When the New York Jets drafted cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they got a player with as much personality as skill. Gardner is one piece of the updated New York defense that has aims of turning the team around this season.

Another cornerback new to the team is D.J. Reed, who comes off a breakout year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Reed says he has seen good things from Sauce and likes his style of play. The 2018 draft pick said:

"I love him man. I watched his tape and he's everything that the media is saying he is, he's a lockdown cornerback. He did it in college, and I believe he can do it at the NFL. He's prototypical, he has elite characteristics, and he plays with great eye discipline. He can catch, too. He makes great plays on the ball and it's just an overall complete cornerback in my opinion. I'm looking forward to balling with him."

While playing at Cincinnati, Gardner did not allow a touchdown during his three-year career while scoring two of his own.

Sauce was seen by many as the best corner in the draft this year, but often hyped-up players can find it difficult to live up to the standard set for them. Reed says Gardner is as good as people have made him out to be.

The Jets struggled in most areas last season, finishing the year 4-13 and last in the AFC East, with one of the worst records in the league. A cornerback makeover could make this season a little less insufferable for the Jets and their fans.