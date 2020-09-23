Following Sunday's game between the Falcons and Cowboys, Atlanta tight end Hayden Hurst went up to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and thanked him for speaking out about his struggles with his mental health. Hurst said he and his mother have a foundation for suicide prevention, so Prescott's comments really resonated with him.

The clip was posted Tuesday from the Atlanta Falcons Twitter account. Hurst quote tweeted the video with "lets make a difference brother."

Prescott told Graham Bensinger in an interview published earlier this month that he began battling depression at the start of the coronavirus quarantine. The revelation brought an outpouring of support from many in and around the sport of football.

"All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I've never felt before," Prescott said at the time. "Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn't want to work out anymore. I didn't know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn't been sleeping at all."

It was during this interview that Prescott revealed his brother, Jase, died by suicide. He was 31.