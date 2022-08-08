Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown previewed what's coming this fall at Lincoln Financial Field. During Sunday night's open training camp practice at the Philadelphia Eagles' home field, Hurts perfectly placed a deep pass to Brown that resulted in a 30-yard touchdown -- setting the crowd of around 30,000 into an uproar.

Brown faced excellent coverage from James Bradberry (who's had a standout camp in his own right), yet the star offseason acquisition was able to corral the pass from Hurts for the score. This was an impressive display in how far Hurts has come along as a quarterback in the past year and how much Brown has aided in his development.

Hurts has been connecting with Brown throughout training camp, even on his bad days. That's not a coincidence.

"I think you're constantly trying to make the plays for your playmakers," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday night. "We know that's how we like to play offense, too. That's who the offense runs through. That's no secret.

"But the coverage can take the ball to where it needs to go. I think Jalen is doing an awesome job at that, of going where he needs to go with the ball based off the defense."

Hurts and Brown have been in sync throughout camp, connecting on multiple impressive throws from the quarterback and substantial receptions from the top target. Hurts hit Brown with a strike in the middle of the field during Saturday's practice that would have resulted in a big gain, a common theme throughout this camp.

Brown has wrestled balls away from Darius Slay in the early portion of camp. He caught a pass over the middle on a crossing route from Hurts that would also have resulted in a big gain in Monday's practice, an early showcase that the timing between the two is excellent at this stage of the game.

What's coming in Week 1 between Hurts and Brown just adds to the excitement of the 2022 Eagles season. The fans saw firsthand on Sunday night something special is brewing between the quarterback and wide receiver.

"You try to do what your players do best," Sirianni said. "We know that's important to create explosive plays. If you're one-dimensional on how you create explosive plays, the defense is going to be able to stop that."