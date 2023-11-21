L'Jarius Sneed ended up with an interception on Jalen Hurts, yet the first takeaway of the night was almost short lived. Sneed picked off Hurts on a second-and-9 throw intended for A.J. Brown, but then had the ball ripped from him by Brown in what appeared to be Eagles ball.

The turnover went under review, and it was determined Brown's shin touched Sneed when he made the interception -- which was a catch. Hurts ended up throwing his ninth interception of the year.

Brown appeared to get himself open on the play, as the throw by Hurts looked to be a miscommunication by the Eagles quarterback and wide receiver.

The Chiefs would then proceed to drive down the field as a result of the takeaway. Eagles safety Kevin Byard had an interception off Patrick Mahomes in the end zone to get the ball back for Philadelphia.