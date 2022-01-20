Red Bank Catholic High School (N.J.) quarterback Alex Brown tossed eight touchdown passes in a playoff victory just a day after his mother died of breast cancer complications this past season. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took notice, and he's turning Brown's one special day into two.

Jones called Brown from the Giants' locker room to award him tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. A stunned Brown said "that's insane" before blissfully jumping and yelling with his friends.

The Giants passer wasn't the first NFL quarterback to recognize Brown. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady commented "Proud of you" on an Instagram post celebrating Brown's eight-touchdown day.

Brown threw for six touchdowns and rushed for another two in the Caseys' 58-34 victory over Morris Catholic on Nov. 12, a night the senior felt "was scripted before I even got there." The Bucknell signee led Red Bank Catholic to a state title two games later – in MetLife Stadium, home to the Giants and Jones.

The Giants won't be making Super Bowl LVI after a disappointing 4-13 season that led to the firing of coach Joe Judge and retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman, making Jones' gift to Brown even more generous.