The Philadelphia Eagles have filled their vacant offensive coordinator position, promoting Brian Johnson to the role. The team made the news official on Tuesday. Johnson, who's been the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, was expected to be promoted once Shane Steichen departed for the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching job -- as he was in line to get a promotion from the Eagles or hired by another organization.

Johnson has a deep relationship with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, having played for Hurts' father at Baytown (Robert E.) Lee High School. Hurts was a 4-year old kid roaming the sidelines during those days and eventually wound up playing for Johnson when the Eagles hired him as quarterbacks coach in 2021 to develop the young quarterback.

That development paid off in Year 2. Hurts was spectacular in his 18 starts this season (including playoffs), completing 66.5% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating. He also had 903 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, reaching 5,183 total yards and 43 total touchdowns to just seven turnovers. The Eagles were 16-2 in Hurts' 18 starts.

"It's definitely just the beginning for both of us," Hurts said at the Super Bowl. "I can't say enough about the type of person he is and how hard he works at his craft every single day.

"He's going to be a star one day. He's going to be a big-time coach one day. I have no doubt in my mind."

A former college quarterback at the University of Utah, Johnson started his coaching career as quarterbacks coach at Utah (2010-2011) before being promoted to offensive coordinator (2012-2013). He was the quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State (2014-2016) before landing in Houston to become the offensive coordinator (2017). Johnson then went to Florida to become the quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) before being promoted to offensive coordinator (2020).

The Eagles were Johnson's first NFL job. Now Johnson (just 36 years old) is one step away from becoming an NFL head coach himself.

"He can adapt and just be able to connect with anybody on our roster," eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Johnson. "And that's offensively and defensively. And that's one thing that I think Brian's special at. Brian's excellent with Jalen as far as his development of fundamentals. I think you've heard me say this plenty of times.

"Coaches have to have two things. They have to be able to -- position coaches, first and foremost, get their players better as players. They have to be able to take them a level here to a higher level that they can't reach without the coaching of that individual. Brian does a great job of that."