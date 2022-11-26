|
|AKRON
|NILL
Undercuffler throws 3 TD passes, Akron gets first MAC win
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Akron to a 44-12 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Akron picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, helped in large part by a 20-point second quarter. Trailing 6-0 through one quarter, the Zips got rolling with Undercuffler touchdown passes of 15 yards to Daniel George and 4 yards to Alex Adams. Cory Smigel had two field goals and the Zips led 20-6 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Adams hauled in a pass that may have been intended for a different receiver and raced mostly untouched to the end zone on a 61-yard play.
In the fourth quarter, Clyde Price had an 8-yard TD run and Tyson Durant returned an interception 76 yards for Akron's final touchdown.
Undercuffler completed 21 of 32 passes with the three touchdowns and he was intercepted once. Cam Wiley added 128 yards rushing and Adams had 150 receiving yards for the Zips (2-9, 1-6).
NIU's Nevan Cremascoli was 14-of-30 passing for 144 yards and was intercepted twice.
John Richardson kicked four field goals for Northern Illinois (3-9, 2-6), all four after the Huskies had reached the red zone. Smigel kicked three field goals for Akron, also from short range.
---
J. Undercuffler Jr.
13 QB
312 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -8 RuYds
F. McCray
0 WR
52 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|19
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|512
|261
|Total Plays
|69
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|89
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|312
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|17-38
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|6-40.3
|Return Yards
|77
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-77
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|312
|PASS YDS
|172
|200
|RUSH YDS
|89
|512
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|21/32
|312
|3
|1
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|0/1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|24
|128
|0
|29
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|6
|45
|1
|14
C. Kellom 22 RB
|C. Kellom
|2
|27
|0
|14
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|3
|10
|0
|5
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|9
|7
|150
|2
|61
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|10
|7
|96
|1
|43
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|5
|4
|37
|0
|11
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|5-4
|0.0
|0
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|5-2
|0.0
|0
C. Thomas Jr. 2 LB
|C. Thomas Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Hooks 29 CB
|J. Hooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|2-1
|0.0
|1
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|2-3
|2.0
|0
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|1
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|3/3
|33
|5/5
|14
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|14/30
|144
|0
|2
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|3/8
|28
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|8
|27
|0
|11
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|13
|27
|0
|6
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|9
|20
|0
|16
K. Pipkin 27 WR
|K. Pipkin
|1
|5
|0
|5
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|3
|5
|0
|8
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|4
|0
|4
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|2
|2
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
F. McCray 0 WR
|F. McCray
|5
|4
|52
|0
|25
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|8
|4
|47
|0
|15
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|11
|4
|33
|0
|23
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Pardridge 23 WR
|D. Pardridge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|5-5
|0.0
|0
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|4-5
|0.0
|0
N. Valcarcel 19 S
|N. Valcarcel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|3-0
|0.0
|0
P. Oppong 99 DE
|P. Oppong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
A. Knighten 29 CB
|A. Knighten
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-2
|0.0
|1
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
S. Thompson 62 OL
|S. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Champe 76 OL
|J. Champe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|1-2
|1.0
|0
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
E. Rogers 12 CB
|E. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Jammeh 21 S
|M. Jammeh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. Shinhoster 36 LB
|D. Shinhoster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|4/4
|34
|0/0
|12
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|6
|40.3
|2
|60
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smigel kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 24(14:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at NIL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 27(14:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 28(13:55 - 1st) T.Foley punts 23 yards to AKR 49 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(13:46 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(13:43 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 43(13:04 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by D.George at NIL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; J.Byrd at NIL 42.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 42(12:40 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; J.Byrd at NIL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(12:26 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 43. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 42(12:04 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by B.Lampe at NIL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - AKRON 35(11:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 18 - AKRON 33(11:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(10:32 - 1st) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to AKR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 26(9:57 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; B.Arslanian at AKR 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 22(9:35 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(9:02 - 1st) K.Pipkin rushed to AKR 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; T.Durant at AKR 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 15(8:36 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; J.Woods at AKR 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(8:19 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at AKR 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AKRON 7(7:39 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 7(7:37 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - AKRON 12(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 25. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:51 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at AKR 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 32(6:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NIL at AKR 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(5:57 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 47. Intercepted by J.Gandy at AKR 47. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(5:53 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at AKR 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 48(5:22 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by L.Soraghan at AKR 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by V.Jones; J.Boateng at AKR 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 44(4:42 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to AKR 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 40.
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - AKRON 40(4:04 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at AKR 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at AKR 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(3:32 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 27(3:03 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by L.Soraghan at AKR 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fish at AKR 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 25(2:15 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Tucker at AKR 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 22.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - AKRON 22(1:38 - 1st) N.Cremascoli scrambles to AKR 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at AKR 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(1:05 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to AKR 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 14(0:35 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 14(0:31 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 22(0:25 - 1st) J.Richardson 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 39 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR 26. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(0:19 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at AKR 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at AKR 39.
|+43 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 39(14:22 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 39. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(13:52 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong; J.Dolphin at NIL 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 16(13:12 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 15(12:33 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 23(12:27 - 2nd) C.Smigel 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 51 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 14. Fair catch by B.Dozier.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:22 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at NIL 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26(11:44 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 28(11:08 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 28(11:03 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 56 yards to AKR 16 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(10:54 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at AKR 25.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - AKRON 25(10:16 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at AKR 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 25(9:37 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; D.Taylor at AKR 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(9:10 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on NIL-A.Knighten Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(9:01 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 37(8:57 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at NIL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(8:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(8:25 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at NIL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Rogers at NIL 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(7:53 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams. PENALTY on NIL-J.Prophete Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(7:47 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Brown; J.Prophete at NIL 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(7:11 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; E.Rogers at NIL 10.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - AKRON 10(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-B.Kilbane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 15(6:32 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by D.George at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.George for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 7. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Woods at NIL 32. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 53 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 12. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(6:17 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at NIL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 36(6:07 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Int
3 & 9 - NILL 36(6:01 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 36. Intercepted by C.Harper at NIL 36. Tackled by J.Champe at NIL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(5:51 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by C.Wiley at NIL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 27(5:13 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; J.Gandy at NIL 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(4:45 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 7 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Byrd at NIL 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 7(4:06 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at NIL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 4(3:40 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 4. Catch made by A.Adams at NIL 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Adams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 11. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Fish at NIL 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(3:28 - 2nd) B.Dozier rushed to NIL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at NIL 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 28(2:53 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at NIL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 31(2:15 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 31(2:10 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 60 yards to AKR 9 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 9(1:54 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at AKR 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 14(1:47 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at AKR 15.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - AKRON 15(1:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-D.George False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 10(1:43 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at AKR 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(1:35 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by D.George at AKR 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; D.Shinhoster at AKR 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(1:25 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; J.Prophete at NIL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 43(1:13 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(0:51 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on NIL-D.O'Malley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(0:48 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by D.George at NIL 25. Gain of 12 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(0:43 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 13(0:38 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 13(0:31 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - AKRON 21(0:27 - 2nd) C.Smigel 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 7. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Price at NIL 24. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:16 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli kneels at the NIL 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at AKR 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 31(14:28 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at AKR 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 33(13:50 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley; N.Rattin at AKR 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AKRON 32(13:10 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 33 yards to NIL 35 Center-AKR. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(13:03 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 36.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NILL 36(12:33 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 36. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Woods at AKR 48. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NILL 31(12:18 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NILL 31(12:14 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NILL 31(12:07 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 42 yards to AKR 27 Center-NIL. Fair catch by T.Grimes.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(12:02 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 27. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at AKR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(11:27 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong at AKR 39.
|+61 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 39(10:54 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 39. Gain of 61 yards. A.Adams for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) N.Gettman kicks 51 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 14. Fair catch by B.Dozier.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:45 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at NIL 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 34(10:28 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at NIL 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37(10:12 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 42(10:00 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 42(9:47 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli rushed to NIL 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(9:19 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 50. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; B.Arslanian at AKR 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37(8:46 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by F.McCray at AKR 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 36.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 36(8:34 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by C.Tucker at AKR 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; J.Woods at AKR 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13(8:11 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by C.Tucker at AKR 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 8(7:28 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to AKR 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; V.Jones at AKR 8.
|Sack
3 & Goal - NILL 8(6:51 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli sacked at AKR 16 for -8 yards (V.Jones)
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NILL 24(6:08 - 3rd) J.Richardson 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.Richardson at AKR 22. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 12(5:56 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at AKR 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(5:24 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd; C.Brown at AKR 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(4:53 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at AKR 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AKRON 39(4:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AKRON 34(3:40 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - AKRON 34(3:38 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 34. Gain of 22 yards. A.Adams ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(3:02 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(2:26 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to NIL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; N.Rattin at NIL 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 31(1:42 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to NIL 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(1:04 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to NIL 9 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh; A.Knighten at NIL 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 9(0:26 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to NIL 9. Catch made by A.Adams at NIL 9. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 8(15:00 - 4th) C.Price rushed to NIL End Zone for 8 yards. C.Price for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) N.Gettman kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL 3. Fair catch by B.Dozier.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(14:55 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:51 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at NIL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(14:32 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35(14:25 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at NIL 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(14:19 - 4th) B.Dozier rushed to AKR 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 49(13:47 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 49(13:46 - 4th) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|+25 YD
4 & 9 - NILL 49(13:38 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by F.McCray at AKR 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 24.
|Int
1 & 10 - NILL 24(13:13 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 24. Intercepted by T.Durant at AKR 24. T.Durant for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:07 - 4th) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:07 - 4th) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(13:07 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at NIL 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(12:49 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Jones; A.Behm at NIL 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 34(10:28 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan. PENALTY on NIL-E.Buss Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 34(12:10 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at NIL 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(11:45 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to AKR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; B.Wilson at AKR 48. PENALTY on NIL-C.Tucker Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 23 - NILL 37(11:31 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at NIL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - NILL 39(11:01 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 21 - NILL 39(10:55 - 4th) T.Foley punts 27 yards to AKR 34 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(10:42 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at AKR 35.
|+43 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 35(10:08 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.George at AKR 35. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(9:23 - 4th) C.Price rushed to NIL 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 13(8:28 - 4th) C.Price rushed to NIL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.Dolphin at NIL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(8:07 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AKRON 11(8:02 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 16(8:01 - 4th) C.Price rushed to NIL 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 12.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AKRON 12(7:15 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - AKRON 21(7:11 - 4th) C.Smigel 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:08 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Fish; R.Johnson at NIL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 28(6:40 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for D.Pardridge.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 28(6:34 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 28(6:27 - 4th) T.Foley punts 34 yards to AKR 38 Center-NIL. AKR returned punt from the AKR 38. AKR FUMBLES forced by N.Rattin. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-N.Rattin at AKR 38. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(6:18 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by F.McCray at AKR 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 29(5:52 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by F.McCray at AKR 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 12(5:25 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for D.Pardridge.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 12(4:54 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch sacked at AKR 20 for -8 yards (V.Jones) PENALTY on AKR-V.Jones Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10(4:57 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to AKR 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 5.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5(4:43 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to AKR 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 7(4:09 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to AKR 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NILL 14(3:31 - 4th) J.Richardson 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks onside 16 from NIL 35 to AKR 49. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(3:22 - 4th) PENALTY on AKR-K.Landers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 44(3:25 - 4th) B.Hester rushed to AKR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong at AKR 49.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 49(3:07 - 4th) R.Jankowski steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 41 for -8 yards (J.Prophete) PENALTY on AKR-R.Jankowski Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - AKRON 41(2:32 - 4th) C.Kellom rushed to NIL 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 45. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(2:39 - 4th) B.Hester rushed to NIL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 26(1:57 - 4th) C.Kellom rushed to NIL 13 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen; J.Byrd at NIL 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(1:15 - 4th) B.Hester rushed to NIL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Oppong; J.Dolphin at NIL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 12(0:35 - 4th) R.Jankowski kneels at the NIL 14.
