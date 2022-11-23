|
|
|MICH
|OHIOST
Running backs in spotlight as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan clash
In a showdown that could be decided by which powerhouse can successfully move the ball on the ground, the health of the running backs will be in the spotlight when No. 3 Michigan plays No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) rely on Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum, who has rushed for 1,457 yards on 5.9 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns, but he left the Illinois game last Saturday in the third quarter with a knee injury.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that he had no injury update although that could be some gamesmanship because Corum told the Detroit News on Sunday, "It's good. I'll be fine. I'll be back."
The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) have the two-pronged attack of Miyan Williams (783 yards, 6.7 per carry, 13 touchdowns) and TreVeyon Henderson (571, 5.3, six), but they have rarely been used as a tandem in the game.
Henderson has missed three games due to injury and was hurt in the first half against Maryland last Saturday. Williams did not play versus the Terrapins, has sat out two other games and left another early.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Tuesday said he is hopeful they'll be ready for Michigan.
"We'd like for them to practice, but if they miss a little bit we'll adjust accordingly," he said.
In their absence, freshman Dallan Hayden has filled the void. He rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland and 102 yards and one score versus Indiana in the previous game, averaging 5.4 yards per carry in each contest.
"To see the way he stepped up last week was tremendous and encouraging," Day said.
When asked if a healthy Hayden is better than Williams and Henderson if they're not 100 percent, Day said, "I think it's definitely worth a conversation."
Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards and edge rusher Mike Morris also were unavailable against Illinois -- Harbaugh did not have updates -- but Corum is the key.
"He's a great player, but I think everybody else is just going to step up with him out and I think that we're up to the challenge and we will do that," Michigan left tackle Ryan Hayes said Monday on the possibility of Corum being out.
If Corum plays, he'll be looking for a Heisman moment, as will Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,991 yards with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. Michigan is No. 1 in the nation in total defense (241.3 yards per game) and second in points allowed (11.7).
The Wolverines' 42-27 win in Ann Arbor, Mich., last season broke an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, who are 17-3 versus Michigan since 2001.
"Looking up at the scoreboard, personally in my mind, not only did we fail our number one goal, I felt like I let them (past Buckeyes) down in that game," Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson said.
The Wolverines have lost nine consecutive games in Ohio Stadium since 2001 in the heated rivalry, but this is their first trip there since 2018 because the 2020 game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's through a strong opponent that you figure out how good you are," Harbaugh said. "I think you're going to find we're made of the right stuff."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. McCarthy
9 QB
263 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 27 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Stroud
7 QB
349 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|530
|492
|Total Plays
|60
|77
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|252
|143
|Rush Attempts
|35
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|278
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|9-91
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|5-46.0
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|349
|
|
|252
|RUSH YDS
|143
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|492
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|12/24
|263
|3
|0
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|1/1
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|22
|216
|2
|85
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|6
|27
|1
|19
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Mullings 20 LB
|K. Mullings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|4
|160
|2
|75
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|3
|46
|0
|33
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|2
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McGregor 17 LB
|B. McGregor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|1/2
|49
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|5
|40.6
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|31/48
|349
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|14
|83
|0
|24
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|8
|34
|0
|8
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|2
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|15
|9
|125
|1
|44
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|10
|7
|120
|1
|42
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|6
|5
|47
|0
|15
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|7
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|6
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burke 10 CB
|D. Burke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hamilton 58 DT
|T. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 21 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|3/3
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|5
|46.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|4
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU 2. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rolder; M.Hibner at OSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(14:52 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 19(14:48 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 19. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 19. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett; J.Colson at OSU 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 28(14:15 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Morris at OSU 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(14:05 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-P.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 29(14:05 - 1st) X.Johnson rushed to OSU 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at OSU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:42 - 1st) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Barrett at OSU 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 50(13:11 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 50. Gain of 6 yards. E.Egbuka ran out of bounds.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 44(12:52 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 44. Catch made by M.Harrison at MICH 44. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at MICH 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:24 - 1st) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Barrett at MICH 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 18(11:55 - 1st) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 6(11:36 - 1st) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; T.Upshaw at MICH 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 5(10:53 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 5. Catch made by C.Stover at MICH 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 4(10:10 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 4. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MICH 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Egbuka for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:02 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25(9:54 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at MICH 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 29(9:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 29. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MICH 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(8:36 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau; T.Vincent at MICH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 43(7:55 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 43(7:46 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 43. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at OSU 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MICH 24(6:56 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at OSU 34 for -10 yards (C.Simon) PENALTY on MICH-J.McCarthy Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MICH 34(6:56 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
3 & 20 - MICH 34(6:53 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to OSU 34. Catch made by A.Henning at OSU 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at OSU 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - MICH 39(6:14 - 1st) J.Moody 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 59 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU 6. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Moody; C.Loveland at OSU 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(6:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at OSU 45. PENALTY on MICH-J.Colson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(5:42 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to MICH 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 32(5:12 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 32. Catch made by J.Fleming at MICH 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:30 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to MICH 20 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 20(3:52 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to MICH 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 18(3:10 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to MICH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; M.Graham at MICH 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(2:36 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 15. Catch made by X.Johnson at MICH 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; J.Harrell at MICH 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OHIOST 14(1:54 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to MICH 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moore; M.Graham at MICH 14.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIOST 14(1:33 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIOST 22(1:25 - 1st) N.Ruggles 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Arnold Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Fair catch by R.Wilson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(1:19 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at MICH 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 27(0:42 - 1st) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MICH 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MICH 30(14:55 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 40 yards to OSU 30 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(14:47 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at OSU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 36(14:23 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Paige; K.Jenkins at OSU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(14:10 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. J.Fleming ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(14:04 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 47. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(13:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by C.Stover at MICH 42. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - OHIOST 45(13:03 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to MICH 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 37(12:25 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to MICH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; M.Graham at MICH 34.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - OHIOST 34(11:38 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(11:31 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at MICH 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MICH 33(10:54 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MICH 33(10:41 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MICH 33(10:34 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 45 yards to OSU 22 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:26 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 22. Catch made by G.Scott at OSU 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at OSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(9:56 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(9:50 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at OSU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIOST 43(9:19 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIOST 43(9:10 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 37 yards to MICH End Zone Center-M.Arnold. Touchback. PENALTY on OSU-C.Simon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(9:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MICH 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 32(8:29 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at MICH 31.
|+69 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 31(7:46 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 31. Gain of 69 yards. C.Johnson for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on MICH-T.Guy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(7:26 - 2nd) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 46 for 24 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 46.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(7:11 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by M.Harrison at MICH 46. Gain of 18 yards. M.Harrison ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(6:50 - 2nd) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 24.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OHIOST 24(6:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on OSU-D.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OHIOST 29(5:53 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OHIOST 29(5:46 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - OHIOST 37(5:41 - 2nd) N.Ruggles 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Arnold Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(5:36 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.Johnson for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU 2. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rolder at OSU 21.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(5:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 21. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 21. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Paige; D.Turner at OSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:59 - 2nd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at OSU 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 43(4:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 43. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(4:03 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by M.Harrison at MICH 42. Gain of 42 yards. M.Harrison for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(3:49 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom; S.Chambers at MICH 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(3:17 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at MICH 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MICH 34(2:33 - 2nd) K.Mullings rushed to MICH 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; C.Simon at MICH 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MICH 34(2:26 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 46 yards to OSU 20 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(2:18 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 20(2:14 - 2nd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at OSU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OHIOST 26(1:31 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OHIOST 26(1:25 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to MICH 27 Center-M.Arnold. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 27. Tackled by X.Johnson at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 33(1:14 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Burke at MICH 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 33(0:57 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 33. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at MICH 41.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MICH 41(0:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-C.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICH 36(0:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on MICH-K.Barnhart False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - MICH 31(0:17 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 31. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at MICH 35.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 35(0:12 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 39 yards to OSU 26 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Burke at MICH 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 30(14:29 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MICH 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 30(13:49 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at MICH 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 34(13:31 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MICH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 36(12:54 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 36(12:44 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to OSU 45 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McCalister at OSU 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(12:03 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to OSU 45. Catch made by C.Loveland at OSU 45. Gain of 45 yards. C.Loveland for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 51 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU 14. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Mullings; T.Guy at OSU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(11:50 - 3rd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at OSU 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 35(11:25 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 35. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at OSU 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(10:52 - 3rd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at OSU 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 50(10:29 - 3rd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.McGregor at OSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIOST 49(9:46 - 3rd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; J.Colson at OSU 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIOST 49(9:05 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 38 yards to MICH 13 Center-M.Arnold. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 13(8:58 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 13(8:54 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 13(8:48 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 13. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MICH 15.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 15(8:11 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 33 yards to MICH 48 Center-G.Tarr. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(8:03 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 48. Catch made by C.Trayanum at MICH 48. Gain of 0 yards. C.Trayanum ran out of bounds. PENALTY on OSU-D.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on OSU-G.Scott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 35 - OHIOST 27(7:52 - 3rd) C.Trayanum rushed to OSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at OSU 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 32 - OHIOST 30(7:41 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at OSU 43.
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - OHIOST 43(7:22 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 43. Catch made by C.Trayanum at OSU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 43.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - OHIOST 43(6:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-M.Arnold Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIOST 48(6:09 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 48 yards to MICH End Zone Center-M.Arnold. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(6:01 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by D.Edwards at MICH 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at MICH 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 27(5:26 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 32 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Chambers at MICH 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(4:51 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by OSU at MICH 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 41(4:09 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(3:31 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hamilton at OSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICH 38(2:47 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 38(2:37 - 3rd) K.Mullings pass complete to OSU 38. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at OSU 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at OSU 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23(2:01 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 17(1:24 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hall; J.Tuimoloau at OSU 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 16(0:37 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at OSU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 13(15:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Vincent; T.Eichenberg at OSU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MICH 13(14:16 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICH 13(14:09 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on OSU-R.Hickman Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(14:03 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Gaoteote; R.Hickman at OSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICH 3(13:21 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 3(13:16 - 4th) J.McCarthy rushed to OSU End Zone for 3 yards. J.McCarthy for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(13:10 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at OSU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(12:23 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 26. Gain of 6 yards. J.Fleming ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIOST 32(12:03 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIOST 32(11:46 - 4th) J.Mirco punts 40 yards to MICH 28 Center-M.Arnold. Fair catch by A.Henning. PENALTY on OSU-C.Stover Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 43(11:46 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson. PENALTY on OSU-L.Ransom Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(11:38 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 39(10:57 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 40(10:16 - 4th) J.McCarthy rushed to OSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 39.
|No Good
4 & 7 - MICH 47(9:27 - 4th) J.Moody 57 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(9:21 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; K.Jenkins at OSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIOST 41(8:53 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+44 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 41(8:48 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 41. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 41. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(8:27 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for OSU.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 15(8:21 - 4th) C.Trayanum rushed to MICH 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; R.Moten at MICH 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OHIOST 9(7:37 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OHIOST 17(7:28 - 4th) N.Ruggles 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Arnold Holder-J.Mirco.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(7:23 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU End Zone for 75 yards. D.Edwards for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:11 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by X.Johnson at OSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at OSU 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - OHIOST 30(6:47 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at OSU 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(6:28 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 41. Catch made by X.Johnson at OSU 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; W.Johnson at OSU 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 48(5:58 - 4th) X.Johnson rushed to MICH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at MICH 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(5:50 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by E.Egbuka at MICH 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 40(5:20 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by J.Fleming at MICH 40. Gain of 12 yards. J.Fleming ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(5:01 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to MICH 28. Catch made by M.Harrison at MICH 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at MICH 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(4:40 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 16(4:35 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Int
3 & 10 - OHIOST 16(4:27 - 4th) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 8. Intercepted by T.Upshaw at MICH 8. Tackled by X.Johnson at MICH 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 8(4:19 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at MICH 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 14(3:39 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at MICH 15.
|+85 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 15(3:30 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to OSU End Zone for 85 yards. D.Edwards for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(3:19 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MICH at OSU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(3:06 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 36. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at OSU 45.
|Sack
2 & 1 - OHIOST 45(2:42 - 4th) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud sacked at OSU 37 for -8 yards (E.Okie)
|Int
3 & 9 - OHIOST 37(2:07 - 4th) C.Stroud pass INTERCEPTED at MICH 25. Intercepted by M.Paige at MICH 25. Tackled by E.Egbuka at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(1:48 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Cage at MICH 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 18 - MICH 35(0:55 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the MICH 34.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - MICH 34(0:26 - 4th) J.McCarthy kneels at the MICH 33.
