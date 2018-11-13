Hue Jackson getting hired by Bengals in mysterious capacity, will coach against Browns twice

Hue Jackson spent the week after he got fired by the Browns hanging out doing media hits, but it appears he's had enough of touring around and hitting up the media and has decided it's time to get back into coaching.

The location for his return should have been obvious from the get go, as there was really only one spot for Hue to make a return: Cincinnati.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the move on Monday night, noting that Jackson will join the Bengals beginning on Tuesday. His role and title "is not yet clear."

Sources: Former #Browns coach Hue Jackson is slated to be in Cincinnati imminently to join the staff of #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. The title is not yet clear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2018

There are a number of interesting factors about Jackson's return. Most obviously is the forthcoming matchups he'll have against the team he coached for the last two-and-a-half years. Because of the timing of Jackson being fired and his return to the Bengals, he will get to coach against the Browns TWICE this season.

In theory, he could lose -- or beat -- his old team the same number of times he won a game for that team in a single league year. Incredible stuff really.

Hue Jackson has the ultra rare shot at beating or losing to his former team as many times as he won with his former team in the same league year. pic.twitter.com/CvSUfMJ7lo — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 13, 2018

The Bengals are a natural fit for Jackson, because that's where he coached before he left to take the Browns' head coaching gig. Jackson was with the Bengals in the mid 2000s as a wide receivers coach and returned to Cincinnati after a stint with Oakland, where he was the offensive coordinator and then the head coach for a year. Jackson actually engineered the trade for Carson Palmer from Cincy to Oakland after Al Davis died in the middle of the 2011 season and Hue absorbed a large chunk of power in the resulting vacuum.

As for the role and the lack of any clear and obvious job title, it probably has something to do with this contract. A lot of times there's offset language involved in these deals; I would guess that Jackson won't be able to get the full value of his contract from the Browns if he takes an offensive coordinator job or some other actual coaching title. If he serves as a consultant for other teams through his deal, he can double dip in terms of salary.

Or, at the very least, Jackson can consult and stay in the game for the 2018 season and max out his deal from the Browns before deciding where he wants to try and coach in 2019.

Maybe he can actually win some games for the Browns in this next iteration.