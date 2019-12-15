Heisman winner Joe Burrow reacts after receiving a Bengals helmet from former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason
The Heisman winner got a special gift from Boomer Esiason
The Heisman Trophy isn't the only thing that Joe Burrow will be taking with him when he returns to Louisiana this week, and that's because he's also going to have a certain NFL team's helmet that was gifted to him on Sunday by Boomer Esiason.
After winning the Heisman in New York City on Saturday, Burrow decided to continue his Big Apple tour on Sunday with a visit to the set of "The NFL Today." Although Burrow isn't in the NFL just yet, he'll definitely be in the league come April, when he's expected to be the top pick in the 2020 draft.
The team currently slotted into the top pick is the Cincinnati Bengals, and as fate would have it, one of the analysts on the "The NFL Today" is a former star quarterback for the Bengals, and that's Boomer Esiason. With Burrow in town, Boomer decided it would be a perfect time to pass the torch -- or in this, the helmet -- to the LSU quarterback.
During the show, Esiason presented Burrow with his very own Bengals helmet.
"I want to welcome you from one Bengal to the next Bengal," Esiason said. "Your helmet, next year."
From the Bayou Bengals to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's a look at the full clip.
Bengals fans will be happy to know that Burrow actually flashed a smile when he was given the helmet, which actually makes some sense because if he ends up in Cincinnati, it will mean a return to Ohio, where Burrow went to high school.
If Burrow does go to Cincinnati with the top pick, it will mark the first time since 2003 that the Bengals have gotten the No. 1 overall pick and then used that pick on a quarterback (Carson Palmer).
Of course, fans in Cincinnati would probably prefer that Burrow's career has a trajectory closer to Esiason's than Palmer's. During his 10 seasons with the Bengals (1984-92, 1997), not only did Esiason win an MVP award (1988), but he also led the team to Super Bowl XXIII.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
-
Pats suspend videographer, per report
Dave Mondillo has long worked for Pats owner Robert Kraft's entertainment company
-
NFL DFS: Picks, SNF advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Patriots-Bengals footage released
This video could put the Patriots in hot water
-
Suggs angling to join Ravens, per report
Suggs' time in the desert is over
-
Report: Jenkins could land on contender
The Pro Bowl cornerback could find a soft landing spot soon
-
Texans vs. Titans: Live updates
Follow along as the Texans and Titans battle for first place in the AFC South
-
Broncos at Chiefs: Live updates
Denver and Kansas City look to keep their respective win streaks alive in Week 15
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game