Crossley's late pick preserves SMU's 34-31 win over Memphis
DALLAS (AP) Brandon Crossley picked off a Seth Henigan pass in the back of the end zone with two seconds left to preserve SMU's 34-31 win over Memphis Saturday in the regular-season finale for both schools.
Henigan drove the Tigers 76 yards to set up second-and-goal at the SMU 9 with 14 seconds left, needing only a field goal to send the game into overtime. He rolled to his left and floated a pass intended for a receiver streaking along the end line only to have Crossley make a leaping interception.
Tanner Mordecai fired 24 yards to Rashee Rice early in the fourth quarter, then drove the Mustangs 66 yards in 12 plays to set up Collin Rogers' 23-yard field goal to take a 34-23 lead.
But Henigan answered by hitting Roc Taylor from 7-yards out, then finding Gabriel Rogers for a two-point conversion to pull Memphis within 34-31 with 2:36 left in the game.
SMU's Austin Upshaw pounced on the on-sides kick, but the Mustangs could not make a first down and punted, giving the Tigers the ball at their own 16.
Mordecai was 22 of 30 for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Lavine carried it 25 times for 64 yards and two scores to lead SMU (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Rice caught 13 passes for 147 yards.
Henigan was 27 of 44 for 287 yards and a touchdown, with Javon Ivory catching six for 98 yards for Memphis (6-6, 3-5). Jevyon Ducker carried 10 times for 81 yards.
SMU won for just the fifth time in 15 meetings with Memphis. Since both teams joined the AAC, the Tigers lead the series 7-3.
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
287 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 19 RuYds
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
228 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|11-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|439
|424
|Total Plays
|78
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|113
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|287
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|27-45
|28-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|287
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|27/44
|287
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|10
|81
|0
|39
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|9
|36
|1
|11
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|9
|19
|0
|9
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|4
|11
|1
|7
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|9
|6
|98
|0
|36
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|8
|7
|74
|0
|29
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|4
|4
|45
|0
|23
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|6
|3
|36
|0
|24
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|5
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|4
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|4
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Hawkins 19 WR
|J. Hawkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kimbrough 93 DL
|M. Kimbrough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|1/2
|42
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|3
|44.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|22/30
|228
|2
|0
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|6/8
|83
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|25
|64
|2
|8
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|25
|0
|23
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|17
|13
|147
|1
|39
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|9
|6
|76
|1
|40
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|3
|2
|33
|0
|31
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 DE
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 8 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 14 CB
|A. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|38.7
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|12.0
|24
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|49.0
|49
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MEM 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(14:32 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at MEM 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(14:02 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at MEM 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 49(13:30 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 40 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Crossley at SMU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:54 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:46 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 34(12:13 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(11:41 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 29. Catch made by R.Taylor at SMU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Moses; J.Rogers at SMU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 22(11:03 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(10:23 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 16(9:43 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to SMU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 12.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 12(8:59 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to SMU 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 5(8:39 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to SMU End Zone for 5 yards. S.Smith for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the SMU 2. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(8:33 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 35. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; G.Cantin-Arku at SMU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 40(8:15 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at SMU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47(8:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for G.Haskin.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 47(7:55 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at SMU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SMU 44(7:21 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SMU 44(7:15 - 1st) R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards to MEM 15 Center-SMU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(7:07 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 46 for 39 yards. Tackled by A.Moses at SMU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(6:30 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by J.Ducker at SMU 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 44(5:50 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; E.Chatman at SMU 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 41(5:10 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by J.Ivory at SMU 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(4:38 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by G.Rogers at SMU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 22(3:59 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to SMU 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Burns at SMU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 25(3:12 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Hawkins.
|No Good
4 & 9 - MEMP 33(3:06 - 1st) C.Howard 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(3:01 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(2:44 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at SMU 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 28(2:09 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at SMU 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 34(1:51 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at SMU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(1:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at SMU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 41(1:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at SMU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 45(0:53 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at SMU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(0:40 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 48. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SMU 46(0:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - SMU 46(0:08 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on MEM-T.Murray Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(0:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 41. Catch made by R.Daniels at MEM 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Kimbrough at MEM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 34(15:00 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 32.
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 32(14:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 32. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ross at MEM 5. PENALTY on MEM-D.Ross Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(14:19 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to MEM 4 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 4(13:53 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 4. Catch made by J.Kerley at MEM 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Kerley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:47 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM 2. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Roberts at MEM 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:41 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MEM 47.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(13:04 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 47. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at SMU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(12:40 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to SMU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 16(12:08 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at SMU 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 8.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 8(11:28 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to SMU 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 3(10:57 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to SMU End Zone for 3 yards. A.Martin for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the SMU 1. R.Daniels returns the kickoff. Tackled by MEM at SMU 1.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 1(10:46 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth at SMU 3.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 3(10:13 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth; G.Rubin at SMU 3.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 3(9:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at SMU 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SMU 9(9:15 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards to SMU 50 Center-SMU. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(9:09 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to SMU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 50(8:31 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 50. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at SMU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; N.Roberts at SMU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 46(8:02 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MEMP 46(7:48 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 37 yards to SMU 9 Center-MEM. Fair catch by R.Daniels.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 9(7:42 - 2nd) R.Daniels rushed to SMU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at SMU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 9(7:05 - 2nd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for M.Dixon.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 9(6:59 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 9. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 9. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at SMU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 48(6:40 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 49 for yards. Tackled by T.Murray; G.Rubin at SMU 49. PENALTY on SMU-B.Hickman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 38(6:24 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at SMU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 48(5:58 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to SMU 48. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 47.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 47(5:25 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by D.Goffney at MEM 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Oliver at MEM 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(5:05 - 2nd) K.Jennings rushed to MEM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 27(4:25 - 2nd) T.McDaniel rushed to MEM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 24(3:52 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by R.Maryland at MEM 24. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MEM at MEM 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(3:14 - 2nd) K.Jennings rushed to MEM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kimbrough at MEM 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 18(2:34 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Whitlow at MEM 12.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 12(2:15 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at MEM 13.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - SMU 13(1:41 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 11(1:30 - 2nd) K.Jennings steps back to pass. K.Jennings pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 11(1:27 - 2nd) K.Jennings pass complete to MEM 11. Catch made by J.Kerley at MEM 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at MEM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(1:18 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavine for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 55 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM 10. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Palmer at MEM 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:08 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at MEM 32.
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 32(0:56 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(0:38 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ducker. PENALTY on SMU-J.Phillips Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:33 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:28 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to SMU 29 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Aho at SMU 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 29(0:21 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at SMU 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MEMP 32(0:03 - 2nd) C.Howard 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk; X.Cullens at SMU 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 33(14:35 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at SMU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 36(14:10 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 31. PENALTY on SMU-J.Kerley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 21(13:58 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 21. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at SMU 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - SMU 28(13:28 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at SMU 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 44(12:50 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 44. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(12:10 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by M.Dixon at MEM 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; S.Oliver at MEM 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 44(11:35 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth; G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 43.
|+40 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 43(10:50 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 43. Catch made by J.Kerley at MEM 43. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SMU 3(10:30 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 3(10:20 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Lavine for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 30 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(10:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(10:10 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MEM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MEMP 34(9:38 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MEMP 34(9:32 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 52 yards to SMU 14 Center-MEM. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 14. Tackled by C.Hamilton at MEM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(9:14 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 32(8:54 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 28(8:32 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22(8:12 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 15(7:53 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Ducksworth at MEM 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(7:38 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 12.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 12(7:08 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 12. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 12. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; Q.Johnson at MEM 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - SMU 16(6:34 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 16. Catch made by J.Kerley at MEM 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SMU 17(5:57 - 3rd) C.Rogers 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 30 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM 35. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(5:52 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at MEM 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 39(5:14 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MEM 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 37(4:33 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 37. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at MEM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:53 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:46 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman; A.Moses at SMU 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 45(3:16 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to SMU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(2:47 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Hawkins.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 39(2:43 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley; A.Davis at SMU 26.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(1:58 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by J.Ivory at SMU 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; A.Davis at SMU 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(1:24 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at SMU 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 8(0:47 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at SMU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 5(0:08 - 3rd) G.Rogers rushed to SMU End Zone for 5 yards. G.Rogers for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on MEM-M.Dale Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 53 yards from MEM 20 to the SMU 27. R.Daniels returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rogers at MEM 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49(14:53 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to MEM 23 for yards. R.Daniels FUMBLES forced by S.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-S.Oliver at MEM 23. Tackled by SMU at MEM 23. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Daniels rushed to MEM 26 for 23 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26(14:32 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26(13:59 - 4th) T.Mordecai scrambles to MEM 24 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 24.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 24(13:18 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 24. Gain of 24 yards. R.Rice for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:11 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at MEM 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:30 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at MEM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 43(11:52 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at MEM 46.
|Sack
3 & 4 - MEMP 46(11:01 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 29 for -17 yards (I.Slade-Matautia) PENALTY on MEM-MEM Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 21 - MEMP 29(10:53 - 4th) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to SMU 28 Center-MEM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 28(10:45 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 28(10:38 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 28(10:33 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; X.Cullens at SMU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(9:58 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at SMU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 44(9:39 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48(9:00 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by R.Daniels at MEM 48. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Paulk at MEM 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 42(8:45 - 4th) R.Daniels rushed to MEM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 40.
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 40(8:12 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by M.Dixon at MEM 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SMU 9(7:51 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton at MEM 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 9(7:06 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Whitlow at MEM 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SMU 6(6:22 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SMU 13(6:17 - 4th) C.Rogers 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the MEM 2. A.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Phillips at MEM 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(6:06 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 30. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at MEM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 32(5:40 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ducker.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 32(5:29 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on SMU-N.Roberts Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(5:29 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 47(5:24 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to SMU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 44(4:57 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to SMU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:36 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by J.Ducker at SMU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 36(4:09 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 36. Catch made by J.Ducker at SMU 36. Gain of 6 yards. J.Ducker ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(3:35 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 30. Catch made by A.Martin at SMU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 26(3:08 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 26(3:05 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by J.Ivory at SMU 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at SMU 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 7(2:41 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 7. Catch made by R.Taylor at SMU 7. Gain of 7 yards. R.Taylor for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SMU-A.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(2:36 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Henigan steps back to pass. Catch made by G.Rogers at SMU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) C.Howard kicks onside 9 from MEM 35 to MEM 44. A.Upshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by MEM at MEM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 44(2:35 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by R.Rice at MEM 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 44(2:30 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SMU 44(2:25 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-M.Bryant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - SMU 49(2:25 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to MEM 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at MEM 44.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SMU 44(2:19 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-K.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SMU 49(2:19 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 34 yards to MEM 15 Center-SMU. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:13 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:06 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 15. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; B.Massey at MEM 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(1:50 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 49(1:30 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 49. Catch made by E.Lewis at SMU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; N.Roberts at SMU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(1:17 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Martin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 43(1:12 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 43(1:08 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+24 YD
4 & 10 - MEMP 43(1:02 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by G.Rogers at SMU 43. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(0:52 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to SMU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 17(0:48 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 17. Catch made by J.Ivory at SMU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at SMU 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 12(0:25 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by A.Martin at SMU 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 9(0:16 - 4th) S.Henigan spikes the ball.
|Int
2 & 9 - MEMP 9(0:14 - 4th) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at SMU End Zone. Intercepted by B.Crossley at SMU End Zone. Tackled by MEM at SMU End Zone. Touchback.
