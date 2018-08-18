Ex-Browns receiver calls out 'Hard Knocks' for leaving out key details of his trade

The second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the trade that sent Corey Coleman from the Browns to the Bills, but apparently the show also left out some key details, at least according to Coleman.

The news Bills receiver actually got to face his former team on Friday in a preseason game that Buffalo won over the Browns 19-17. After the game, Coleman was asked about his portrayal in the latest episode of "Hard Knocks," and let's just say, he wasn't happy about it.

"You know with all that, I'm going to take the high road," Coleman said, via Cleveland.com. "Y'all can see for y'all self. You know, pretty much, how stuff worked out. Like I said, I'm going to take the high road. I just laugh at it, because it's kind of funny. They should have showed the whole thing if they were going to show it."

It's not clear what Coleman wanted HBO to put on the air, but it's fair to say that the show didn't go out of its way to make him look good. In the episode, not only is Coleman shown making multiple mistakes, but we also see him being chewed out repeatedly by Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley. After being demoted to the second-team offense, Coleman reacts by walking into Hue Jackson's office and asking for a trade. (You can read more about the episode by clicking here.)

Although "Hard Knocks" showed Coleman asking for a trade, the show did leave a few things out. For instance, we didn't really see any positive plays Coleman made during camp, we didn't see the Browns letting Coleman know that he had been traded and we didn't see the Browns front office working the phones to get him traded. Of course, we don't know if the absence of those details are what ended up upsetting Coleman, because he didn't specify what he was mad about.

In the end, the Browns basically gave Coleman away to the Bills for nothing, trading him for just a seventh-round pick.

After a training camp where he didn't impress the Browns at all, Coleman didn't do much to impress his new team on Friday. The former first-round pick caught just one pass for seven yards in Buffalo's win.