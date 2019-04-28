Giants draft pick injured in shooting just hours after being selected in 2019 NFL Draft

Just hours after being selected in the NFL Draft on Saturday, former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine was shot in Topeka, Kansas.

According to the school, Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery after sustaining non-life threatening injuries. There was one death in the shooting and police have identified the victim as Ballentine's former teammate at Washburn, Dwane Simmons.

Washburn football coach Craig Schurig called the news heartbreaking.

"Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons," Schurig said. "Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane's infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational."

The Giants announced that they have been in touch with Ballentine, who is currently hospitalized in Kansas.

"We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information," the Giants said in a statement. "We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

According to WIBW-TV in Topeka, the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning at an off-campus residence in central Topeka. There haven't been any suspects taken into custody as police in Topeka continue to investigate the incident.

The shooting occurred just hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round with the 180th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday. The cornerback was the 2018 Cliff Harris award winner, which is an honor given to the small college defensive player of the year.