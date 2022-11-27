The college football regular season is in the books, and the number of teams in play to win the national championship has dwindled to a select few that have managed to get through the season with relatively few bumps and bruises.

No. 3 Michigan dominated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and, for all intents and purposes, make the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half to finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight season and essentially secure its spot in the CFP as it looks to become the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011-12.

How did the CFP contenders grade out in Week 13? Let's hand out report cards for notable teams around the country based on odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 13 report card