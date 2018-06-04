Giants' Avery Moss reportedly hacked as naked photos, videos get posted to Twitter

Giants outside linebacker Avery Moss experienced an online nightmare on Monday when his Twitter got hacked and naked photos and videos of him were posted to his account, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Citing a source, Raanan reported that NFL security got involved before the explicit content was deleted 30 minutes after being posted.

Naked pictures of Moss first appeared on his Twitter timeline Monday afternoon not long after the Giants finished an OTA practice. The hijackers blocked all the accounts Moss had followed, likely in an attempt to slow their reaction time to the attack. More videos and pictures followed before they were removed within approximately 30 minutes.

According to Raanan, Moss also had his email and Venmo account hacked. Additionally, Moss tweeted on Friday that his Instagram account was compromised.

Since my Instagram got hacked guess I gotta learn how to use Twitter now — Avery Moss (@AveryMoss) June 1, 2018

Moss, whose career at Nebraska ended after an indecent exposure charge, joined the Giants in 2017 as a fifth-round pick once he finished his college career at Youngstown State. In his rookie season, he played in 11 games, started two games, and collected 11 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Moss said in May that the new coaching staff -- led by Pat Shurmur -- is transitioning him from defensive end to linebacker in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's new scheme. He'll likely add depth behind starter Olivier Vernon on the Giants' defensive front.