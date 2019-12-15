Heisman winner Joe Burrow reacts after receiving a Bengals helmet from former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason

The Heisman Trophy isn't the only thing that Joe Burrow will be taking with him when he returns to Louisiana this week, and that's because he's also going to have a certain NFL team's helmet that was gifted to him on Sunday by Boomer Esiason.

After winning the Heisman in New York City on Saturday, Burrow decided to continue his Big Apple tour on Sunday with a visit to the set of "The NFL Today." Although Burrow isn't in the NFL just yet, he'll definitely be in the league come April, when he's expected to be the top pick in the 2020 draft.

The team currently slotted into the top pick is the Cincinnati Bengals, and as fate would have it, one of the analysts on the "The NFL Today" is a former star quarterback for the Bengals, and that's Boomer Esiason. With Burrow in town, Boomer decided it would be a perfect time to pass the torch -- or in this, the helmet -- to the LSU quarterback.

During the show, Esiason presented Burrow with his very own Bengals helmet.

"I want to welcome you from one Bengal to the next Bengal," Esiason said. "Your helmet, next year."

From the Bayou Bengals to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's a look at the full clip.

Boomer Esiason presented Joe Burrow with a Bengals helmet when he visited The NFL Today.



Burrow's reaction: pic.twitter.com/eOu6ehNKOT — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019

Bengals fans will be happy to know that Burrow actually flashed a smile when he was given the helmet, which actually makes some sense because if he ends up in Cincinnati, it will mean a return to Ohio, where Burrow went to high school.

I did the same with Carson Palmer back in 2002 on the #NFLTODAY. Joe Burrow was a good sport. Great kid.. He’ll make a great QB for any #NFL team. ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ ⁦⁩ #NFL pic.twitter.com/LTzZ3sPp6S — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) December 15, 2019

If Burrow does go to Cincinnati with the top pick, it will mark the first time since 2003 that the Bengals have gotten the No. 1 overall pick and then used that pick on a quarterback (Carson Palmer).

Of course, fans in Cincinnati would probably prefer that Burrow's career has a trajectory closer to Esiason's than Palmer's. During his 10 seasons with the Bengals (1984-92, 1997), not only did Esiason win an MVP award (1988), but he also led the team to Super Bowl XXIII.