made by J.Wiley at ISU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson; G.Vaughn at ISU 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 23(3:52 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by E.Bailey at ISU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 7(3:05 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; J.Petersen at ISU 4. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 12 - TCU 12(2:45 - 3rd) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; O.Vance at ISU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - TCU 13(2:04 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to ISU 13. Catch made by J.Hudson at ISU 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Hudson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 5. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Stewart at ISU 36. PENALTY on TCU-K.Stewart Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(1:54 - 3rd) R.Becht pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by J.Noel at TCU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 46.
|Int
2 & 7 - IOWAST 46(1:14 - 3rd) R.Becht pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 43. Intercepted by J.Newton at TCU 43. J.Newton for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(1:02 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; D.McCuin at ISU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(0:39 - 3rd) D.Silas rushed to ISU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McCuin at ISU 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on TCU-D.Winters Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(15:00 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 21 for 43 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(14:27 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Marcheselli; T.Mitchell at TCU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 19(13:50 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to TCU End Zone for 19 yards. D.Silas for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 4th) K.Shackford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) K.Shackford kicks 59 yards from ISU 35 to the TCU 6. T.Battle returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Porter at TCU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(13:38 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Imming; M.Chambers at TCU 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 32(12:57 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Imming at TCU 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 39(12:13 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; J.Imming at TCU 38.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TCU 38(11:35 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 32 yards to ISU 30 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(11:28 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to ISU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; S.Banks at ISU 32.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 32(10:48 - 4th) E.Sanders rushed to TCU 49 for 19 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(10:11 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to TCU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Uguak; S.Banks at TCU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 48(9:34 - 4th) J.Noel steps back to pass. J.Noel pass incomplete intended for R.Becht.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IOWAST 48(9:28 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 48(9:20 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 45 yards to TCU 3 Center-C.Guess. Downed by B.Nikkel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 3(9:11 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Orange at TCU 5.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 5(8:40 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to TCU 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TCU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(7:59 - 4th) C.Morris steps back to pass. C.Morris pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 25(7:53 - 4th) T.Battle rushed to TCU 25 for yards. Tackled by D.Orange at TCU 25. PENALTY on ISU-D.Orange Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(7:31 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to TCU 40. Catch made by B.Nowell at TCU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler; M.Purchase at TCU 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 49(6:49 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin at ISU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(6:09 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by G.Henderson at ISU 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Porter; M.Anderson at ISU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 35(5:23 - 4th) T.Battle rushed to ISU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at ISU 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 35(4:42 - 4th) C.Morris scrambles to ISU 33 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
4 & 6 - TCU 33(3:57 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by J.Wiley at ISU 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.McGee at ISU 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 19(3:20 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 9(2:43 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; G.Vaughn at ISU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(2:05 - 4th) E.Bailey rushed to ISU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at ISU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 2(1:24 - 4th) C.Morris pass complete to ISU 2. Catch made by J.Hudson at ISU 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Hudson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 64 yards from TCU 35 to the ISU 1. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Obiazor at ISU 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(1:11 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 23. Catch made by B.Coberley at ISU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McCuin at ISU 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - IOWAST 32(0:51 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 32. Catch made by T.Moore at ISU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Quintanar at ISU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(0:47 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by T.Moore at ISU 42. Gain of 4 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWAST 45(0:31 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for B.Coberley.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 45(0:27 - 4th) R.Becht steps back to pass. R.Becht pass incomplete intended for B.Coberley.
|+4 YD
4 & 6 - IOWAST 46(0:21 - 4th) R.Becht pass complete to ISU 46. Catch made by B.Coberley at ISU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at ISU 50.
|Result
|Play
|-16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(0:13 - 4th) TCU rushed to TCU 34 for -16 yards. Tackled by ISU at TCU 34.
