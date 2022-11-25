|
|
|NMEX
|COLOST
Millen, defense lead Colorado State over New Mexico 17-0
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Freshman Clay Millen threw two touchdown passes and Colorado State shut out New Mexico 17-0 to close out the regular season on Friday.
It was Colorado State's first shutout since beating Fresno State 37-0 in 2016. Prior to that, the Rams' last shutout came in 1997 - a 63-0 victory over Hawaii. The Rams (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference), in their first season under Jay Norvell, scored 17 points in each of their three wins.
Neither team scored until Millen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Justus Ross-Simmons with 3:34 left in the second quarter, giving Colorado State (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead at halftime. The two teams combined for just 211 yards of offense before intermission.
The Rams' second score was set up by a third-quarter sack. Ayden Hector got to New Mexico quarterback C.J. Montes, forcing a fumble that Grady Kelly recovered at the Lobos' 18-yard line. New Mexico (2-10, 0-8) stuffed three straight runs and CSU settled for Michael Boyle's 23-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead with six seconds left in the quarter.
Millen fired a 41-yard scoring strike to Tory Horton with 6:04 left to play to finish off the victory.
Millen completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards. Horton had 10 receptions for 131 yards. The Rams held New Mexico to 133 yards of offense.
Coming into the game, New Mexico's offense ranked last among FBS teams in total yards and Colorado State was last in scoring. The Lobos were ahead of only the Rams in third-down conversions. UNM was last in first downs and Colorado State was last in red-zone offense.
The Rams lead the series 44-25 and have beaten the Lobos 11 straight times.
---
|
C. Washington
22 RB
88 RuYds
|
C. Millen
11 QB
214 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|14
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|133
|305
|Total Plays
|62
|60
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|75
|Rush Attempts
|35
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|62
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|0.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-48.8
|8-38.8
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|12/27
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|18
|88
|0
|14
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|4
|12
|0
|9
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|
C. Montes 7 QB
|C. Montes
|8
|-44
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|7
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|7
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|9
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. White 19 WR
|T. White
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morris 21 CB
|Z. Morris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 24 S
|A. Haulcy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DE
|J. Harris
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiehne 90 DE
|T. Kiehne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|9
|48.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|19/24
|214
|2
|0
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|
J. Stratton 15 QB
|J. Stratton
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|22
|62
|0
|11
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|7
|6
|0
|9
|
D. Aggrey 28 RB
|D. Aggrey
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|11
|10
|131
|1
|41
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|6
|4
|60
|1
|21
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McCoy 18 WR
|J. McCoy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilson 30 LB
|C. Wilson
|5-2
|2.5
|0
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 8 DL
|M. Kamara
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wa-Kalonji 92 DL
|M. Wa-Kalonji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 93 DL
|T. Tuioti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bariteau 94 DL
|C. Bariteau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|8
|38.8
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NM 30.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(14:27 - 1st) C.Montes rushed to NM 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at NM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(13:46 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 15 for -10 yards (J.Howell; C.Wilson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - NMEX 15(13:06 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 48 yards to CSU 37 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 37. Tackled by NM at CSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(12:55 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 50(12:32 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 50.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 50(11:56 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 50. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 50. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NM at NM 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(11:29 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to NM 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38(11:01 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 38. Catch made by A.Morrow at NM 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 39(10:24 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to NM 39. Catch made by J.Thomas at NM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 37.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 37(9:40 - 1st) P.Turner punts 33 yards to NM 4 Center-CSU. Downed by B.Guzman.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 4(9:32 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at NM 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 9(8:55 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; D.Jackson at NM 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(8:13 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 17(7:33 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 17. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CSU at NM 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 21(7:20 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 21(7:14 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU 34 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(7:07 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele; D.Martin at CSU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - COLOST 43(6:35 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 35 for -8 yards (O.Darame; B.Santana)
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 35(5:54 - 1st) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; R.Leutele at CSU 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - COLOST 43(5:09 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for yards. Tackled by NM at CSU 45. PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 33(4:48 - 1st) P.Turner punts 47 yards to NM 20 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Raab.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(4:34 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; M.Kamara at NM 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 24(3:56 - 1st) A.Erickson rushed to NM 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Laday; C.Carter at NM 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(3:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Bariteau at NM 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 28(2:46 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Anusiem at NM 37.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 37(2:01 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to NM 37. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at NM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(1:29 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson; M.Kamara at NM 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45(0:47 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to CSU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(0:06 - 1st) S.White rushed to CSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; J.Mitchell at CSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 44(15:00 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; T.Tuioti at CSU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NMEX 40(14:20 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NMEX 40(14:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on NM-NM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NMEX 45(14:14 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(14:06 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 20. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 29(13:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at CSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(12:55 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson; J.Harris at CSU 33.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 33(12:18 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 22 for -11 yards (C.Moon) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by C.Moon. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-A.Morrow at CSU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - COLOST 22(11:31 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 16 for -6 yards (O.Darame; J.Harris)
|Punt
4 & 27 - COLOST 16(11:05 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 42 yards to NM 42 Center-CSU. Downed by J.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(10:55 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 44(10:40 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEX 37(10:06 - 2nd) S.White rushed to CSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Golden; G.Kelly at CSU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEX 37(9:23 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NMEX 37(9:16 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 37 yards to CSU End Zone Center-NM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(9:07 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; K.Drake at CSU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 19(8:26 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at CSU 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 25(7:45 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; D.Hunter at CSU 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 29(7:01 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 46 yards to NM 25 Center-CSU. Downed by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:49 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:12 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:07 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:02 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to CSU 25 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(5:56 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at CSU 29.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(5:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 29. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 29. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odums at NM 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(5:02 - 2nd) T.Horton pass complete to NM 44. Catch made by C.Millen at NM 44. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wilson at NM 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(4:28 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odums; B.Santana at NM 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 21(3:41 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to NM 21. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at NM 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(3:34 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at NM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:06 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 30(3:00 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 30(2:57 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to CSU 15 Center-NM. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by I.Perez at CSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 16(2:46 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 16(2:39 - 2nd) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at CSU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLOST 25(2:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 35. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Chop Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 13(1:37 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 13(1:29 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 37 yards to NM 50 Center-CSU. L.Wysong returned punt from the NM 50. Tackled by CSU at NM 50.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(1:19 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to NM 50. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 43(1:02 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by E.Queen at CSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:46 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 33(0:38 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by L.Wysong at CSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Kulick at CSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 4 - NMEX 27(0:28 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at CSU 29 for -2 yards (B.Guzman)
|No Good
4 & 6 - NMEX 36(0:02 - 2nd) L.Drzewiecki 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NM Holder-NM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 64 yards from NM 35 to the CSU 1. Fair catch by K.Holles.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at CSU 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(14:29 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(14:07 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at CSU 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 45(13:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 45. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson J.Reed at NM 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(12:50 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by T.Horton at NM 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 27. PENALTY on NM-NM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 27(12:32 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 26(11:56 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson C.Moon at NM 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(11:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on CSU-D.Keys Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 39(11:20 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 36 for 3 yards. A.Morrow FUMBLES forced by O.Darame. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-A.Odums at NM 36. Tackled by CSU at NM 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(11:07 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Carter G.Kelly at NM 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 42(10:23 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to CSU 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Howell C.Anusiem at CSU 45. PENALTY on NM-C.James Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(10:23 - 3rd) L.Wysong rushed to NM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell D.Jackson at NM 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 43(10:03 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at NM 45.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NMEX 45(9:38 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 40 for -5 yards (M.Kamara)
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 40(8:26 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 58 yards to CSU 2 Center-NM. Downed by A.Hunt. PENALTY on CSU-L.Brown Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 1(8:14 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CSU 3.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 3(7:49 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at CSU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 14(7:15 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris B.Santana at CSU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 16(6:32 - 3rd) C.Millen rushed to CSU 21 for yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CSU 21. PENALTY on CSU-G.Miki-Han Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - COLOST 8(6:14 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 8. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele at CSU 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 17(5:47 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at CSU 23.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 23(5:08 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 47 yards to NM 30 Center-CSU. L.Wysong MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-L.Wysong at NM 29. Tackled by CSU at NM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(4:26 - 3rd) C.Washington rushed to NM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Wa-Kalonji at NM 33.
|Sack
2 & 6 - NMEX 33(4:02 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 28 for -5 yards (C.Wilson)
|Sack
3 & 11 - NMEX 28(3:23 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 18 for -10 yards (A.Hector) C.Montes FUMBLES forced by A.Hector. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-G.Kelly at NM 18.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(2:55 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah C.Moon at NM 15.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 15(2:30 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to NM 15. Catch made by A.Morrow at NM 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 3(2:03 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris J.Reed at NM 3.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - COLOST 3(1:41 - 3rd) T.Horton rushed to NM 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - COLOST 6(0:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on NM-C.Moon Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - COLOST 3(0:47 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to NM 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris C.Moon at NM 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - COLOST 13(0:22 - 3rd) M.Boyle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(0:06 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly T.Golden at NM 28.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(15:00 - 4th) L.Wysong rushed to NM 23 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at NM 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - NMEX 23(14:24 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at NM 16 for -7 yards (C.Wilson)
|Punt
4 & 19 - NMEX 16(13:58 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to CSU 35 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(13:43 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris at CSU 43. PENALTY on NM-R.Leutele Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(13:29 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to NM 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris C.Moon at NM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - COLOST 44(12:55 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for L.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - COLOST 44(12:37 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for L.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 44(12:26 - 4th) P.Turner punts 29 yards to NM 15 Center-CSU. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(12:19 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NM 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 19(11:49 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Carter C.Onyechi at NM 24.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 24(11:22 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at NM 23.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 23(10:51 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to CSU 25 Center-NM. Fair catch by T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(10:27 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at CSU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 34(10:06 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Santana J.Harris at CSU 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(9:24 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - COLOST 35(8:41 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 35(8:23 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 49(8:02 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to NM 49. Catch made by T.Horton at NM 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at NM 40. PENALTY on CSU-L.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 17 - COLOST 44(7:51 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to NM 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Morris D.Hunter at NM 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 49(7:19 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to NM 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Kiehne D.Hunter at NM 41.
|+41 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 41(6:21 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to NM 41. Catch made by T.Horton at NM 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Horton for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 4th) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(6:04 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:58 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson A.Hector at NM 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 34(5:35 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly M.Kamara at NM 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(5:09 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 40. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at NM 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEX 42(4:35 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 42(4:15 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - NMEX 42(4:12 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(4:09 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to NM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy J.Reed at NM 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 37(3:39 - 4th) D.Aggrey rushed to NM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NM 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 38(3:11 - 4th) J.Stratton steps back to pass. J.Stratton pass incomplete intended for J.McCoy.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 38(2:46 - 4th) P.Turner punts 29 yards to NM 9 Center-CSU. Fair catch by J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 9(2:37 - 4th) C.Montes rushed to NM 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at NM 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 9(2:15 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 9. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hector B.Guzman at NM 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 14(1:49 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+5 YD
4 & 5 - NMEX 14(1:25 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 14. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(1:14 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 19(1:09 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 19. Catch made by T.White at NM 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at NM 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 20(0:50 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by T.White at NM 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wilson at NM 24.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NMEX 24(0:31 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
