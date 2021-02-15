Former NFL cornerback Adam Jones has found himself in trouble with the law again. WCPO 9 reports that Jones was arrested in Cincinnati and charged with misdemeanor assault. According to Hamilton County court documents obtained by WCPO 9, the police arrested Jones early Monday morning after he punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious.

Jones, who most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos, announced his retirement following the 2018 season. "Pacman" will most likely be remembered for his eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 and earned his only Pro Bowl bid the following season in 2015. While Jones was a reliable cornerback who played with the kind of aggression coaches loved, he will unfortunately be remembered for his laundry list of shortcomings off the field.

The Tennessee Titans took a chance on Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, even though he was on probation for a fight in West Virginia. The rookie was then also arrested on charges of assault and vandalism even before he played a down in the NFL. During the drawing up of his rookie contract, former Titans general manager Floyd Reese said the Titans were insistent on writing up a deal that would protect the club from paying guaranteed or bonus money in case of a conviction for a crime. Jones would be arrested several more times throughout his career, and was even suspended a full year in 2007 due to violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In 12 seasons and 146 career games, "Pacman" racked up 509 combined tackles, 97 passes defensed and 17 interceptions. Jones reportedly faced a Hamilton County judge this morning regarding his latest brush with the law.