Young, No. 8 Alabama roll past Auburn 49-27 in Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in Saturday's Iron Bowl.
Alabama (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season despite being unable to fulfill those ever-present national title aspirations.
The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) were trying to ensure bowl eligibility and salvage a disappointing campaign that included the Oct. 31 firing of coach Bryan Harsin.
Young, a junior, completed 20 of 30 passes with an interception and ran for 48 yards. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is projected as a high NFL draft pick if he leaves early, as is Tide All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who had a fourth-quarter sack to help stall a late Auburn drive.
Auburn ran for 318 yards, its most against Alabama since gaining 355 in 1983. But the Tigers' passing game was pretty much nonexistent. Quarterback Robby Ashford became the first Auburn player to run for two touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since Carnell Williams - now the Tigers' interim coach - in 2003.
Ashford gained 121 yards on the ground but passed for just 77, though that included a pretty much perfect 20-yard touchdown pass to J'aVarrious Johnson in the right corner of the end zone.
Jarquez Hunter ran 11 times for 134 yards but also lost a fumble.
Williams and Auburn settled for two field goals in the fourth quarter and gave up a late touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs.
For Auburn, the week was dominated by speculation about who athletic director John Cohen would hire to replace Harsin. The most talked-about candidate, Mississippi's Lane Kiffin, said he's staying put. Liberty's Hugh Freeze said after his team's regular-season finale Saturday he hadn't been offered the job but confirmed his interest.
''The part that's false is there's been no offer made to me, nor have I accepted anything,'' Freeze said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: Finished 2-2 under Williams, who had been the running backs coach. Saturday's miscues included a muffed punt and a fumble when Hunter bumped into a teammate downfield. Both set up Alabama touchdowns.
Alabama: Won fairly easily but still didn't look like a College Football Playoff-caliber team, getting gashed defensively on the ground and without many big plays on offense.
UP NEXT
Auburn waits for its new head coach.
Alabama awaits its bowl destination, hoping to make a New Year's Six game.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
77 PaYds, PaTD, 121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
B. Young
9 QB
343 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 48 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|4
|16
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|395
|516
|Total Plays
|66
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|318
|173
|Rush Attempts
|43
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|77
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-49
|11-102
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|10
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|318
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|395
|TOTAL YDS
|516
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|11/23
|77
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|11
|134
|0
|45
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|17
|121
|2
|31
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|15
|63
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|5
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
O. Kelly 19 WR
|O. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|4
|-1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|4
|41.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|20/30
|343
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|17
|76
|1
|23
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|5
|48
|1
|21
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|11
|44
|1
|8
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|3
|87
|0
|52
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|5
|4
|76
|1
|32
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|2
|2
|52
|0
|39
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|5
|4
|36
|0
|13
|
R. Ouzts 45 TE
|R. Ouzts
|2
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|2
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|3
|45.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB 7. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 16(14:54 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 16(14:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 24.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 24(13:42 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AUBURN 24(13:33 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 42 yards to BAMA 34 Center-AUB. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(13:25 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(12:58 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(12:52 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAMA 46(12:15 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to AUB 46 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 46(11:51 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to AUB End Zone Center-BAMA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(11:41 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 20.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(11:10 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 45 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(10:39 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 49(9:55 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 41 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(9:25 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on BAMA-E.Ricks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(9:18 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 26. Catch made by T.Bigsby at BAMA 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 24(8:41 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA End Zone for 24 yards. R.Ashford for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 1st) A.McPherson kicks 46 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 19. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at BAMA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:26 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+52 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:20 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 38. Gain of 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(7:46 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 9(7:15 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 5(6:35 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to AUB End Zone for 5 yards. B.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:25 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:25 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 21(5:44 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 21. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 20(5:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 25 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 25.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:50 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 20(4:35 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to BAMA 35 Center-AUB. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(4:29 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 41(4:05 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 41(4:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 41. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 46. PENALTY on AUB-D.Hall Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(3:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 46. Catch made by J.Gibbs at AUB 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 39(3:30 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 39. Catch made by J.Brooks at AUB 39. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(2:50 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by R.Ouzts at AUB 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(2:20 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(1:45 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 10. Catch made by J.McClellan at AUB 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.McClellan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:37 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(1:06 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 48 for 10 yards. J.Hunter FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-D.Dale at AUB 48. Tackled by AUB at AUB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:56 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 48. Catch made by I.Bond at AUB 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 35.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(0:28 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by J.Brooks at AUB 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(0:22 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 5(15:00 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to AUB End Zone for 5 yards. R.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 20(14:56 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 39 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(14:23 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 39(14:18 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:35 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(13:08 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 34. Catch made by T.Bigsby at BAMA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 31(12:19 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by J.Hunter at BAMA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 25(11:38 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(11:27 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 21(10:20 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 20(9:42 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Johnson at BAMA 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Johnson for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) E.McGuire kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 6. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 24. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(9:27 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 14(9:09 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 16.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 16(8:35 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 16. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 16. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(8:10 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 34. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 39. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Burton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAMA 24(7:44 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - BAMA 24(7:31 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 24. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 25.
|+39 YD
3 & 19 - BAMA 25(6:48 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(6:17 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 32(5:47 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to AUB 32. Catch made by J.Brooks at AUB 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.Brooks for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB 5. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(5:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - AUBURN 28(5:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - AUBURN 23(5:33 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 28.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 28(4:54 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for D.Alston.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AUBURN 28(4:47 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - AUBURN 28(4:40 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 36 yards to BAMA 36 Center-AUB. K.McKinstry MUFFS catch. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 25. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(4:31 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 27(3:53 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAMA 27(3:45 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on AUB-C.Wooden Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BAMA 32(3:38 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by R.Ouzts at BAMA 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 50. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Brooks Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BAMA 17(3:10 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BAMA 17(2:47 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 47 yards to AUB 36 Center-BAMA. K.Scott MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-K.Hibbett at AUB 36. Tackled by AUB at AUB 37. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:47 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:40 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 37 for yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 37. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Booker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 20 - BAMA 47(2:20 - 2nd) B.Young scrambles to AUB 26 for 21 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(2:03 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 27(1:01 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by T.Holden at AUB 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Holden for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(0:54 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:39 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:31 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:27 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:22 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 42 yards to BAMA 16 Center-AUB. Fair catch by K.McKinstry. PENALTY on BAMA-K.Law Defensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(0:13 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 5(0:09 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 9.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McGuire kicks 62 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 3. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 28.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(14:51 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 25(14:25 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by I.Bond at BAMA 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at BAMA 35.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 35(13:51 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(13:14 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to AUB 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:41 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 26(12:03 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to AUB 26. Catch made by I.Bond at AUB 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:24 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to AUB 11 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 11(10:53 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BAMA 6(10:14 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on AUB-D.James Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 2(10:03 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to AUB End Zone for 2 yards. J.McClellan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:57 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(9:47 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 42(8:42 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 46.
|+45 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 46(8:15 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 9 for 45 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 9.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 9(7:40 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 9. Catch made by T.Bigsby at BAMA 9. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 14.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - AUBURN 14(6:54 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+14 YD
3 & 14 - AUBURN 14(6:46 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to BAMA End Zone for 14 yards. R.Ashford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 3rd) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 3rd) E.McGuire kicks 49 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 16. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(6:31 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at BAMA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 39(5:56 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(5:27 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 46(4:42 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAMA 46(4:36 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAMA 46(4:31 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 43 yards to AUB 11 Center-BAMA. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 11. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(4:20 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - AUBURN 29(3:47 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(3:13 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 44 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(2:39 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(2:06 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 42(1:26 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for O.Kelly.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 42(1:19 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 36. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 37(1:01 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(0:24 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 31.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 31(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-T.Bigsby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 36(15:00 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 36 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 36(14:03 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to BAMA 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 23. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(13:52 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-W.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AUBURN 6(13:44 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to BAMA 6 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 6.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 6(13:05 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA 10 for -4 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at BAMA 10. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 10(12:29 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - AUBURN 10(12:23 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - AUBURN 22(12:23 - 4th) A.McPherson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 4th) E.McGuire kicks 63 yards from AUB 35 to the BAMA 2. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(12:12 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 28(11:53 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by AUB at BAMA 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(11:14 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 48(10:37 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(10:05 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by R.Ouzts at AUB 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(9:35 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to AUB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 25(9:01 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 23(8:19 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by I.Bond at AUB 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(7:50 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAMA 17(7:14 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to AUB 17. Catch made by I.Bond at AUB 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 14. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 20 - BAMA 27(6:34 - 4th) B.Young pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 18. Intercepted by O.Pappoe at AUB 18. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 18. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(6:36 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 17(5:57 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 22.
|Sack
3 & 6 - AUBURN 22(5:12 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 20 for -2 yards (C.Braswell)
|Penalty
4 & 8 - AUBURN 20(4:39 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+31 YD
4 & 3 - AUBURN 25(4:27 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to BAMA 44 for 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(4:02 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 38(3:41 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by S.Jackson at BAMA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:32 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at BAMA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 16.
|Sack
2 & 1 - AUBURN 16(3:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at BAMA 22 for -6 yards (W.Anderson)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 22(2:29 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AUBURN 29(2:12 - 4th) A.McPherson 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) A.McPherson kicks onside 16 from AUB 35 to BAMA 49. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by AUB at AUB 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(2:04 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 23(1:55 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to AUB End Zone for 23 yards. J.Gibbs for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the AUB 1. D.Alston returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at AUB 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:41 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at AUB 26.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(1:35 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to BAMA 47 for 27 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(1:14 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 48 for -5 yards (W.Anderson)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 48(0:57 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & 15 - AUBURN 48(0:52 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 40 for -8 yards (H.To'oTo'o)
|Penalty
4 & 23 - AUBURN 40(0:05 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
