The New York Giants announced the release of James Bradberry Monday, making the cornerback one of the top free agents available. New York released Bradberry with one year remaining on a three-year, $43.5 milion contract with the team. Bradberry had a cap number of $21,863,889 remaining, as New York saved $10,136,111 in salary cap space with the move.

Bradberry had a successful two years with the Giants, recording 101 tackles, seven interceptions, 35 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 32 games. A Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Bradberry missed just one game with the Giants and was one of the most valuable players on the defense over the past two years.

Bradberry's coverage statistics in 2021 weren't as strong as they were in 2020. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry as the primary defender completed 61.2% of their passes for 729 yards and eight touchdowns. While Bradberry had four interceptions, opposing quarterbacks had a 75.8 passer rating when he was the primary defender. He also had three pass-interference penalties.

In 2020, Bradberry allowed a 55.7 passer rating in coverage as he allowed just three touchdowns and had three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry completed 53% of their passes for 454 yards.

The Giants did try to trade Bradberry in the weeks leading up to his release, but found no takers. Per Pro Football Network, the Kansas City Chiefs were a team trying to trade for Bradberry. There are plenty of cornerback-needy teams that could use Bradberry's services, so he's expected to have a market over the next several days.

Bradberry has 82 career passes defended and has led his team in all six of his NFL seasons. His 35 passes defended over the last two years are third-most in the NFL.