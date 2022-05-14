Although the both teams operate in and represent the greater New York metropolitan area, the fact that the New York Giants and New York Jets have played in East Rutherford, N.J. for decades has been a point of contention for those whose pride resides on a certain side of the Hudson River.

So much so that a certain fan has been compelled to take legal action over the matter of what the territory of New York's NFL teams really is. According to a report by Larry McShane of the New York Daily News, a $6 billion lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court in January that demands both the Giants and Jets abandon MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and return to playing in New York by 2025.

Court papers have also asked that both teams be rebranded as the East Rutherford Giants/Jets for as long as they play in the Garden State.

"If the Giants and Jets want to call themselves New York teams, they need to come back to New York," Plaintiff Abdiell Suero of Greenwich Village stated in court papers. "I've traveled to and from MetLife Stadium by mass transit and car service, and both ways are a nightmare."

The lawsuit seeks $2 billion in monetary damages and $4 billion in punitive damages, with legal claims against the two teams including false advertising and deceptive practices. The lawsuit claims that the plaintiff and the class, which includes all Giants and Jets fans that live in New York, have suffered "mental and emotional damage, including depression, sadness and anxiety ... as a result of the Defendants' conduct."

The Giants issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, declaring that "this case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously." The Jets have not commented on the matter yet.

The Giants have played in East Rutherford since 1976, when they moved across the Hudson River to Giants Stadium after playing their glory years at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Jets became tenants with the Giants in New Jersey in 1984 after playing at Shea Stadium in Queens. The two teams now equally share MetLife Stadium which sits next to where Giants Stadium used to stand.

