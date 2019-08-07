Jets coach Adam Gase once ditched his wife immediately after she gave birth in order to meet with Peyton Manning

It takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice to become a head coach in the NFL, and sometimes you have to be willing to do the things that no one else will -- like abandoning your wife immediately after she gives birth in order to meet with your quarterback.

That's precisely the type of sacrifice that Adam Gase was willing to make when he had his eyes on the prize as offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos back in 2013, according to a recent profile from The Athletic. In the piece from Dan Pompei, it's revealed just how much of a crazy person Gase is when it comes to his commitment to the craft.

The profile provides a number of eye-opening revelations regarding Gase, who is in his first season as head coach of the Jets. Among those revelations: The fact that he creates and keeps files on his computer to recap every single day of his coaching career, with those files detailing the process and results of his daily tasks.

One of those files details the time he spurned his wife and fresh newborn son, Wyatt, rather than cancel a meeting with Peyton Manning.

The file for Oct. 1, 2013, is particularly interesting. Every Tuesday when he was in Denver, Gase met with Manning at 2 p.m. Except this Tuesday, when Jennifer was delivering Wyatt by caesarean section. Gase told his wife to schedule the operation for 10 a.m. "So they pulled the baby out of me and said, 'It's a boy,'" Jennifer says. "They didn't even put my organs back and sew me up before he's like, 'You good?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm good.'" He said, 'All right then, I'm out.' They said, 'You want to cut the umbilical cord?' He said, 'No, I'm good.'"

Possibly the wildest part of this whole thing is not that Gase successfully made it to the 2 p.m. meeting with Manning, who apparently responded to his attendance with a "you've got to be kidding me," but the fact that this was the coach's plan THE WHOLE TIME. Like, he had his wife schedule the delivery specifically so that he could immediately leave her at the hospital and make it to the meeting on time.

It seems like the easier and more sensical option would just be to re-schedule the quarterback meeting, not to mention the option likely appreciated by the mother who just gave birth to a tiny human. Then again, Gase is married to the daughter of a fellow football coach, Joe Vitt.

There are a number of other anecdotes detailing Gase's marriage to coaching -- such as the fact he has three dedicated closets in his house filled exclusively with football notes, he drinks five or six 20-ounce coffees a day, barely sleeps and has been told to stop texting his players and coaches into the wee hours of the night.

There are also some less concerning and more heartwarming tales, such as the time one of his assistants was hit by a truck and Gase stayed on the phone with the coach's wife until 2 a.m. to keep her company during the emergency surgery. Or the time he rushed to the hospital to be with Ryan Tannehill after the quarterback suffered a torn ACL.

I guess we'll just have to assume Peyton Manning was busy during those surgeries.