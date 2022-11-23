|
|
|BYU
|STNFRD
Fading Stanford takes on bowl-bound BYU
BYU will try to upgrade its expected bowl bid while host Stanford looks to avoid adding to a season-ending losing streak when the teams end the regular season with a nonconference game Saturday night.
BYU (6-5) became bowl-eligible with a 52-26 shellacking of Utah Tech last Saturday, riding Jaren Hall's 456-yard, five-touchdown passing day to a second consecutive win.
Meanwhile, Stanford (3-8) came up short in its Pacific-12 Conference finale last weekend, giving squandering an 11-point lead by giving up three fourth-quarter touchdowns at rival California 27-20. After entering the fourth quarter leading 17-6, the Cardinal was reduced to sending in Joshua Karty to kick a Big Game-record, 61-yard field goal on the final play of the game ... while trailing by 10 points.
The Cougars and Cardinal are meeting for the third time, with Stanford sweeping a two-game series in 2003-04.
While Stanford -- after opening the David Shaw era with eight straight bowl bids -- will be sitting home for the fourth consecutive holiday season, BYU clinched its fifth consecutive bowl appearance and 16th in the last 17 years.
One bowl projection has the Cougars facing Kansas in the Armed Forces Bowl, a matchup that could be a preview of a Big 12 Conference game next fall after BYU, currently an independent, begins its new conference affiliation.
The Cougars are led offensively by Hall (3,078 yards and 29 passing touchdowns), and Cal transfer Christopher Brooks (565 yards and five scores).
Brooks, who rushed for 131 yards for Cal in the 2021 Big Game against Stanford, is looking forward to getting one more shot at his one-time rival.
"Very, very (high)," he noted of his excitement level to be facing Stanford. "It's back to the Bay."
It's unlikely that the Cardinal, who has lost four in a row, will be able to match that enthusiasm, but Stanford coach David Shaw sees a positive in that his seniors will get one more opportunity to go out winners.
"Wanted this one really bad for them," he said after the loss at Cal. "So many guys really gave their best effort. So many guys that were late-week (injury) decisions. Could have easily just said: 'You know, I'm not feeling great, so coach, I can't play.' And they all tried. They all tried."
--Field Level Media
|
J. Hall
3 QB
93 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 69 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Tremayne
81 WR
130 ReYds, ReTD, 10 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|22
|4
|Passing
|4
|16
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-10
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|451
|371
|Total Plays
|62
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|358
|53
|Rush Attempts
|50
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|93
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|31-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|358
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|451
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|7/11
|93
|2
|0
|
J. Conover 17 QB
|J. Conover
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|23
|164
|0
|19
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|9
|85
|1
|43
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|11
|69
|1
|19
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|38
|1
|25
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|4
|2
|44
|2
|43
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|5
|3
|33
|0
|13
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|30/39
|313
|1
|0
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|12
|40
|1
|8
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|5
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|11
|10
|130
|1
|36
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|9
|7
|77
|0
|22
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|6
|6
|39
|0
|13
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Bowman 9 WR
|C. Bowman
|4
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Hawkins 88 TE
|C. Hawkins
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|54
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|36.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(14:13 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 41(13:27 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(13:02 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(12:21 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by P.Nacua at STA 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 19(11:55 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to STA End Zone for 19 yards. J.Hall for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 43 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 22. S.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(11:45 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 36(11:02 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 36(10:59 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(10:25 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 48(10:00 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:29 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:00 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to BYU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 16(8:34 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - STNFRD 23(8:30 - 1st) J.Karty 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:26 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(7:52 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:24 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 49(6:39 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 49(6:35 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to STA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(5:44 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(5:39 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to STA End Zone for 43 yards. H.Ropati for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) C.Peterman kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 5. A.Gilman returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:24 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:20 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - STNFRD 31(4:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(3:53 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - STNFRD 48(3:28 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 44. PENALTY on STA-W.Rouse Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - STNFRD 38(3:19 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - STNFRD 42(2:23 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 48(1:43 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 28 yards to BYU 24 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(1:29 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 25(1:00 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 33. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 30(0:47 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 39.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 39(14:26 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to STA 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 43.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(13:50 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by I.Rex at STA 43. Gain of 43 yards. I.Rex for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Peterman kicks 61 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 4. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(13:38 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to STA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 33(13:01 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(12:35 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 41(11:59 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 46(11:22 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|+22 YD
4 & 5 - STNFRD 46(11:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(10:19 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 32. Catch made by B.Yurosek at BYU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 24(9:40 - 2nd) T.McKee rushed to BYU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(9:05 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 16. Catch made by E.Higgins at BYU 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 10(8:13 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 10. Catch made by C.Hawkins at BYU 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(7:45 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Leigber for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-J.Lowe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(7:41 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by STA at BYU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(7:35 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 30(6:56 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 30. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:39 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to STA 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42. PENALTY on STA-N.Toomer Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(6:00 - 2nd) C.Roberts rushed to STA 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 22(5:16 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to STA 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11(4:39 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to STA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 10(3:56 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 10(3:52 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to STA 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BYU 1(3:23 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to STA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BYU 1(2:34 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to STA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BYU 1(2:24 - 2nd) P.Nacua rushed to STA 6 for yards. Tackled by STA at STA 6. PENALTY on STA-J.Moi Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BYU 1(1:50 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to STA 1. Catch made by I.Rex at STA 1. Gain of 1 yards. I.Rex for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on STA-J.McGill Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) C.Peterman kicks 33 yards from BYU 50 to the STA 17. S.Roush returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(1:45 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(1:41 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(1:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(1:07 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - STNFRD 47(0:51 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 47(0:44 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 47. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(0:34 - 2nd) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(0:34 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 44 for -7 yards (L.Fauatea)
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - STNFRD 44(0:25 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 43.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - STNFRD 43(0:11 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by B.Tremayne at BYU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 37.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(0:02 - 2nd) J.Karty 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Peterman kicks 63 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 2. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(14:55 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 20 for -7 yards (L.Fauatea; T.Batty)
|+15 YD
2 & 17 - STNFRD 20(14:15 - 3rd) E.Higgins rushed to STA 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 35.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - STNFRD 35(13:49 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 35.
|Punt
4 & 2 - STNFRD 35(13:09 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 36 yards to BYU 29 Center-STA. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29(13:02 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 38(12:30 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(12:21 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 45(11:23 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by P.Nacua at BYU 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(10:47 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to STA 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 36(10:03 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to STA 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(9:13 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to STA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 27(8:40 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to STA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 21(7:56 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to STA 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 21.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 21(7:15 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to STA 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(7:08 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 26(6:32 - 3rd) A.Daniels pass complete to STA 26. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 31(5:47 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 32.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(5:16 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(4:36 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 45(4:34 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 48(4:04 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 43 for -5 yards (T.Batty; G.Jeudy-Lally)
|Punt
4 & 12 - STNFRD 43(3:26 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 44 yards to BYU 13 Center-STA. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13(3:16 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26(2:42 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 29(1:59 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 33(1:21 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to BYU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:50 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to STA 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(0:14 - 3rd) H.Ropati rushed to STA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 42(15:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to STA 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31(14:15 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to STA 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 29(13:40 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to STA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 25(12:55 - 4th) P.Nacua rushed to STA End Zone for 25 yards. P.Nacua for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:48 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) C.Peterman kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:48 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:44 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 32(12:07 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 32. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 37.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(11:34 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(10:52 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to BYU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(10:23 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 29. Catch made by E.Higgins at BYU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(10:00 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by S.Roush at BYU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(9:22 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to BYU End Zone for 1 yards. A.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McKee steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Yurosek at BYU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 62 yards from STA 35 to the BYU 3. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:18 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 30(8:36 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 28(7:51 - 4th) J.Conover steps back to pass. J.Conover pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 28(7:47 - 4th) R.Rehkow punts 49 yards to STA 23 Center-BYU. J.Thompson returned punt from the STA 23. Tackled by BYU at STA 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(7:38 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 30(7:06 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to STA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(6:45 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 42.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 42(6:20 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 42. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(5:43 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 22. Catch made by B.Yurosek at BYU 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 11(5:18 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to BYU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 7(4:45 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by B.Tremayne at BYU 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Tremayne for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(4:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Sanborn rushed to BYU 3 for yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(4:39 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36(4:00 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 43(3:15 - 4th) P.Nacua rushed to BYU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50(2:33 - 4th) H.Ropati rushed to STA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 48(2:29 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to STA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 42(2:23 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to STA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(1:43 - 4th) J.Conover kneels at the STA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 40(0:57 - 4th) J.Conover kneels at the STA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BYU 41(0:37 - 4th) J.Conover kneels at the STA 42.
