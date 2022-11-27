The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in a wild ending that had a little bit of everything -- a late touchdown, a two-point conversion and a 67-yard field-goal attempt.

Let's take a closer look at how the Jags got their fourth win of the season.

The Ravens led 19-10 in the fourth quarter after a touchdown from Gus Edwards, but the Jaguars answered with a score from Jamal Agnew. They then took a 20-19 lead with a Riley Patterson field goal, but that only lasted about two minutes. Baltimore got another touchdown on the board along with a two-point conversion to make it a 27-20 game with just over two minutes to go in the game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Co. needed a touchdown and had to go 75 yards to get it. The drive included a fumble recovered by the offense and a fourth-down conversion, but they were able to march down the field, scoring off a 10-yard pass from Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr.

At 27-26 and trailing by just one point, the Jaguars could kick an extra point to tie the game and send it into overtime, which may have been the more popular choice. However, that's not what head coach Doug Pederson called, and left his offense on the field.

The home team took a risk, playing to win the game rather than the tie, and it paid off. Lawrence completed a pass to Zay Jones for the two-point conversion, giving the Jaguars a 28-27 lead with just 14 seconds left.

That ending alone would have been fun enough, but things got even more exciting when the Ravens got the ball back. With two seconds left and on the Jaguars' 49 yard line, the Ravens put their trust in the foot of one of the best kickers in the league:

Tucker's 67-yard attempt fell just short of the goal post, the clock expired and the Jaguars escaped with the win.

After the game, Pederson said it was not his decision to go for two, and it was actually the players who wanted to go for the win. He said he has faith in his players and wanted to trust their call.

In the last two seasons, there have been four go-ahead two-point conversion attempts in the final minute of a game. Three of those games have involved the Ravens, and Baltimore lost all three games.

The Jaguars now stand at 4-7, while the Ravens drop to 7-4.