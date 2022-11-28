Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac had himself a game during his team's 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. In 36 minutes of action, Zubac posted 31 points and a whopping 29 rebounds, including 12 offensive rebounds. The 29 rebounds were a career-high.

Zubac also added three blocks and three assists to his stat line, while shooting an impressive 14-of-17 from the floor. In the process, the big man became the first player to tally 30 points and 25 rebounds in a game while shooting at least 80 percent from the field since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004, per ESPN. He also became just the third player in NBA history to have at least 31 points, 29 rebounds and three blocks in a single game, and the first to do so since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978.

Check out some highlights from Zubac's big game below:

Zubac fouled out in the fourth quarter of the contest, leaving him one rebound shy of a 30-point, 30-rebound performance. No Clippers player has ever accomplished that feat before. While Zubac would've liked to have been the first, he was happy with the win.

Zubac's production was a big part of the reason L.A. was able to pull out a victory over upstart Indiana, especially since the Clippers were missing both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as both players continue to deal with injury issues. Other guys need to step up in their absence, and that's exactly what Zubac did. To reach their full potential, the Clippers will continue to need big-time contributions from Zubac, even when those two star forwards are back out on the floor.