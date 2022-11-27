The college football regular season is in the books, and the number of teams in play to win the national championship has dwindled to a select few that have managed to get through the season with relatively few bumps and bruises.
No. 3 Michigan dominated No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and, for all intents and purposes, make the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half to finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight season and essentially secure its spot in the CFP as it looks to become the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama in 2011-12.
How did the CFP contenders grade out in Week 13? Let's hand out report cards for notable teams around the country based on odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.
College football grades: Week 13 report card
|Team
|Odds
|Grade
|Analysis
|77/100
|B-
|The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech is a little deceptive. The Bulldogs only led 10-7 at the break despite being 35.5-point favorites going into the game. This wasn't supposed to be close, but Georgia's sloppy play put this one in doubt for more than 30 minutes.
|21/10
|F
|Ohio State gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter and 530 total yards to a Michigan team that isn't exactly known for its explosive offense. Going into the weekend, it seemed like the loser of this game would still have a legit chance at making the CFP, but that might not be the case after that 45-23 beatdown.
|8-1
|A+
|The Wolverines went into the Horseshoe and dismantled a Buckeyes defense that had been pretty solid all year. Quarterback JJ McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns as the Michigan offense did serious damage despite star running back Blake Corum being limited.
|16-1
|A
|Remember when TCU struggled in the first half of virtually every game and had to scramble in the second half to secure wins? That didn't happen in the 62-14 win over Iowa State. Yeah, the Cyclones have had a disappointing season, but the Horned Frogs looked the part of a championship-caliber team on Saturday.
|20-1
|F
|The Tigers had an outside shot of making the CFP going into rivalry weekend even though it didn't look the part of a national champion. It turns out it isn't even a state champion. South Carolina topped Clemson 31-30 to snap Clemson's 40-game home winning streak.
|20-1
|A
|The Trojans needed a signature win to close out the regular season, and it got one in the 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame. What's more, quarterback Caleb Williams might have locked up the Heisman Trophy with a four-touchdown performance. The Trojans were solid in all facets of the game, and looked like a real threat to win the national title
|25-1
|F
|LSU fell to Texas A&M 38-23 in College Station in one of the most embarrassing upsets of the year. The most points Texas A&M had scored in any game this year was in Week 1 when it shutout Sam Houston 31-0. LSU was getting hot late in the season, but its faint title hopes disappeared deep in the heart of Texas.
|60-1
|D+
|The Ducks lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 in a game that if you just looked at the score, wouldn't seem all that bad. Sure, it is a loss. But the Beavers are pretty good this year. However, the Ducks blew a 31-10 lead and had multiple bizarre play calls in key spots.
|n/a
|B
|The Crimson Tide didn't have odds heading into the weekend, but dominoes have fallen in their favor. So we'll include them this week. The offense looked the part of a title team in the 49-27 win over Auburn. However, the defense had a hard time slowing down an Auburn offense that has a very hard time through the air and is one-dimensional by necessity.
|n/a
|A+
|Tennessee didn't have odds heading into the weekend either, but it dismantled Vanderbilt 56-0 with backup quarterback Joe Milton taking the snaps. The Volunteers have had problems during the final month of the season, but they still have an outside chance of making the CFP and have an offense that is dangerous enough to make a run.