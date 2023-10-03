The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some much-needed depth to their secondary. The club has agreed to terms on a deal with veteran cornerback Bradley Roby, according to NFL Media. CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports Roby is being signed to Philadelphia's practice squad.

The specific terms of Roby's contract with Philly were not immediately disclosed.

Roby has been on the free agent market since the summer after the Saints released him during final roster cuts on Aug. 23. The 31-year-old had been with New Orleans over the previous two seasons and appeared in 27 regular-season games (11 starts).

He originally began his career with the Broncos, who drafted him with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. During his tenure in Denver, Roby helped the club to a win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, but did not fully live up to that first-round draft billing, starting just 29 of his 79 regular-season games played for the franchise. After five seasons with the organization, Roby inked a deal with the Texans in 2019 and was eventually traded to New Orleans in 2021.

For the Eagles, Roby could prove to be an option to man the slot, a role he's worked in throughout his career. That position had previously been held by Avonte Maddox before he tore his pec in Week 2. Since then, James Bradberry has been seeing added reps in the slots, so the arrival of Roby could allow for Bradberry to return to the boundary.

In 13 games played last season for the Saints (10) starts Roby totaled 36 tackles and broke up five passes. When targeted, he allowed just 54% of those passes to be completed, and opposing quarterbacks registered a 79.4 passer rating against Roby.